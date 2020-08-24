Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 Volleyball State Poll
Aug. 24
Class 2A
1. Crawford 6-1
2. Beckville 8-1
3. Poolville 6-1
4. Iola 5-0
5. Neches 4-1
6. Freer 3-0
7. Strawn 3-0
8. Weimar 4-1
9. Bronte 3-1
10. D’Hanis 3-1
10. Dodd City 4-1
Others receiving votes: Nordheim, Fayetteville, Vernon Northside, Aquilla, Miami, Cayuga, Hawkins, Wink, Burton, Schulenburg, Snook, Round Top-Carmine, Water Valley, Windthorst, High Island.
Class 3A
1. Bushland 6-0
2. East Bernard 6-0
3. Sabine 7-0
4. Wallis Brazos 6-0
5. Hardin 5-0
6. Lexington 8-1
7. Ingram Moore 6-0
8. Emory Rains 5-0
9. Gunter 5-0
10. Groesbeck 4-0
10. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 5-0
Others receiving votes: Wall, Boyd, Peaster, Idalou, Paris Chisum, Corrigan-Camden, Harmony, Redwater, Atlanta, Maypearl, Palmer, Goliad, Troy, Prairiland, Lorena, White Oak, Yoakum, Hughes Springs, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Leonard, Grandview, Elysian Fields, Pottsboro, Poth, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Bowie, Clifton, Troy, Hallettsville,
Class 4A
1. Needville 12-0
2. Stephenville 10-0
3. Decatur 5-0
4. Farmersville 9-0
5. Lindale 7-0
6. China Spring 6-0
7. Pleasanton 6-0
8. Carrizo Springs 4-0
9. Kennedale 2-0
10. Van Alstyne 6-1
10. Boerne 5-0
Others receiving votes: Krum, Pecos, Bullard. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Sealy, Argyle, Graham, Pampa, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Tuloso-Midway, Bridgeport, Gilmer, Melissa, Ferris, Hereford, Splendora, La Vernia, Bellville, Sinton, Celina, Gonzales, Bridge City, Dumas, Navarro, Wimberley, Nevada Community.