PREP FOOTBALL
Abbott 51, Covington 6
Abernathy 21, Sundown 12
Ackerly Sands 46, Lubbock Home School Titans 0
Amherst 50, Lorenzo 6
Anson 44, Dublin 28
Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8
Argyle 35, Celina 21
Aspermont 74, Benjamin 36
Athens 48, Fairfield 0
Aubrey 52, Kaufman 21
Ballinger 34, Colorado City 2
Balmorhea 46, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Bangs 42, Winters 19
Bay City 42, Wharton 31
Beckville 75, Maud 14
Bells 55, Valley View 8
Bellville 50, Stafford 29
Big Lake Reagan County 46, Ozona 13
Harmony 58, New Diana 10
Big Spring 28, Monahans 6
Blanco 34, Anderson-Shiro 9
Blanket 51, Lingleville 6
Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16
Bluff Dale 28, Fruitvale 16
Blum 70, Gorman 23
Boerne 30, Burnet 7
Bonham 2, Leonard 0
Borden County 40, Rankin 34
Bosqueville 27, Palmer 20, 2OT
Bowie 42, Henrietta 18
Bowie Gold-Burg 44, Chillicothe 38
Boyd 41, Tolar 0
Bremond 49, Milano 0
Brookesmith 70, Rochelle 68
Bruceville-Eddy 35, Florence 21
Buffalo 21, Crockett 14
Bullard 49, Troup 14
Corpus Christi Miller 62, Sinton 27
Cameron Yoe 37, Franklin 8
Canadian 46, Bushland 19
Canyon 38, Lubbock Estacado 0
Center 41, Gladewater 40
Centerville 30, Thorndale 14
Cherokee 48, Sidney 28
Childress 58, Stamford 14
China Spring 35, Brownwood 14
Christoval 22, Sonora 14
Cisco 14, Breckenridge 0
Clarendon 30, Bovina 14
Coahoma 59, Eldorado 20
Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Shepherd 8
Coleman 15, Brady 12
Comanche 35, Early 7
Comfort 37, Marion 14
Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6
Corsicana Mildred 8, Kerens 7
Crawford 62, Axtell 0
Crosbyton 52, Munday 22
Cushing 62, Burkeville 0
DASCHE 56, Founders Classical Academy 0
Daingerfield 35, Sabine 14
Danbury 27, Hull-Daisetta 14
Dawson 41, Wortham 0
De Kalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0
Denver City 50, Seminole 36
Devine 34, Universal City Randolph 20
Deweyville 38, Colmesneil 6
Dime Box 45, Prairie Lea 0
Dumas 30, Perryton 0
East Bernard 42, Boling 9
East Chambers 49, Hamshire-Fannett 39
Edgewood 45, Redwater 43, 4OT
Emory Rains 69, Grand Saline 6
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 34, Dallas Christian 8
Fort Worth Dunbar 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Fort Worth Temple Christian 14, Colleyville Covenant 11
Farmersville 33, Krum 31
Farwell 32, Sudan 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 46, Beeville Jones 35
Flatonia 33, Falls City 7
Forsan 27, Stanton 6
Fort Worth Harvest Christian 48, Mount Calm 14
Fredericksburg 46, Gonzales 6
Friona 27, Muleshoe 20
Garden City 52, Hart 6
Garrison 36, Arp 0
George West 28, Goliad 20
Geronimo Navarro 45, Needville 27
Giddings 46, Taylor 12
Gilmer 73, Atlanta 26
Union Hill 48, Crowell 0
Union Grove 12, Alba-Golden 8
Goldthwaite 48, Olney 8
Gordon 56, Baird 47
Grandview 41, Godley 7
Granger 33, Frost 13
Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6
Groom 52, Nazareth 40
Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10
Gustine 38, Cranfills Gap 27
Hale Center 36, Memphis 2
Hallettsville 49, Ganado 7
Hamilton 66, Hico 0
Hamlin 42, Albany 6
Happy 77, Springlake-Earth 30
Harleton 33, Bogata Rivercrest 26, OT
Haskell 20, Cross Plains 16
Hawkins 35, Quinlan Boles 0
Hawley 35, Merkel 21
Hemphill 54, Pineland West Sabine 24
Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0
Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6
Hitchcock 22, La Marque 14, 2OT
Holland 41, Johnson City 0
Holliday 19, Vernon 10
Hondo 45, Uvalde 6
Honey Grove 36, Paris Chisum 28
Houston Texas Christian 48, Chester 24
Hubbard 20, Moody 15
Huntington 28, Frankston 15
Imperial Buena Vista 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
Ingleside 22, Aransas Pass 21, OT
Ingram Moore 27, Harper 14
Iowa Park 49, Burkburnett 12
Ira 66, Eden 18
Italy 35, Rice 7
Jacksboro 58, FW Castleberry 29
Jasper 63, Newton 20
Jayton 56, Wilson 0
Jewett Leon 30, Somerville 29
Joaquin 41, Groveton 0
Jonesboro 76, Joshua Johnson County 44
Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 7
Junction 50, Iraan 8
Kenedy 52, Woodsboro 0
Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0
Kress 55, Miami 28
La Grange 32, La Vernia 28
Ladonia Fannindel 33, Leverett's Chapel 12
Lago Vista 20, Caldwell 0
Lake Worth 56, Fort Worth Western Hills 7
Lamesa Klondike 58, Lenorah Grady 8
Lampasas 57, Wimberley 28
Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38
Leakey 52, Sanderson 6
Levelland 52, Shallowater 46, OT
Lexington 35, Rockdale 34
Liberty 37, Diboll 0
Lindale 33, Van 28
Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6
Little River Academy 45, Groesbeck 0
Livingston 21, Orangefield 20
Llano 52, Bandera 0
Lockney 24, Boys Ranch 12
Lometa 62, Buckholts 16
Longview Spring Hill 48, Nevada Community 28
Louise 34, High Island 0
Lovelady 28, Iola 12
Lubbock Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0
Lytle 61, La Pryor 6
Mabank 42, Wills Point 0
Madisonville 24, Teague 7
Matador Motley County 62, Spur 28
May 60, Knox City 56
Maypearl 17, Clifton 7
McCamey 78, Odessa Compass 7
McGregor 56, Jarrell 35
Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17
Melissa CHANT 31, Milford 14
Meridian 7, Bartlett 0
Mertzon Irion County 51, Fort Davis 6
Mexia 38, Navasota 14
Midland Greenwood 36, Andrews 29
Midlothian Heritage 28, Decatur 25
Miles 29, Roscoe 7
Millsap 27, De Leon 20
Mineola 36, New London West Rusk 14
Mineral Wells 45, Venus 22
Morgan 74, Bynum 29
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 14
Mullin 42, Three Way 36
Natalia 67, Dilley 8
New Home 20, Plains 13
Newcastle 46, Woodson 0
Normangee 48, Chilton 21
Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0
Odem 25, CC West Oso 9
Oglesby 46, Iredell 30
Olton 34, Hooker, Okla. 33
Orange Grove 26, CC London 20
Ore City 41, Big Sandy 14
Palacios 35, El Maton Tidehaven 13
Palestine 23, Rusk 13
Palestine Westwood 50, Eustace 28
Pampa 56, Borger 15
Panhandle 42, Vega 35
Peaster 18, Collinsville 12
Pecos 64, Kermit 30
Penelope 52, Avalon 34
Perrin-Whitt 73, Community Christian 27
Petersburg 86, Paducah 66
Petrolia 40, Electra 8
Ponder 53, Nocona 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 39, El Campo 27
Post 58, Littlefield 6
Poteet 42, Carrizo Springs 7
Poth 68, Karnes City 7
Price Carlisle 12, Alto 0
Queen City 46, Quitman 13
Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16
Ralls 44, Seagraves 0
Refugio 42, Edna 21
Rio Vista 57, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Robert Lee 33, Veribest 32
Roby 54, Bronte 6
Rogers 47, Whitney 12
Ropesville Ropes 33, Menard 6
Roscoe Highland 42, Blackwell 22
Rosebud-Lott 60, Waco Texas Wind 0
Rotan 52, Moran 0
Rule 51, Afton Patton Springs 28
Runge 27, Charlotte 0
San Antonio Cornerstone 24, Wall 6
Sabinal 29, Center Point 0
Saint Jo 64, Fort Worth THESA 34
Salado 61, Stephenville 45
San Angelo Grape Creek 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
San Augustine 41, Elkhart 6
San Saba 32, Mason 0
Sanger 35, Howe 8
Santa Anna 68, Rising Star 22
Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7
Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14
Sealy 45, Somerset 6
Shamrock 36, Amarillo Highland Park 16
Shiner 41, Smithville 12
Silsbee 56, Lumberton 14
Silverton 48, Guthrie 0
Simms Bowie 38, Overton 0
Skidmore-Tynan 25, Robstown 14
Smyer 22, Floydada 14
Snyder 40, Lamesa 8
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 25, Buna 8
Spearman 48, Dalhart 27
Springtown 17, Waco Connally 7
Stephenville FAITH 72, Zephyr 66
Sterling City 58, O'Donnell 6
Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 28
Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17
Stratford 38, Lakin, Kan. 16
Strawn 44, Bryson 16
Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0
Sweetwater 60, San Angelo Lake View 42
Taft 49, Freer 16
Tenaha 49, Kountze 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Jefferson 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Paris 7
Thrall 26, Snook 20
Three Rivers 7, Premont 0
Throckmorton 54, Forestburg 7
Timpson 60, Mount Enterprise 0
Tioga 39, Era 8
Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12
Trinity 26, Cleveland Tarkington 13
Troy 48, Robinson 6
Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14
Turkey Valley 46, Meadow 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Eastland 27
Chapel Hill 51, Terrell 42
Tyler Willowbend 32, Apple Springs 7
Valera Panther Creek 63, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28
Vanderbilt Industrial 60, Van Vleck 52
Vernon Northside 46, Hedley 39
Vidor 26, Freeport Brazosport 20
Wichita Falls City View 39, Seymour 3
Wichita Falls Hirschi 34, FW Benbrook 28
Waco La Vega 21, Corpus Christi Calallen 13
Waco Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18
Wallis Brazos 18, Burton 12
Walnut Springs 59, Gholson 0
Warren 41, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Waxahachie Life 21, Brownsboro 14
Weimar 51, Luling 35
Wellington 26, Amarillo River Road 20
West 28, Blooming Grove 7
West Columbia 40, Sweeny 21
West Columbia Charter 40, Sweeny 21
Westbrook 49, Loraine 0
Wheeler 15, Quanah 7
White Deer 58, Lefors 13
Whitewright 20, Celeste 7
Whitharral 48, Morton 0
Windthorst 21, Archer City 20
Wink 38, Alpine 20
Wolfe City 45, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Woodville 48, Corrigan-Camden 7
Yoakum 27, Cuero 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/