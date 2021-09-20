Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 27-6
2. Bosqueville 26-0
3. Beckville 29-5
4. Iola 25-7
5. Wink 26-3
6. Fayetteville 29-1
7. Thrall 23-7
8. Bremond 24-2
9. San Isidro 22-4
10. Albany 18-3
11. Benjamin 22-6
12. Blum 15-11
13. Tom Bean 19-4
14. Cayuga 21-5
15. Yorktown 19-5
16. Schulenburg 21-9
17. Veribest 20-4
18. Frost 14-5
19. Evadale 23-9
20. Detroit 20-7
21. Alvord 12-5
22. Sulphur Bluff 14-6
23. Johnson City 18-10
24. Valley Mills 12-4
25. D’Hanis 18-9
Class 3A
1. White Oak 24-1
2. East Bernard 28-1
3. Harmony 19-1
4. Holliday 25-5
5. Hardin 25-5
6. Shallowater 26-3
7. Lorena 23-4
8. Gunter 19-6
9. Bushland 16-4
10. West Rusk 19-4
11. Brownfield 20-3
12. Troy 18-4
13. Fairfield 22-6
14. Brazos 24-8
15. West 21-8
16. Rains 15-6
17. Franklin 22-10
18. Woodville 17-4
19. Scurry-Rosser 17-4
20. Blue Ridge 16-3
21. Lyford 15-4
22. Natalia 15-4
23. Mount Vernon 15-4
24. Boyd 16-5
25. Columbus 23-7
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 28-1
2. Hereford 31-2
3. Kennedale 22-3
4. Pleasanton 27-2
5. Celina 24-1
6. Carthage 25-4
7. Bridge City 27-4
8. Bellville 26-8
9. Decatur 21-9
10. Wimberley 18-7
11. China Spring 21-9
12. Gatesville 17-5
13. Rockport-Fulton 19-8
14. Mountain View 15-5
15. Ferris 17-5
16. San Elizario 18-6
17. Liberty 14-3
18. Brownwood 15-6
19. Boerne 19-8
20. Godley 22-7
21. Navasota 22-7
22. Aubrey 16-6
23. Paris 16-6
24. Geronimo Navarro 21-8
25. Brownsboro 14-5
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 24-5
2. Lucas Lovejoy 24-5
3. College Station 26-2
4. New Braunfels Canyon 28-7
5. Leander Rouse 22-11
6. Pflugerville Hendrickson 27-5
7. Mission Pioneer 26-2
8. Austin Anderson 19-4
9. Frisco Reedy 18-5
10. Justin Northwest 17-8
11. Gregory-Portland 26-7
12. Dripping Springs 23-14
13. Lufkin 26-4
14. Barbers Hill 28-3
15. El Paso Burges 17-4
16. Midlothian 24-7
17. Friendswood 24-7
18. Colleyville Heritage 26-9
19. Mission Veterans Memorial 20-6
20. Denton 22-9
21. McAllen 27-4
22. Pflugerville Weiss 16-8
23. McAllen Rowe 22-5
24. Nederland 15-3
25. Forney 23-9
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound 26-3
2. San Antonio Brandeis 30-2
3. Arlington Martin 24-2
4. Pearland Dawson 28-4
5. Houston Cypress Ranch 26-3
6. El Paso Franklin 30-3
7. Austin 27-5
8. Fort Worth Eaton 23-2
9. Smithson Valley 24-4
10. Plano West 20-5
11. Round Rock 26-9
12. The Woodlands 28-5
13. Austin Lake Travis 28-10
14. San Antonio Reagan 30-6
15. San Marcos 27-5
16. Katy Tompkins 22-5
17. Laredo United 21-4
18. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 31-6
19. Harlingen 25-5
20. Prosper 21-9
21. DeSoto 24-4
22. Fort Bend Ridge Point 23-9
23. Lewisville Marcus 19-5
24. The Woodlands College Park 17-3
25. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 17-8