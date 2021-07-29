Jack Ireland and Dillon Board have been paired together every round of the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open.
And at least one of them has led the tournament following every round.
But as Board led after the first two rounds, it was Ireland who decided to take the top position heading into Friday’s final round at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
And Ireland and Board will be paired together once again on Friday.
Play was suspended on Wednesday evening in the middle of the second round. Ireland, a former UCLA golfer, hit the course on Thursday morning and finished his second round with a 6-under 64. He followed that with another 64 in the third round to take the lead at 19-under.
Board, of Jacksonville, Florida, finished his second round also with a 64 and then shot a 3-under 67 in the third round to sit in second place at 17-under.
Tyson Reeder (-15), Brax McCarthy (-14) and Brooklin Bailey (-13) round out the top five.
Martin Flores, Sam Triplett and Blake Trimble are tied for sixth at 12-under. Brian Dwyer, Nathan Tyler and amateurs Matthew Watkins and Paul Gonzalez are tied for ninth at 11-under heading into the final round.
Dwyer, who is from Southlake and played at SMU, was 3-under heading into Thursday. He finished his second round with a 67 and then shot a 7-under 63 in the third round, capped by a birdie.
“I kind of had a mixed bag of stuff all day,” Dwyer said. “I drove it well for a while, hit my irons good for a while, and I made some putts for a while. It all just kind of clicked. I really didn’t make any mistakes. I woke up this morning and knew I needed to make a bunch of birdies. That was just kind of my mindset. I hit it kind of bad the first day, kind of unusually bad. I knew that it would turn around if I just stayed patient and kept giving myself opportunities and getting it in the fairway, my iron play would come around, and it pretty much did this afternoon.”
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo completed his second round on Thursday and shot a 1-under 69, but missed the cut at even par through two rounds. The cutline was 2-under.
Troup’s Jake Smelser completed his play on Wednesday and also finished at even.
Play will begin at 8 a.m. Friday. The final group of Ireland, Board and Reeder will tee off at 9:39 a.m.
