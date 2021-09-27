TYLER.LEGACY.HORN.VOLLEYBALL.WEBSIZE.11.jpg
Tyler Legacy's Avery Armstrong hits the ball against Mesquite Horn on Sept. 21 in Tyler.

 Michel Alfaro

Texas Girls Coaches Association

Week 7 Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 29-6

2. Bosqueville 29-0

3. Beckville 31-4

4. Iola 27-7

5. Wink 27-3

6. Fayetteville 31-1

7. Thrall 25-7

8. Bremond 25-2

9. San Isidro 24-4

10. Albany 19-3

11. Tom Bean 20-4

12. Cayuga 23-5

13. Yorktown 21-5

14. Blum 16-11

15. Northside 18-6

16. Schulenburg 23-9

17. Frost 15-5

18. Benjamin 24-6

19. Evadale 25-9

20. Alvord 13-5

21. Sulphur Bluff 16-6

22. Valley Mills 15-5

23. Strawn 15-3

24. Hawkins 13-3

25. Johnson City 20-10

Class 3A

1. White Oak 27-1

2. East Bernard 31-1

3. Harmony 21-1

4. Holliday 27-5

5. Hardin 27-5

6. Shallowater 29-3

7. Lorena 25-4

8. Gunter 21-6

9. Bushland 22-4

10. West Rusk 20-4

11. Troy 20-4

12. Fairfield 24-6

13. West 23-8

14. Emory Rains 16-6

15. Brazos 25-9

16. Franklin 23-10

17. Scurry-Rosser 20-4

18. Blue Ridge 18-3

19. Natalia 17-4

20. Boyd 18-5

21. Columbus 25-7

22. Anderson-Shiro 19-5

23. Lyford 17-5

24. Brownfield 20-4

25. Woodville 19-5

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 30-1

2. Hereford 33-2

3. Pleasanton 29-2

4. Celina 28-1

5. Carthage 26-4

6. Bridge City 28-4

7. Bellville 26-8

8. Decatur 24-8

9. Wimberley 20-7

10. China Spring 21-9

11. Gatesville 19-5

12. Kennedale 23-5

13. Rockport-Fulton 21-8

14. San Elizario 20-6

15. Benbrook 21-7

16. Godley 24-7

17. Geronimo Navarro 23-8

18. Stephenville 20-10

19. Brownsboro 17-5

20. Huffman Hargrave 17-4

21. Bullard 18-8

22. Needville 21-11

23. Paris 17-7

24. Glen Rose 18-9

25. Midland Greenwood 25-6

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 26-5

2. College Station 27-2

3. New Braunfels Canyon 30-7

4. Leander Rouse 24-11

5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 29-5

6. McKinney North 16-6

7. Frisco Reedy 20-5

8. Lucas Lovejoy 25-6

9. Justin Northwest 19-8

10. Gregory-Portland 28-7

11. Dripping Springs 25-14

12. Barbers Hill 29-3

13. Lufkin 28-4

14. McAllen Veteran’s Memorial 22-11

15. Austin Anderson 21-5

16. Mission Pioneer 27-3

17. El Paso Burges 19-4

18. Midlothian 26-7

19. Colleyville Heritage 28-9

20. Plainview 23-9

21. McAllen Rowe 23

22. Montgomery Lake Creek 19-8-5

23. Lubbock Cooper 26-10

24. Manvel 22-11

25. North Forney 19-10

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound 29-3

2. San Antonio Brandeis 32-2

3. Arlington Martin 25-2

4. Pearland Dawson 30-4

5. Houston Cypress Ranch 28-3

6. El Paso Franklin 32-3

7. Austin 29-5

8. Fort Worth Eaton 25-2

9. Smithson Valley 25-4

10. Round Rock 28-9

11. The Woodlands 30-5

12. Austin Lake Travis 30-10

13. Klein 26-8

14. San Antonio Reagan 32-6

15. Plano West 20-6

16. Katy Tompkins 25-5

17. Laredo United 22-4

18. Harlingen 27-5

19. Denton Guyer 14-9

20. Fort Bend Ridge Point 14-9

21. Austin Vandegrift 26-9

22. Prosper 23-8

23. Laredo Alexander 16-8

24. Lewisville Marcus 21-6

25. San Marcos 28-7

 
 

