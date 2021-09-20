Volleyball Stock

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 27-6

2. Bosqueville 26-0

3. Beckville 29-5

4. Iola 25-7

5. Wink 26-3

6. Fayetteville 29-1

7. Thrall 23-7

8. Bremond 24-2

9. San Isidro 22-4

10. Albany 18-3

11. Benjamin 22-6

12. Blum 15-11

13. Tom Bean 19-4

14. Cayuga 21-5

15. Yorktown 19-5

16. Schulenburg 21-9

17. Veribest 20-4

18. Frost 14-5

19. Evadale 23-9

20. Detroit 20-7

21. Alvord 12-5

22. Sulphur Bluff 14-6

23. Johnson City 18-10

24. Valley Mills 12-4

25. D’Hanis 18-9

Class 3A

1. White Oak 24-1

2. East Bernard 28-1

3. Harmony 19-1

4. Holliday 25-5

5. Hardin 25-5

6. Shallowater 26-3

7. Lorena 23-4

8. Gunter 19-6

9. Bushland 16-4

10. West Rusk 19-4

11. Brownfield 20-3

12. Troy 18-4

13. Fairfield 22-6

14. Brazos 24-8

15. West 21-8

16. Rains 15-6

17. Franklin 22-10

18. Woodville 17-4

19. Scurry-Rosser 17-4

20. Blue Ridge 16-3

21. Lyford 15-4

22. Natalia 15-4

23. Mount Vernon 15-4

24. Boyd 16-5

25. Columbus 23-7

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 28-1

2. Hereford 31-2

3. Kennedale 22-3

4. Pleasanton 27-2

5. Celina 24-1

6. Carthage 25-4

7. Bridge City 27-4

8. Bellville 26-8

9. Decatur 21-9

10. Wimberley 18-7

11. China Spring 21-9

12. Gatesville 17-5

13. Rockport-Fulton 19-8

14. Mountain View 15-5

15. Ferris 17-5

16. San Elizario 18-6

17. Liberty 14-3

18. Brownwood 15-6

19. Boerne 19-8

20. Godley 22-7

21. Navasota 22-7

22. Aubrey 16-6

23. Paris 16-6

24. Geronimo Navarro 21-8

25. Brownsboro 14-5

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 24-5

2. Lucas Lovejoy 24-5

3. College Station 26-2

4. New Braunfels Canyon 28-7

5. Leander Rouse 22-11

6. Pflugerville Hendrickson 27-5

7. Mission Pioneer 26-2

8. Austin Anderson 19-4

9. Frisco Reedy 18-5

10. Justin Northwest 17-8

11. Gregory-Portland 26-7

12. Dripping Springs 23-14

13. Lufkin 26-4

14. Barbers Hill 28-3

15. El Paso Burges 17-4

16. Midlothian 24-7

17. Friendswood 24-7

18. Colleyville Heritage 26-9

19. Mission Veterans Memorial 20-6

20. Denton 22-9

21. McAllen 27-4

22. Pflugerville Weiss 16-8

23. McAllen Rowe 22-5

24. Nederland 15-3

25. Forney 23-9

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound 26-3

2. San Antonio Brandeis 30-2

3. Arlington Martin 24-2

4. Pearland Dawson 28-4

5. Houston Cypress Ranch 26-3

6. El Paso Franklin 30-3

7. Austin 27-5

8. Fort Worth Eaton 23-2

9. Smithson Valley 24-4

10. Plano West 20-5

11. Round Rock 26-9

12. The Woodlands 28-5

13. Austin Lake Travis 28-10

14. San Antonio Reagan 30-6

15. San Marcos 27-5

16. Katy Tompkins 22-5

17. Laredo United 21-4

18. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 31-6

19. Harlingen 25-5

20. Prosper 21-9

21. DeSoto 24-4

22. Fort Bend Ridge Point 23-9

23. Lewisville Marcus 19-5

24. The Woodlands College Park 17-3

25. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 17-8

 
 

