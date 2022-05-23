CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Texas captured the NCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament championship on Sunday, defeating Big 12 rival Oklahoma, 4-1, at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
The Longhorns won the doubles point and secured singles victories from Peyton Stearns, Sabina Zeynalova and Allura Zamarripa to clinch the dual-match win.
UT earned its fourth NCAA team title in program history, including the second-straight under head coach Howard Joffe. The Longhorns previously won NCAA Championships in 1993, 1995 and 2021. Texas joins Stanford and Florida as the only schools to repeat as NCAA Division I Women's Tennis national champions since 1982.
The University of Texas captured the 60th national team championship (56 NCAA titles) in school history. It marked the second national title during the current 2021-22 academic calendar year, as Men's Indoor Track and Field won the crown in March.
Texas took a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles point. The sophomore duo of Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins claimed a 6-1 victory on court 2 over Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth.
The freshman pair of Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on court 3 against Dana Guzman and Emma Staker.
Oklahoma evened the overall dual-match score at 1-1, as Staker posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory on court 6 against freshman Vivian Ovrootsky.
Sophomore Peyton Stearns earned a 6-0, 6-2 win on court 1 over Sleeth to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.
Zeynalova followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory on court 3 against Ivana Corley.
For the third straight day in Champaign, freshman Allura Zamarripa clinched the overall dual-match win for the Longhorns. Zamarripa, who was named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player, earned a 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) victory on court 5 over Pisareva.
The remaining singles matches featuring Collins and Chavatipon were stopped in their respective third sets once Zamarripa clinched the dual-match win. Collins and Carmen Corley split their opening two sets on court 2, and Collins held a 2-1 lead in the third at the time of Zamarripa's clinch.