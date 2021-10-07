ALL SAINTS (1-3, 0-2) VS. DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST (3-2, 1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dallas First Baptist Athletic Complex, Dallas
Notable
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... WR Mill Walters ...
Dallas First Baptist: QB Garren James ... WR/DB D.J. Matthews ...
Did you know: This game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, but the teams agree to move to Oct. 8. ... Against Grace Prep, Mitcham scored on a 10-yard run and Mill Walters scored on two receptions of 50 yards. Morgan threw one of the TD tosses with Carter Huffman throwing the other. ... “We are very proud of the way our Trojans played last week at top-ranked Grace Prep,” Starnes said. “These young men continue to get better every week no matter what adversity we face each week.” The 21 points All Saints scored against Grace Prep was the most Lions have allowed. ... Starnes had praise for his special teams, “Our special teams have been outstanding. We feel that even though we are 1-3 we have won the special teams battle each week. This past week Ethan Fanous had five punts for an average of 49.5 yards and four inside the 20.”
Last Week: Arlington Grace Prep 46, All Saints 21; Arlington Pantego Christian 43, Dallas First Baptist 0
Up next: All Saints at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; Dallas First Baptist at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m., Sept. 24