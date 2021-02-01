Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Soccer Poll
Feb. 1
Class 4A
1. Giddings 10-0-0
2. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-0-0
3. Bay City 6-0-0
4. Celina 10-1-0
5. Lufkin Hudson 7-1-1
6. Robinson 6-1-2
7. Wimberley 12-3-0
8. Lake Belton 6-1-0
9. San Elizario 6-1-0
10. Henderson 7-0-2
11. Lumberton 6-0-3
12. Midlothian Heritage 11-1-0
13. Caddo Mills 10-2-1
14. Hardin-Jefferson 4-1-0
15. Bullard 9-2-1
16. Stephenville 5-1-2
17. Ferris 9-2-1
18. Center 4-1-1
19. Davenport 4-1-0
20. Bridgeport 6-2-2
21. Melissa 6-2-1
22. Mineral Wells 6-2-0
23. Alvarado 3-1-1
24. Georgetown Gateway College Preparatory 5-2-2
25. Austin IDEA Montopolis 4-2-1
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 5-0-0
2. Mission Sharyland 8-0-0
3. Magnolia 11-0-0
4. McAllen 8-0-0
5. Wylie East 11-0-0
6. Georgetown 10-1-0
7. Hallsville 8-1-1
8. Dripping Springs 8-1-0
9. Kingwood Park 7-1-3
10. Jacksonville 7-1-1
11. Cedar Park 7-3-1
12. Frisco Wakeland 6-0-3
13. Birdville 10-1-0
14. Pflugerville 7-2-0
15. Carrollton Turner 11-2-1
16. Gregory-Portland 11-2-0
17. Lubbock Coronado 6-1-2
18. Port Neches-Groves 9-2-1
19. Liberty Hill 8-2-2
20. El Paso Andress 6-2-0
21. A&M Consolidated 6-1-0
22. Angleton 6-1-0
23. Lubbock Cooper 6-2-0
24. Frisco Centennial 6-1-0
25. Amarillo 5-1-1
Class 6A
1. Prosper 11-0-0
2. Smithson Valley 9-0-0
3. Fort Bend Ridge Point 8-0-0
4. Cedar Hill 7-0-0
5. Round Rock 7-1-0
6. Coppell 7-1-0
7. San Antonio Reagan 10-0-1
8. Houston Cy Fair 10-1-0
9. Flower Mound 7-0-1
10. Austin Westlake 7-0-1
11. Round Rock Westwood 4-0-3
12. Duncanville 12-1-0
13. The Woodlands 7-1-0
14. Coppell 7-1-0
15. Austin Lake Travis 7-1-2
16. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 6-0-2
17. San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson 5-0-3
18. Odessa Permian 5-0-2
19. Houston Bellaire 5-0-1
20. Katy Seven Lakes 9-1-0
21. Hurst L.D. Bell 8-1-1
22. Houston Clear Falls 7-1-2
23. Schertz Clemens 5-1-1
24. Allen 9-2-0
25. Katy Tompkins 8-2-1