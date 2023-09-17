ATHENS — Christian Baxter kicked a 30-yard field goal with no time on the clock as the No. 15 TJC Apaches upset No. 5 Trinity Valley, 20-17, on Saturday in the 99th meeting between the two rivals.
The victory was the second straight for Tyler Junior College, which improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Cardinals fall to 2-1 and 0-1.
“This was great,” said TJC Coach Tanner Jacobson, who avoided the first Gatorade bath but not the second attempt by his team on the Bruce Field turf. “We’ve worked hard. It is a culmination of all spring and all fall camp, up to this moment. I have to give credit to the players and the coaches. They did a really, really great job. I just get everybody on the bus and make sure the buses are there.
“Got to give credit to Trinity Valley as well. They’re a really tough opponent. They are ranked number five and they played like it. They are very talented. I don’t have anything but good things to say about (TVCC) Coach (Sherard) Poteete and his coaching staff. He’s as good as it gets. He’s the cream of the crop in this league.”
With the TJC offense ranked No. 1 in the nation and TVCC No. 4, fans were expecting a high-scoring game, but it was the defenses and special teams that dominated. The the Cardinals forced four turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery) and blocked a field goal attempt, while the Apaches picked off three passes and blocked a punt.
With the score tied at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, both teams had opportunities to take the lead.
First Tyler drove to the TVCC 25 only to have Davioun Scott pick off a pass in the end zone to thwart the potential score.
Then it was Trinity Valley’s turn but a sack by Zion Fonua and a blocked punt by Obi Arinze gave the Apaches the football at Cards’ 19. Jahade Adams rushed in on the punter James Allen, but Allen sidestepped him only for Arinze to block the punt.
But TJC could not take advantage, eventually losing back to the 23. It was TVCC’s turn for the special teams play as Ravonte Blowe burst through the interior of the line to block the 39-yard field goal attempt with 6:26 showing. The ball bounded back toward midfield and Trinity Valley set up shop at its 46.
The Cardinals moved quickly down the field, reaching the TJC six-yard line on a 26-yard run by Hymond Drinkard. It appeared the sophomore from Richmond George Ranch High School was headed to the end zone, but he was caught by Aeden Combest. That tackle proved to be huge.
On the next play, QB Darion Peace threw a pass backwards that went out of bounds at the 15. Then the Cardinals committed illegal procedure and the ball was at the 20 for second-and-goal.
The Apaches’ Jayveus Lyons had blanket coverage on Drinkard on second down and the freshman from Euless picked off the pass at the two-yard line to keep the game tied with 3:01 on the clock.
TJC QB Jaden Pete hit back-to-back slant-in tosses to Tray Taylor for 13 and 15 yards. Then two of the next four plays, Pete took off for gains of 19 and 23 yards to move the ball to the TVCC 28-yard line.
The Apaches then wanted to set up the field goal attempt. Isaiah Lee gained six, seven and two yards to place the ball at the 13.
Tyler let the clock run down to four seconds before Jacobson called timeout.
Baxter, the freshman from Tyler Legacy, stepped up and kicked the game-winner, setting up a wild celebration by the Apaches and their fans.
Pete connected on 26 of 45 passing attempts for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He has 10 TD passes on the season. He had three picks. He also rushed for 83 yards on nine attempts.
Lee led Tyler in rushing with 89 yards on 12 carries.
Taylor had seven receptions for 104 yards and Gabe Adams had seven catches for 90 yards.
TJC totaled 515 yards of offense (204 rushing, 311 passing), while holding the Cardinals to 370 yards (107 rushing, 263 passing).
Along with Lyons, Mike Ray and Bernock Iya had interceptions for TJC.
Trinity Valley took a 7-0 lead when Quardale Patt hit Pete, forcing a fumble. Joe Sniffin picked up the ball and ran 10 yards for a TD. Ty Powers kick gave TVCC the lead at 13:55 of the first.
TJC scored the next 10 points — 24-yard field goal by Baxter and an 8-yard pass from Pete to Adams. Baxter added the PAT for a 10-7 lead.
With 10:22 showing in the second, Powers hit a 31-yard field goal and the teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.
TJC took a 17-10 in the third quarter as Arabia Bradford Jr. made a leaping catch near the corner of the end zone to compete an 8-yard TD pass from Pete. Baxter added the PAT (which amounted to a 35-yard FG as the Apaches were penalized three straight plays) at 4:33.
On Trinity Valley’s next possession, the Cardinals tied the game in one play as Peace connected with Hymond Drinkard on a wheel route for 72 yards and the TD. Powers’ kick tied the game at 17-17 at 4:09 of the third.
That was all the scoring until Baxter’s winning boot.
Leading the way up front for Tyler was the offensive line of Dakari Fantroy, Tony Lynn, David Hensley, Carlos Slayden and Michael Eneh.
TJC now leads the series with TVCC, 53-46.
The Apaches have an open date next week before returning to host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Cardinals are in action next Saturday, playing host to Cisco in a 7 p.m. contest.
In other SWJCFC action — Friday: Blinn 89, TWA College 6; Saturday: Kilgore 48, New Mexico Military 23; Navarro 42, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 0; and Cisco, open.
Other games next week include — Saturday: Butler (Kansas) at NE Oklahoma, 6 p.m.; Navarro at Kilgore, 7 p.m.; and New Mexico Military at Blinn, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Tyler JC 20, No. 5 Trinity Valley 17
Tyler 3 7 7 3 — 20
Trinity Valley 7 3 7 0 — 17
First Quarter
TVCC — Joe Sniffin 10 fumble return (Ty Powers kick), 13:55
TJC — FG Christian Baxter 24, 3:34
Second Quarter
TJC — Gabe Adams 8 pass from Jaden Pete (Baxter kick), 12:12
TVCC — FG Powers 31, 10:22
Third Quarter
TJC — Arabia Bradford 7 pass from Pete (Baxter kick), 4:33
TVCC — Hymond Drinkard 72 pass from Darion Peace (Powers kick), 4:09
Fourth Quarter
TJC — FG Baxter 30, :00
TJC TVCC
First Downs 31 19
Rushes-Yards 34-204 36-107
Passing Yards 311 263
Total Yards 515 370
Co-Att-Int 26-45-3 16-28-3
Punts-Ave. 2-35.0 3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 14-114 15-125
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tyler, Isaiah Lee 12-89, Jaden Pete 8-83, Logan Johnson 11-31, Ashton Haines 1-4, Arabia Bradford Jr. 2-(-3). Trinity Valley, Hymond Drinkard 16-77, Quincy Thompson 8-28, Clarence Dalton 6-17, Rashawn Glover 2-0, Darion Peace 4-(-15).
PASSING_Tyler, Jaden Pete 26-45-3-311. Trinity Valley, Darion Peace 16-28-3-263.
RECEIVING_Tyler, Tray Taylor 7-104, Gabe Adams 7-90, Arabia Bradford Jr. 5-64, Isaiah Lee 2-29, Grant Peretz 2-26, Jermome Bowser 1-4, Ashton Haines 2-(-6). Trinity Valley, Rayshawn Glover 3-50, Dayeton Sweeting 3-29, Rowdy Godwin 3-24, Hymond Drinkard 2-84, Jemyri Davis 2-48, Dylan Robinson 1-14, LaDarius Fair 1-11, Andrew Allison 1-4.