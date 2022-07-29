In only his fifth professional tournament, Arkansas native Luke Long is the champion of Texas.
Long fought back a challenge from Lufkin native Sam Fidone to win the 52nd $200,850 Higginbotham Texas State Open on Friday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
With his putter on fire all week, Long, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, did not three-putt until the 72nd hole and by that time he had a cushion. He bogeyed No. 18 on Friday, but was clear of the field.
Long had a four-round total of 15-under 265 (67-66-62-70) and took home the $40,000 first-place prize. He finished one stroke in front of Fidone, the former Lufkin High School golfer, and Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks (68-66-63-69). Fidone and Thelen earned $17,500.
Fidone birdied his last five holes, including No. 18, to tie Long who was a few groups back.
Long immediately got back in front with a birdie on No. 14 and held off Fidone, now of Irving, and Thelen (68-66-63-69).
“I checked the leaderboard right after No. 13, knowing I had some birdie holes coming up,” said Long, who graduated for the University of Houston in 2021 and played as a graduate transfer at the University of Arkansas. “I knew I finally won it when I laid up short of the green on No. 18 and had a handful of putts to win.”
Prior to playing as a Cougar, Long played at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he made All-Southern Conference. After transferring to U of H, he qualified for the 2019 U.S. Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Now, Long has his name etched in history with previous winners of the TSO such as Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Jeff Maggert and Homero Blancas.
First- and second-round leader, Ryan Grider of Lewisville tied for fourth at 269 (63-66-69-71) with Peyton Wilhoit of Bryant, Arkansas (68-67-65-69).
Blake Elliott, of Bullard, tied for eighth with three other golfers at 9-under 271. Elliott had rounds of 65-74-66-66.
McKinney native and former Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour member Cody Winkler captured the Low-Amateur Division. The McKinney Boyd High School graduate carded rounds of 69-70-68-70 for a 3-under 277 to finish the Championship two shots ahead of SMU golfer Holden Wisener of Dallas. Wisener found success in Tyler last month when he won the 113th Texas Amateur held at Willow Brook Country Club.
Winkler will be starting his junior year at the University of North Texas this fall after transferring from the University of Louisiana Monroe. Winkler and the three other amateurs (Wisener, Dallas Hahkamer of Temple, Trevor Bailey of New Braunfels) who made the cut each earned gift certificates to be used at The Cascades golf shop. Hahkamer just completed his freshman season at Texas A&M and Bailey is the graduate assistant golf coach at The University of the Incarnate Word.
“I had a lot of fun and enjoyed competing with these guys. The course was in awesome shape … it set up really well for me, a little long and a ball strikers course,” Winkler said. “I struck my irons really well and hit a lot of greens.”
Two Northern Texas PGA professionals tied for Low PGA Professional honors. JJ Killeen, PGA head professional at Red Feather Golf and Social Club in Lubbock, and Brian Norman, PGA instructor at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, finished at 281, 1-over-par. Killeen played at TCU and Norman at Southern Illinois-Carbondale.
“I got to play with a lot of talented younger guys and it was really fun to be out here for four days,” Norman said.
“The course was a good test and really fair. When you hit it wayward you get penalized, but if you hit quality shots you are rewarded and as a professional that's really all you can ask for,” Killeen said.
Lufkin High School's Ian Bostwick received the $5,000 Northern Texas PGA Scholarship. Bostwick played four years of golf at Lufkin and was an active member of the NTPGA Junior Tour. He will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in pre-med.