Texas, the defending national champion, was voted the Big 12 volleyball favorite for a league-record 13th consecutive season.
The Longhorns have been picked atop the poll each season since 2011 and have been the unanimous choice for the past three years. UT has been a favorite 16 times.
The preseason poll is determined by Big 12 head coaches who are not allowed to rank their own team.
BYU, which received the other first-place vote, was picked second in its debut season in the Big 12, while Baylor was selected third, marking the seventh consecutive season the Bears have been in the top three.
TCU was tabbed fourth, their highest rank since 2019, while Kansas placed fifth. Houston came in sixth with Iowa State following to round out the top seven of the poll.
This season marks the first year that BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will compete in the Big 12.
This season’s league schedule includes each team playing 18 matches over 10 weeks with six series matches and six single matches. Each team will play every conference opponent at least once during the season.
Texas is the six-time defending league champion. The Big 12 is one of only two conferences to have a team advance to the national demifinals in three of the last four seasons (Baylor, 2019; Texas, 2020, 2022). The Big 12 joined the Big Ten as the only leagues last year to have five or more teams in the NCAA tournament and go undefeated in the opening round (5-0). The Big 12 finished the regular season with the highest RPI of any league.
Since 2011, Texas has lost a total of 10 conference matches for a record of 182-10 (.949), which included three perfect records of 16-0 (2013, 2017 and 2020).
The 2023 regular season begins Aug. 25 with Big 12 play starting Sept. 20 when BYU hosts Houston.
The 2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards will be revealed on Tuesday.
2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll
School (First Place Votes) Points
1. Texas (12) 144
2. BYU (1) 125
3. Baylor 123
4. TCU 106
5. Kansas 105
6. Houston 91
7. Iowa State 81
8. K-State 63
9. UCF 51
10. Oklahoma 45
11. Texas Tech 37
12. Cincinnati 23
13. West Virginia 20