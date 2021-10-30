The Steers visited Cowtown on Saturday, but it was the hometown Rams that came out on top.
Texas Wesleyan, coached by Tyler native and Bishop Gorman graduate, downed Texas College 69-18, at Farrington Field in a Sooner Athletic Conference game in Fort Worth.
The Rams improve to 6-2 both overall and in conference. The Steers fall to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in league.
Scoring TDs for TC were Dajuan Hill (1-yard run), Quindarius John (59 run) and Corey Jones (21 run). The Steers missed two PATs and a two-point conversion run.
Both Jones (10 of 11 for 90 yards) and Jerry McConico (7 of 17 for 89 yards, 2 INTs) played quarterback for TC.
Jones led the Steers in rushing with 82 yards on 10 carries with Johnson adding 77 yards on nine attempts. Johnson also had six catches for 83 yards.
Dalton Dale, a former Mesquite Poteet signal caller, paced the Rams by hitting on 12 of 20 passing attempts for 123 yards and four TD passes. Carson Rogers also tossed a TD pass.
Clint Epperson led in rushing with 74 yards and a TD on eight carries. Ty Williams also rushed for a touchdown.
PJ Williams and Collier Ricks each caught two TD passes with Jaysen Price snagging one.
Brook Hill School graduate Petr Svoboda started at center for the Rams.
Texas Wesleyan won its third straight against TC to lead the series 3-1.
TWU returns to play Nov. 6, traveling to Conway, Arkansas to meet the University of Central Arkansas. Kickoff at Estes Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Steers will host Southwestern Assemblies of God for Homecoming next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.