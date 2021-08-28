It was bird against bird as the Rusk Eagles hosted the Fairfield Eagles in a football season game opener on Friday. In what began as a shaky start for Rusk, with Fairfield scoring on a turnover in the first drive, ended up being a solid win for the home team with a final score of 33-12.
Head Coach Thomas Sitton said that although the Eagles still had some work to do he was proud of their win and how they work as a team.
“I’m really proud of all three phases of the game. Our kids are playing really hard. We still have a lot to fix but this group loves to work and be coached,” said Sitton.
“This win was about effort, attitude, toughness, and staying together as a family. It is a great win, and I am so proud of the kids and our coaching staff,” he said. “We are having a blast working to get better every day. They have worked so hard but are not satisfied with just one.”
Wide receiver Heston Kelly, who is new to Rusk this year, said it felt good to compete in an Eagles uniform for the first game of the season.
“It feels really good to be part of such a good group,” said Kelly. “I enjoyed being out there with the guys and the fans are great.”
Kelly went on to say it felt awesome to have a first win under their belt.
“The defense played great, coaches made good adjustments and we continued to play well through some adversity. All in all great team win,” he said.
Rusk will make the trip to Crockett for game two on Friday, September 3rd at 7:30 pm.
*Game stats coming soon