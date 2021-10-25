TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 37-6

2. Beckville 39-4

3. Iola 35-7

4. Wink 35-3

5. Fayetteville 39-1

6. Thrall 31-7

7. Bremond 36-2

8. San Isidro 30-4

9. Albany 28-3

10. Tom Bean 28-4

11. Hawkins 34-4

12. Cayuga 32-5

13. Yorktown 27-5

14. Blum 23-11

15. Bosqueville 34-3

16. Schulenburg 31-9

17. Benjamin 28-6

18. Johnson City 27-10

19. Evadale 33-9

20. Veribest 27-5

21. Northside 25-7

22. Miami 25-7

23. Freer 17-3

24. Cumby 19-4

25. Frost 24-6

25. Lovelady 24-10

Class 3A

1. White Oak 34-1

2. East Bernard 38-1

3. Holliday 34-5

4. Hardin 34-5

5. Bushland 27-4

6. Lorena 32-4

7. Gunter 30-6

8. Fairfield 33-6

9. Boyd 31-4

10. Shallowater 34-4

11. Scurry-Rosser 27-4

12. Harmony 28-2

13. Troy 27-5

14. Lyford 23-5

15. Brownfield 29-4

16. Prairiland 20-5

17. Goliad 20-9

18. Atlanta 21-6

19. Universal City Randolph 30-10

20. Lexington 33-8

21. Bishop 19-5

22. Brazos 32-10

23. Blue Ridge 24-5

24. Columbus 31-8

25. Anderson-Shiro 24-7

25. Mount Vernon 22-7

25. Poth 19-16

Class 4A

1. Hereford 41-2

2. Celina 35-1

3. Carthage 33-4

4. Bridge City 35-4

5. Bellville 32-8

6. Decatur 29-7

7. Farmersville 37-2

8. Wimberley 28-7

9. China Spring 31-9

10. Kennedale 31-5

11. Stephenville 27-10

12. Needville 26-11

13. Huffman Hargrave 21-4

14. Benbrook 27-8

15. Iowa Park 29-12

16. Midland Greenwood 33-7

17. Hondo 29-9

18. Godley 30-8

19. Bullard 24-9

20. Rockport-Fulton 27-9

21. El Paso Mountain View 25-6

22. Boerne 27-10

23. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 25-11

24. Argyle 26-12

25. Port Lavaca Calhoun 12-6

25. Devine 24-13

25. Graham 29-10

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 35-5

2. College Station 34-2

3. Pflugerville Hendrickson 37-5

4. Lucas Lovejoy 33-6

5. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 37-3

6. New Braunfels Canyon 38-8

7. McKinney North 23-7

8. Lufkin 36-4

9. Frisco Reedy 26-6

10. Gregory-Portland 35-8

11. Leander Rouse 31-12

12. Colleyville Heritage 36-9

13. Austin Anderson 27-5

14. El Paso Burges 27-4

15. Midlothian 33-7

16. Montgomery Lake Creek 27-8

17. Dripping Springs 30-15

18. Lubbock Cooper 34-10

19. Manvel 30-11

20. Amarillo 31-11

21. Mission Sharyland Pioneer 34-4

22. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 19-7

23. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 28-8

24. Liberty Hill 34-10

25. San Antonio Harlandale 22-7

25. Laredo Martin 24-8

25. San Antonio Burbank 22-9

Class 6A

1. San Antonio Brandeis 39-2

2. Arlington Martin 32-2

3. Pearland Dawson 36-4

4. Houston Cypress Ranch 37-3

5. El Paso Franklin 40-3

6. Smithson Valley 34-4

7. The Woodlands College Park 27-3

8. Austin Lake Travis 37-10

9. Klein 33-8

10. Katy Tompkins 32--5

11. Plano West 27-7

12. Laredo United 28-4

13. Austin 36-6

14. Flower Mound 34-5

15. Garland Sachse 32-9

16. Keller 25-12

17. Austin Vandegrift 34-9

18. Lewisville Marcus 28-7

19. Denton Guyer 20-9

20. Fort Worth Eaton 31-3

21. Fort Bend Ridge Point 31-9

22. San Antonio O’Connor 29-10

23. Round Rock 34-11

24. Laredo Alexander 21-9

25. Harlingen 33-6

25. San Antonio Clark 32-9

25. The Woodlands 36-7

 
 

