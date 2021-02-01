TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Soccer Poll

Feb. 1 

Class 4A

1. Giddings 10-0-0

2. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-0-0

3. Bay City 6-0-0

4. Celina 10-1-0

5. Lufkin Hudson 7-1-1

6. Robinson 6-1-2

7. Wimberley 12-3-0

8. Lake Belton 6-1-0

9. San Elizario 6-1-0

10. Henderson 7-0-2

11. Lumberton 6-0-3

12. Midlothian Heritage 11-1-0

13. Caddo Mills 10-2-1

14. Hardin-Jefferson 4-1-0

15. Bullard 9-2-1

16. Stephenville 5-1-2

17. Ferris 9-2-1

18. Center 4-1-1

19. Davenport 4-1-0

20. Bridgeport 6-2-2

21. Melissa 6-2-1

22. Mineral Wells 6-2-0

23. Alvarado 3-1-1

24. Georgetown Gateway College Preparatory 5-2-2

25. Austin IDEA Montopolis 4-2-1

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 5-0-0

2. Mission Sharyland 8-0-0

3. Magnolia 11-0-0

4. McAllen 8-0-0

5. Wylie East 11-0-0

6. Georgetown 10-1-0

7. Hallsville 8-1-1

8. Dripping Springs 8-1-0

9. Kingwood Park 7-1-3

10. Jacksonville 7-1-1

11. Cedar Park 7-3-1

12. Frisco Wakeland 6-0-3

13. Birdville 10-1-0

14. Pflugerville 7-2-0

15. Carrollton Turner 11-2-1

16. Gregory-Portland 11-2-0

17. Lubbock Coronado 6-1-2

18. Port Neches-Groves 9-2-1

19. Liberty Hill 8-2-2

20. El Paso Andress 6-2-0

21. A&M Consolidated 6-1-0

22. Angleton 6-1-0

23. Lubbock Cooper 6-2-0

24. Frisco Centennial 6-1-0

25. Amarillo 5-1-1

Class 6A

1. Prosper 11-0-0

2. Smithson Valley 9-0-0

3. Fort Bend Ridge Point 8-0-0

4. Cedar Hill 7-0-0

5. Round Rock 7-1-0

6. Coppell 7-1-0

7. San Antonio Reagan 10-0-1

8. Houston Cy Fair 10-1-0

9. Flower Mound 7-0-1

10. Austin Westlake 7-0-1

11. Round Rock Westwood 4-0-3

12. Duncanville 12-1-0

13. The Woodlands 7-1-0

14. Coppell 7-1-0

15. Austin Lake Travis 7-1-2

16. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 6-0-2

17. San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson 5-0-3

18. Odessa Permian 5-0-2

19. Houston Bellaire 5-0-1

20. Katy Seven Lakes 9-1-0

21. Hurst L.D. Bell 8-1-1

22. Houston Clear Falls 7-1-2

23. Schertz Clemens 5-1-1

24. Allen 9-2-0

25. Katy Tompkins 8-2-1

