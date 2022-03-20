The 27th annual Texas State Disc Golf Championship presented by the Disc Golf Pro Tour will take place at Tyler’s Lindsey Park Friday through Sunday.
Action is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
The event will feature a lot of the top players in the world, including points leader Luke Humphries.
Paul McBeth, who is tied for sixth in the points standings, recently won at Waco and is scheduled to participate.
Ricky Wysocki won the 2021 tournament in Tyler and is currently eighth in the points standings.
Tickets are between $10 and $100. Children 10 years old or younger are free with a ticketed adult.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Disc Golf Pro Tour Facebook page are eventbrite.com.
