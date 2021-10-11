TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 33-6

2. Beckville 35-3

3. Iola 31-7

4. Wink 31-3

5. Fayetteville 35-1

6. Thrall 29-7

7. Bremond 29-2

8. Bosqueville 31-1

9. San Isidro 28-4

10. Albany 25-3

11. Tom Bean 24-4

12. Cayuga 27-5

13. Yorktown 25-5

14. Blum 20-11

15. Schulenburg 27-9

16. Frost 19-5

17. Benjamin 286-6

18. Sulphur Bluff 19-6

19. Hawkins 21-3

20. Johnson City 23-10

21. Evadale 29-9

22. Veribest 24-5

23. Alvord 18-6

24. Northside 20-7

25. D’Hanis 24-9

25. Miami 23-7

Class 3A

1. White Oak 31-1

2. East Bernard 35-1

3. Holliday 30-5

4. Hardin 30-5

5. Bushland 25-4

6. Lorena 29-4

7. Gunter 25-6

8. Fairfield 29-6

9. Shallowater 31-4

10. Mount Vernon 20-5

11. Scurry-Rosser 23-4

12. Boyd 17-3

13. Harmony 24-2

14. Troy 23-5

15. Columbus 29-7

16. Grandview 26-8

17. Lyford 20-5

18. Franklin 27-9

19. Blue Ridge 21-4

20. Brownfield 261-4

21. Prairiland 17-5

22. Anderson-Shiro 22-6

23. Atlanta 18-6

24. Randolph 26-10

25. Paradise 27-7

25. Lexington 29-8

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 34-1

2. Hereford 37-2

3. Celina 30-1

4. Carthage 29-4

5. Bridge City 32-4

6. Bellville 29-8

7. Decatur 26-7

8. Wimberley 24-7

9. China Spring 25-9

10. Pleasanton 31-3

11. Kennedale 27-5

12. Rockport-Fulton 24-8

13. Stephenville 24-10

14. Huffman Hargrave 20-4

15. Benbrook 24-8

16. Needville 23-11

17. Paris 19-7

18. Iowa Park 26-12

19. Tuloso Midway 23-10

20. Midland Greenwood 29-7

21. Hondo 24-9

22. Bullard 20-9

23. Godley 26-8

24. Graham 26-9

25. Mountain View 21-6

25. Boerne 23-10

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 30-5

2. College Station 31-2

3. McKinney North 20-6

4. Pflugerville Hendrickson 33-5

5. Lucas Lovejoy 28-6

6. Dripping Springs 28-14

7. Barbers Hill 32-3

8. Lufkin 32-4

9. New Braunfels Canyon 33-8

10. Frisco Reedy 23-6

11. Gregory-Portland 31-8

12. Leander Rouse 27-12

13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 25-7

14. Colleyville Heritage 32-9

15. Austin Anderson 25-5

16. Mission Pioneer 31-3

17. El Paso Burges 23-4

18. Midlothian 29-7

19. Justin Northwest 22-9

20. Montgomery Lake Creek 24-8

21. Liberty Hill 31-8

22. Lubbock Cooper 30-10

23. Manvel 26-11

24. Amarillo 27-11

25. Fulshear 28-12

25. Nederland 24-5

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound 32-3

2. San Antonio Brandeis 35-2

3. Arlington Martin 29-2

4. Pearland Dawson 33-4

5. Houston Cypress Ranch 33-3

6. El Paso Franklin 36-3

7. Smithson Valley 30-4

8. The Woodlands College Park 23-3

9. Austin Lake Travis 34-10

10. Klein 29-8

11. Katy Tompkins 28-5

12. Laredo United 25-4

13. Austin 32-7

14. Garland Sachse 28-9

15. Keller 22-12

16. The Woodlands 33-6

17. Denton Guyer 17-9

18. Fort Worth Eaton 27-3

19. Ford Bend Ridge Point 28-9

20. Austin Vandegrift 30-9

21. Plano West 23-7

22. San Antonio O’Connor 26-10

23. Round Rock 29-11

24. Laredo Alexander 18-9

25. Lewisville Marcus 25-6

25. Harlingen 29-6

 
 

