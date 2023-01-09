The 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday night in Tyler.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn are the four finalists for the honor, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, said. She added the finalists were determined by the ECTR Selection Committee.
She added Duggan, Harris and Robinson are all expected to be in attendance. Vaughn, who was a finalist last year, will be represented by his family as the Wildcat is training for the NFL Draft in Tampa, Florida.
The gala is scheduled for Willow Brook Country Club. The emcee is Brian Jones, college football studio analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.
The award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell of Tyler, is given annually to the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university.
Duggan, who has led TCU to the College Football Playoff, is a senior quarterback from Council Bluffs, Iowa and is graduate of Lewis Central High School. He led the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and to the national championship game.
The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team quarterback is also this year’s recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Duggan finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Duggan threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions,
Harris, who led Texas-San Antonio to the Conference USA championship, is a senior quarterback from Schertz and is a graduate of Samuel Clemens High School. He is a finalist for the second straight year as well as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.
The Conference USA Championship game Most Valuable Player led the Roadrunners to their second consecutive league title. Harris threw for 3,865 yards with 31 touchdowns.
Robinson is a junior running back for the Longhorns and from Tucson, Arizona. He is a graduate of Salpointe High School.
Robinson is a third-year starter for the Longhorns, ranking fourth all-time for Texas with 3,410 yards rushing, while scoring 41 touchdowns. He is a consensus All-America, winner of the Doak Walker Award and first-team All Big 12.
This season Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two TDs.
Vaughn is a junior running back from Round Rock and is a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School.
He is a first-team All-America all-purpose for both the Associated Press and The Athletic. Vaughn was also first-team All Big 12 as all-purpose.
Vaughn rushed for 1,425 yards on 271 carries and led the Wildcats to the Big 12 Conference championship.
Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winners include:
2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS);
2014 — Trevone Boykin, TCU, Quarterback, Junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS);
2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, Quarterback, Junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS);
2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, Running Back, Junior, Texas City (Texas City HS);
2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS);
2018 — Kyle Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Junior, Allen (Allen HS);
2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, Running Back, Junior, La Grange (La Grange HS);
2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, Quarterback, Senior, Manvel (Manvel HS);
2021 — Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Quarterback, Graduate Student, Victoria (Victoria East HS).