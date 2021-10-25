Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 37-6
2. Beckville 39-4
3. Iola 35-7
4. Wink 35-3
5. Fayetteville 39-1
6. Thrall 31-7
7. Bremond 36-2
8. San Isidro 30-4
9. Albany 28-3
10. Tom Bean 28-4
11. Hawkins 34-4
12. Cayuga 32-5
13. Yorktown 27-5
14. Blum 23-11
15. Bosqueville 34-3
16. Schulenburg 31-9
17. Benjamin 28-6
18. Johnson City 27-10
19. Evadale 33-9
20. Veribest 27-5
21. Northside 25-7
22. Miami 25-7
23. Freer 17-3
24. Cumby 19-4
25. Frost 24-6
25. Lovelady 24-10
Class 3A
1. White Oak 34-1
2. East Bernard 38-1
3. Holliday 34-5
4. Hardin 34-5
5. Bushland 27-4
6. Lorena 32-4
7. Gunter 30-6
8. Fairfield 33-6
9. Boyd 31-4
10. Shallowater 34-4
11. Scurry-Rosser 27-4
12. Harmony 28-2
13. Troy 27-5
14. Lyford 23-5
15. Brownfield 29-4
16. Prairiland 20-5
17. Goliad 20-9
18. Atlanta 21-6
19. Universal City Randolph 30-10
20. Lexington 33-8
21. Bishop 19-5
22. Brazos 32-10
23. Blue Ridge 24-5
24. Columbus 31-8
25. Anderson-Shiro 24-7
25. Mount Vernon 22-7
25. Poth 19-16
Class 4A
1. Hereford 41-2
2. Celina 35-1
3. Carthage 33-4
4. Bridge City 35-4
5. Bellville 32-8
6. Decatur 29-7
7. Farmersville 37-2
8. Wimberley 28-7
9. China Spring 31-9
10. Kennedale 31-5
11. Stephenville 27-10
12. Needville 26-11
13. Huffman Hargrave 21-4
14. Benbrook 27-8
15. Iowa Park 29-12
16. Midland Greenwood 33-7
17. Hondo 29-9
18. Godley 30-8
19. Bullard 24-9
20. Rockport-Fulton 27-9
21. El Paso Mountain View 25-6
22. Boerne 27-10
23. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 25-11
24. Argyle 26-12
25. Port Lavaca Calhoun 12-6
25. Devine 24-13
25. Graham 29-10
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 35-5
2. College Station 34-2
3. Pflugerville Hendrickson 37-5
4. Lucas Lovejoy 33-6
5. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 37-3
6. New Braunfels Canyon 38-8
7. McKinney North 23-7
8. Lufkin 36-4
9. Frisco Reedy 26-6
10. Gregory-Portland 35-8
11. Leander Rouse 31-12
12. Colleyville Heritage 36-9
13. Austin Anderson 27-5
14. El Paso Burges 27-4
15. Midlothian 33-7
16. Montgomery Lake Creek 27-8
17. Dripping Springs 30-15
18. Lubbock Cooper 34-10
19. Manvel 30-11
20. Amarillo 31-11
21. Mission Sharyland Pioneer 34-4
22. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 19-7
23. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 28-8
24. Liberty Hill 34-10
25. San Antonio Harlandale 22-7
25. Laredo Martin 24-8
25. San Antonio Burbank 22-9
Class 6A
1. San Antonio Brandeis 39-2
2. Arlington Martin 32-2
3. Pearland Dawson 36-4
4. Houston Cypress Ranch 37-3
5. El Paso Franklin 40-3
6. Smithson Valley 34-4
7. The Woodlands College Park 27-3
8. Austin Lake Travis 37-10
9. Klein 33-8
10. Katy Tompkins 32--5
11. Plano West 27-7
12. Laredo United 28-4
13. Austin 36-6
14. Flower Mound 34-5
15. Garland Sachse 32-9
16. Keller 25-12
17. Austin Vandegrift 34-9
18. Lewisville Marcus 28-7
19. Denton Guyer 20-9
20. Fort Worth Eaton 31-3
21. Fort Bend Ridge Point 31-9
22. San Antonio O’Connor 29-10
23. Round Rock 34-11
24. Laredo Alexander 21-9
25. Harlingen 33-6
25. San Antonio Clark 32-9
25. The Woodlands 36-7