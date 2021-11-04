BROWNSBORO (5-4, 3-0) VS. VAN (9-0, 3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Notable
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers (159 of 275, 2,196 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INT; 40 carries, 27 yards, 4 TD) … RB Kyle Nichols (89 carries, 514 yards, 8 TDs) … WR GeKyle Baker (46 catches, 1,050 yards, 12 TDs) … OL CJ Cofer … DB Tanner Ackerman (104 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FR) … DL Aiden Hardin (81 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 TFL, 4 FF, 2 FR)
Van: QB Jackson Rainey (120 of 192, 1,747 yards, 30 TDs, 1 INT; 79 carries, 879 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Luca Kozhev (48 catches, 752 yards, 15 TDs) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (24 catches, 335 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Beau Barton (87 tackles, 23 TFL, 5 sacks) … DL KD Erskine (47 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR)
Did you know: This game is for the District 7-4A Division II title … Rainey accounted for 537 of his team’s 590 total yards in a 55-54 win over Canton. Rainey completed 17 of 18 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns and carried 19 times for 237 yards and three scores. Rainey completed his last 17 pass attempts, going 17 of 18 through the air … Rogers was 31 of 47 for 448 yards with six touchdowns, and he ran for a touchdown in a 48-44 win over Canton the week before … Van is averaging 46 points per game … Brownsboro is searching for six wins in a season for the first time since 2010. Van has posted eight consecutive winning seasons, and a victory would give the Vandals double-digit victories five times in the past eight years … Van won last season’s meeting 42-7.
Last week: Brownsboro had a bye; Van 55, Canton 54