Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 33-6
2. Beckville 35-3
3. Iola 31-7
4. Wink 31-3
5. Fayetteville 35-1
6. Thrall 29-7
7. Bremond 29-2
8. Bosqueville 31-1
9. San Isidro 28-4
10. Albany 25-3
11. Tom Bean 24-4
12. Cayuga 27-5
13. Yorktown 25-5
14. Blum 20-11
15. Schulenburg 27-9
16. Frost 19-5
17. Benjamin 286-6
18. Sulphur Bluff 19-6
19. Hawkins 21-3
20. Johnson City 23-10
21. Evadale 29-9
22. Veribest 24-5
23. Alvord 18-6
24. Northside 20-7
25. D’Hanis 24-9
25. Miami 23-7
Class 3A
1. White Oak 31-1
2. East Bernard 35-1
3. Holliday 30-5
4. Hardin 30-5
5. Bushland 25-4
6. Lorena 29-4
7. Gunter 25-6
8. Fairfield 29-6
9. Shallowater 31-4
10. Mount Vernon 20-5
11. Scurry-Rosser 23-4
12. Boyd 17-3
13. Harmony 24-2
14. Troy 23-5
15. Columbus 29-7
16. Grandview 26-8
17. Lyford 20-5
18. Franklin 27-9
19. Blue Ridge 21-4
20. Brownfield 261-4
21. Prairiland 17-5
22. Anderson-Shiro 22-6
23. Atlanta 18-6
24. Randolph 26-10
25. Paradise 27-7
25. Lexington 29-8
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 34-1
2. Hereford 37-2
3. Celina 30-1
4. Carthage 29-4
5. Bridge City 32-4
6. Bellville 29-8
7. Decatur 26-7
8. Wimberley 24-7
9. China Spring 25-9
10. Pleasanton 31-3
11. Kennedale 27-5
12. Rockport-Fulton 24-8
13. Stephenville 24-10
14. Huffman Hargrave 20-4
15. Benbrook 24-8
16. Needville 23-11
17. Paris 19-7
18. Iowa Park 26-12
19. Tuloso Midway 23-10
20. Midland Greenwood 29-7
21. Hondo 24-9
22. Bullard 20-9
23. Godley 26-8
24. Graham 26-9
25. Mountain View 21-6
25. Boerne 23-10
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 30-5
2. College Station 31-2
3. McKinney North 20-6
4. Pflugerville Hendrickson 33-5
5. Lucas Lovejoy 28-6
6. Dripping Springs 28-14
7. Barbers Hill 32-3
8. Lufkin 32-4
9. New Braunfels Canyon 33-8
10. Frisco Reedy 23-6
11. Gregory-Portland 31-8
12. Leander Rouse 27-12
13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 25-7
14. Colleyville Heritage 32-9
15. Austin Anderson 25-5
16. Mission Pioneer 31-3
17. El Paso Burges 23-4
18. Midlothian 29-7
19. Justin Northwest 22-9
20. Montgomery Lake Creek 24-8
21. Liberty Hill 31-8
22. Lubbock Cooper 30-10
23. Manvel 26-11
24. Amarillo 27-11
25. Fulshear 28-12
25. Nederland 24-5
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound 32-3
2. San Antonio Brandeis 35-2
3. Arlington Martin 29-2
4. Pearland Dawson 33-4
5. Houston Cypress Ranch 33-3
6. El Paso Franklin 36-3
7. Smithson Valley 30-4
8. The Woodlands College Park 23-3
9. Austin Lake Travis 34-10
10. Klein 29-8
11. Katy Tompkins 28-5
12. Laredo United 25-4
13. Austin 32-7
14. Garland Sachse 28-9
15. Keller 22-12
16. The Woodlands 33-6
17. Denton Guyer 17-9
18. Fort Worth Eaton 27-3
19. Ford Bend Ridge Point 28-9
20. Austin Vandegrift 30-9
21. Plano West 23-7
22. San Antonio O’Connor 26-10
23. Round Rock 29-11
24. Laredo Alexander 18-9
25. Lewisville Marcus 25-6
25. Harlingen 29-6