Talons came out as the Rusk Lady Eagles hosted the Fairfield Lady Eagles for a Friday night volleyball match at the Rusk coliseum. The night ended in a loss for Rusk, however, both coach and players feel optimistic about their game.
“Although the outcome of tonight’s game wasn’t in our favor, I feel like we have an all around strong group of girls that have a bond like no other. We take losses as motivation to better ourselves in future games,” said senior Lexie Stanley.
Head Coach Tonya Kelly said the team started off strong but have improvements to make.
“The girls played well in the first set. They came out moving slowly and made lots of mistakes in the second set,” said Kelly. “I made a change in the third set adjusting to having one setter out. We were off our game tonight and adjusted, but not quick enough for the win.”
Kelly went on to say that several players had a good night despite the loss.
“Kaycee Johnson had great blocks tonight and several good kills. Fairfield had a big front line that played well and they put the ball down,” she said. “Hadley Kelly was there to pick up numerous tips and balls coming off our block. She was quick on her feet, going for every ball. Sarah Boudreaux picked up a lot of balls on the back and played well. She had to come in the second set as our setter. She stepped up and played well.”
Additional player highlights include Kaycee Johnson with eight blocks and five kills, Kara Wofford with three blocks and two kills, Hadley Kelly with two blocks, two kills and four digs, Lexie Stanley with three key digs, and Sarah Boudreaux with seven digs.
Rusk will take on Central Heights at home on Tuesday, August 31st and then head to Whitehouse for a tournament later in the week.
Stanley had this to say about the upcoming tournament and her commitment to the team.
“In the Whitehouse tournament we will continue to come together, work as a team and hopefully come out on top! This season has just begun and I cannot wait to put in the work and make this the best season yet,” said Stanley.
Final set scores are as follows: 25-22 Rusk, 19-25 Fairfield, 15-25 Fairfield, 21-25 Fairfield.