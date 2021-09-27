Texas Girls Coaches Association
Week 7 Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 29-6
2. Bosqueville 29-0
3. Beckville 31-4
4. Iola 27-7
5. Wink 27-3
6. Fayetteville 31-1
7. Thrall 25-7
8. Bremond 25-2
9. San Isidro 24-4
10. Albany 19-3
11. Tom Bean 20-4
12. Cayuga 23-5
13. Yorktown 21-5
14. Blum 16-11
15. Northside 18-6
16. Schulenburg 23-9
17. Frost 15-5
18. Benjamin 24-6
19. Evadale 25-9
20. Alvord 13-5
21. Sulphur Bluff 16-6
22. Valley Mills 15-5
23. Strawn 15-3
24. Hawkins 13-3
25. Johnson City 20-10
Class 3A
1. White Oak 27-1
2. East Bernard 31-1
3. Harmony 21-1
4. Holliday 27-5
5. Hardin 27-5
6. Shallowater 29-3
7. Lorena 25-4
8. Gunter 21-6
9. Bushland 22-4
10. West Rusk 20-4
11. Troy 20-4
12. Fairfield 24-6
13. West 23-8
14. Emory Rains 16-6
15. Brazos 25-9
16. Franklin 23-10
17. Scurry-Rosser 20-4
18. Blue Ridge 18-3
19. Natalia 17-4
20. Boyd 18-5
21. Columbus 25-7
22. Anderson-Shiro 19-5
23. Lyford 17-5
24. Brownfield 20-4
25. Woodville 19-5
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 30-1
2. Hereford 33-2
3. Pleasanton 29-2
4. Celina 28-1
5. Carthage 26-4
6. Bridge City 28-4
7. Bellville 26-8
8. Decatur 24-8
9. Wimberley 20-7
10. China Spring 21-9
11. Gatesville 19-5
12. Kennedale 23-5
13. Rockport-Fulton 21-8
14. San Elizario 20-6
15. Benbrook 21-7
16. Godley 24-7
17. Geronimo Navarro 23-8
18. Stephenville 20-10
19. Brownsboro 17-5
20. Huffman Hargrave 17-4
21. Bullard 18-8
22. Needville 21-11
23. Paris 17-7
24. Glen Rose 18-9
25. Midland Greenwood 25-6
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 26-5
2. College Station 27-2
3. New Braunfels Canyon 30-7
4. Leander Rouse 24-11
5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 29-5
6. McKinney North 16-6
7. Frisco Reedy 20-5
8. Lucas Lovejoy 25-6
9. Justin Northwest 19-8
10. Gregory-Portland 28-7
11. Dripping Springs 25-14
12. Barbers Hill 29-3
13. Lufkin 28-4
14. McAllen Veteran’s Memorial 22-11
15. Austin Anderson 21-5
16. Mission Pioneer 27-3
17. El Paso Burges 19-4
18. Midlothian 26-7
19. Colleyville Heritage 28-9
20. Plainview 23-9
21. McAllen Rowe 23
22. Montgomery Lake Creek 19-8-5
23. Lubbock Cooper 26-10
24. Manvel 22-11
25. North Forney 19-10
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound 29-3
2. San Antonio Brandeis 32-2
3. Arlington Martin 25-2
4. Pearland Dawson 30-4
5. Houston Cypress Ranch 28-3
6. El Paso Franklin 32-3
7. Austin 29-5
8. Fort Worth Eaton 25-2
9. Smithson Valley 25-4
10. Round Rock 28-9
11. The Woodlands 30-5
12. Austin Lake Travis 30-10
13. Klein 26-8
14. San Antonio Reagan 32-6
15. Plano West 20-6
16. Katy Tompkins 25-5
17. Laredo United 22-4
18. Harlingen 27-5
19. Denton Guyer 14-9
20. Fort Bend Ridge Point 14-9
21. Austin Vandegrift 26-9
22. Prosper 23-8
23. Laredo Alexander 16-8
24. Lewisville Marcus 21-6
25. San Marcos 28-7