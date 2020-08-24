TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 Volleyball State Poll

Aug. 24

Class 2A

1. Crawford 6-1

2. Beckville 8-1

3. Poolville 6-1

4. Iola 5-0

5. Neches 4-1

6. Freer 3-0

7. Strawn 3-0

8. Weimar 4-1

9. Bronte 3-1

10. D’Hanis 3-1

10. Dodd City 4-1

Others receiving votes: Nordheim, Fayetteville, Vernon Northside, Aquilla, Miami, Cayuga, Hawkins, Wink, Burton, Schulenburg, Snook, Round Top-Carmine, Water Valley, Windthorst, High Island.

Class 3A

1. Bushland 6-0

2. East Bernard 6-0

3. Sabine 7-0

4. Wallis Brazos 6-0

5. Hardin 5-0

6. Lexington 8-1

7. Ingram Moore 6-0

8. Emory Rains 5-0

9. Gunter 5-0

10. Groesbeck 4-0

10. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 5-0

Others receiving votes: Wall, Boyd, Peaster, Idalou, Paris Chisum, Corrigan-Camden, Harmony, Redwater, Atlanta, Maypearl, Palmer, Goliad, Troy, Prairiland, Lorena, White Oak, Yoakum, Hughes Springs, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Leonard, Grandview, Elysian Fields, Pottsboro, Poth, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Bowie, Clifton, Troy, Hallettsville,

Class 4A

1. Needville 12-0

2. Stephenville 10-0

3. Decatur 5-0

4. Farmersville 9-0

5. Lindale 7-0

6. China Spring 6-0

7. Pleasanton 6-0

8. Carrizo Springs 4-0

9. Kennedale 2-0

10. Van Alstyne 6-1

10. Boerne 5-0

Others receiving votes: Krum, Pecos, Bullard. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Sealy, Argyle, Graham, Pampa, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Tuloso-Midway, Bridgeport, Gilmer, Melissa, Ferris, Hereford, Splendora, La Vernia, Bellville, Sinton, Celina, Gonzales, Bridge City, Dumas, Navarro, Wimberley, Nevada Community.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you