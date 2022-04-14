Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe says Texas "fits" him to a T.
DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee, felt right at home on Lake Palestine, capturing first place and the top prize of $100,000 at the Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops on Thursday.
The Tennessean boated four scorable bass weighing 16 pounds, 6 ounces to top the final-day Championship Round. DeFoe won by a narrow 12-ounce margin over pro Justin Lucas of Guntersville, Alabama, who caught four bass totaling 15-10.
Also, Texan Alton Jones Jr., of Waco, won $100,000 by catching the biggest bass.
The victory marks DeFoe’s fourth career victory on the Bass Pro Tour, three of which have come on Texas fisheries — Lake Fork, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, and now Lake Palestine.
“Man, I love Texas,” a jubilant DeFoe said as the SCORETRACKER® clock expired. “I’m so thankful to have pulled it out. It was a hard day of fishing, and when it’s the 3-pound minimum like we had today, you have to really make every bite count.
“After the first period, I felt like I was out of it,” DeFoe said. “I had fished all through this area and hadn’t caught anything. It really killed my confidence. I was around a ton of fish on the lower end, and there were some big ones. But I couldn’t get anything going. I came back up here for the last hour or so and I got it done.”
At 3:20 p.m., with just 40 minutes remaining in the competition, DeFoe had weighed in just two scorable bass for 8-2 and was in the bottom half of the leaderboard. In the final 35 minutes, DeFoe caught a 4-10 and a 3-10 to overtake Lucas and earn the top spot.
“Two main baits were the key for me this week,” DeFoe said. “The first was a 4½-inch swimbait, rigged on a VMC Tokyo Rig with a 3/8-ounce weight. I caught some key fish on that, but the big thing was I’d use that to get the fish aggravated and then catch them with the Texas rig. I fished the Tokyo Rig on a 7-foot, 3-inch (Bass Pro Shops) Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 with an 8:3:1 gear ratio CarbonLite reel and 40-pound braided line with a 20- pound (Bass Pro Shops) XPS fluorocarbon leader."
Although DeFoe is bringing the Heavy Hitters Title and $100,000 top prize back to Tennessee, the big money will be staying in Texas.
After catching the $50,000 Berkley Big Bass in the Knockout Round on Wednesday, Jones added another to his big bass resumé in the Championship Round Thursday — this one weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces — to also earn the Championship Round $100,000 Berkley Big Bass Award. All told, the young angler will earn $165,000 for his two Big Bass bonuses and prize money for his fifth place finish.
“Man, we have made some money on (Lake) Palestine this week catching big bass,” Jones said. “$50,000 yesterday, $100,000 today — I can not believe it. Sight fishing in the springtime is what I love to do, it’s my favorite thing in the world. Kind of like how my dad won Heavy Hitters last year. He taught me a lot when it comes to sight fishing, and what I learned really paid off for me this week.”
Jones said both of his Big Bass Award winners came on a bait that will be released around ICAST this year — a Geecrack Bellow Shad, in AJ’s Juice color.
Overall, there were 24 scorable bass weighing 95 pounds, 2 ounces caught by the final 10 pros in Thursday’s Championship Round. A bass had to weigh at least 3 pounds to be deemed scorable in the Championship Round.
Television coverage of the General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 Event will be showcased across six two-hour episodes, premiering at 6 a.m. CT, July 16 and running each Saturday through Aug. 20 on the Discovery Channel. A one-hour special episode of MLF Inside Heavy Hitters will also air on CBS in late 2022. New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel. Each two-hour long reality-based episode goes in-depth to break down each day of competition.
---
Major League Fishing General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops
Thursday, Lake Palestine
1, Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., four bass, 16-6, $100,000
2, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., four bass, 15-10, $25,000
3, Ish Monroe, Oakdale, Calif., three bass, 12-11, $20,000
4, Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., three bass, 12-1, $18,000
5, Alton Jones Jr., Waco, two bass, 9-6, $165,000
8, Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., two bass, 8-6, $14,500
7, Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., two bass, 7-6, $13,500
8, Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., two bass, 6-12, $12,500
9, Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, one bass, 3-6, $11,000
10, Russ Lane, Prattville, Ala., one bass, 3-2, $8,000