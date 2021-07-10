softball

LONGVIEW — Listed is the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season. Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state:

CLASS 6A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Vidal-Bush, Deer Park

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park; Jessica Adams, Bryan; Emily Ayala, Converse Judson

Catcher: Victoria Valdez, Alvin

First base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Second base: Kayla Falterman, The Woodlands

Shortstop: Madison McClarity, Sachse

Third base: Lauren Garcia, El Paso Montwood

Outfield: Keely Williams, Converse Judson; Emma Craver, Lake Travis; Logan Halleman, Flower Mound

Utility: Kaylin Jackson, Spring

DP/Flex: Addison Lehew, Deer Park

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Madison Applebe, Deer Park; Landrie Harris, Flower Mound; Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall

Catcher: Jacque Adams, Bryan

First base: Kaylynne Ruiz, Eagle Pass

Second base: Mimi Thornton, Converse Judson

Shortstop: Katie Lott, Cypress Woods

Third base: Destiny Rodriguez, Converse Judson

Outfield: Iliana Saucedo, Harlingen South; Carter Smith, Rockwall; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands

Utility: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge

DP/Flex: Jordan Jones, The Woodlands

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Zoey Cabeza De Baca, El Paso Montwood; Alexis Telford, Allen; Madison Azua, Round Rock

Catcher: Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper

First base: Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall

Second base: Annabel Segoviano, Edinburg North

Shortstop: Reagan Jones, Alvin

Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Outfield: Abriana Garcia, Cypress Lakes; Ariel Gomez, The Woodlands College Park; Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas

Utility: Saleyna Daniel, Stratford

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Katie Noble, Buda Hays; Mikayla Garza, Humble Atascocita; Mia Perez, El Paso Americas; Kylie Ruiz, Harlingen South

Catcher: Rozalyn Simmons, Killeen Harker Heights; Paige Nunes, Belton; Kaitlyn Corn, The Woodlands College Park; Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands; Erin Perez, Deer Park

First base: Bethany Sherwood, Belton; Roni Harrison, Alvin; Katie Cimusz, Humble Atascocita; Sydney Lewis, Prosper

Second base: Victoria Perez, El Paso Montwood; Alyssa Ledesma, Harlingen South

Shortstop: Haleigh Carter, Alvin Shadow Creek; Lauryn Ramos, Converse Judson; Kaylee Cavazos, San Marcos; Malyn Simmons, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Leighann Goode, San Antonio O’Connor

Third base: Jillian Jackson, Lake Travis; Erin Krause, Cypress Woods; Haidyn Hardcastle, Deer Park; Gabby Coffey, Prosper

Outfield: Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Kadidi Pickering, Humble Atascocita; Evan Fuller, Killeen Harker Heights; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands; Kayden Henry, Dickinson; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Clarissa Gutierrez, Killeen Harker Heights; Tabby Bailey, Deer Park; Gabriella Davila, Pearland;  Chloe Foster, Alvin;  Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan

Utility: Kirstin Ferguson, Cypress Woods; Meagan Hunt, Copperas Cove; Krislyn Corral, El Paso Socorro

---

CLASS 5A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill; S.J. Geurin, Leander; Samantha Landry, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Fort Worth Arlington Heights

First base: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek

Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak

Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, Corpus Christi Carroll

Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander; Kramer Eschete, Brenham; Delaney Dunham, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated

DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville; Vanessa Quirogo, Corpus Christi Carroll; Emily Kennedy, Montgomery Lake Creek

Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn

First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown

Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown

Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo

Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Cassidi Mullen, Royse City; Marissa Powell, Aledo

Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs; Brooke Johnson, Royse City; Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West

Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville

First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel

Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey

Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown

Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo

Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill; Sydney Harvey, Victoria West; Kylie Woods, Huntsville

Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham; Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown; Cambree Creager, Georgetown; Alexis James, Victoria West; Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn; Abigail Young, Judson Northwest; Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison; Kayleigh Smith, Aledo; Kylee Lehman, Huntsville

Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana; Marley Neises, Leander; Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas; Kylie Grisham, Huntsville; Kylie McCown, Jacksonville; Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett; Isabella Perez, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Kennedy Miller, Georgetown

First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado; Lauren Tetreault, Leander

Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse; Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon; Caelee Clark, Montgomery Lake Creek; Reagan Duty, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant; Kenley Strange, Huntsville; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Linzee Leal, Corpus Christi Carroll; Jordan Jacobs, Fort Worth Arlington Heights; Katarina Zarate, Victoria West; Sophie Campbell, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Margaret Truelove, Marshall; Kammie Walker, Hallsville

Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn; Madelyn Lopez, Montgomery Lake Creek; Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe; Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville; Sydney Salinas, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Kaylee Hornberger, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander; Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn; Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn; Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated; Danyelle Molina, Hallsville; Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant; Kelsey Valo, Fort Worth Brewer; Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon; Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta; Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville; Katie Jones, Whitehouse

Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial; Jessa McDonald, Fort Worth Arlington Heights; Asija Canady, Jacksonville; Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

---

CLASS 4A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen Slack, Liberty

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaci West, Liberty

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kaci West, Liberty; Bryton Wright, Melissa; Abigail Dowell, Iowa Park

Catcher: Lauren Mata, Corpus Christi Calallen

First base: Kate Bubela, El Campo

Second base: Alyssa Olivas, Seminole

Shortstop: Kaydee Bennett, Caddo Mills

Third base: Jaylen Prichard, West

Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Natalie Blackwell, La Grange; Adyare Marquez, El Paso Riverside

Utility: Sam Schott, Longview Spring Hill

DP/Flex: Hadi Fults, Bullard

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar; Breanna Ford, Corpus Christi Calallen; Avery Holland, Fredericksburg

Catcher: Lauren De La Cruz, El Paso Riverside

First base: Brianney Ortiz, El Paso Riverside

Second base: Tarn Griner, Monahans

Shortstop: Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen

Third base: Rachel Wells, Melissa

Outfield: Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Mikaelah Burkland, Liberty; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard

Utility: Jordan Andrade, Paris

DP/Flex: Skylar Tew, Godley

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Lindsay O’Dell, Taylor; Ava Hernandez, Alice; Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty

First base: Aviana Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Calallen

Second base: Claire Cannon, Bullard

Shortstop: Gabby Nichols, Bullard

Third base: Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield: Fayth Hoover, Needville; Galy Davila, Dumas; Bailee Slack, Liberty

Utility: Natalie Dinnerville, Carthage

DP/Flex: Karsyn Isbel, Carthage

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Anistyn Foster, Bullard; Kelsie Adams, Van Alstyne; Abby House, Needville; Sarah Phillips, Gilmer

Catcher: Kendall Daniel, Sweetwater; Rylee Oborski, Salado; Kennan Nunamaker, Taylor; Maylynn Saenz, Alice; Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park; Xyla Madry, Seminole

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas; Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar

Second base: Bethanie Rodriguez, Sweetwater; Cyra Rodriguez, Wharton; Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg

Shortstop: Trystyn Trull, Decatur; Asijah Hammons, Wharton; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton; Mackenzie Matlock, El Campo; Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill; Olivia Findley, Fredericksburg; Trystyn Trull, Decatur; Brooke Sivek, Boerne; Jasmine Benevidez, Jarrell; Ashton Jones, Carthage; Adison Koller, Texarkana Pleasant GroveRyleigh Larkins, Gilmer; Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale

Third base: Sami Cantu, Decatur; Bailey Hedges, Kilgore; Jackie Molina, Alice; Jazzy Villa, Sweetwater; Ashlyn Weinheimer, Fredericksburg

Outfield: Maci Beam, Liberty; Mia Longoria, Alice; Jaycie Villanueva, Kilgore; Autumn Holman, Lake Belton; Kailee Jones, La Grange; Madisyn Matlock, El Campo

Utility: Maddie Cook, Caddo Mills; Kaida Tomlinson, Stephenville; Annie-Klein Allgood, Brownwood; Trinity Hawkins, Brownsboro

---

CLASS 3A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Delozier, Rains

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sage Hoover, Rains

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sage Hoover, Rains; Kayla Palomino, Diboll; Addison Lindemann, Holliday

Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll

First base: Chanlee Oakes, Rains

Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro

Shortstop: Hailey Fuentes, Diboll

Third base: Madi-Lynne Englund, Slaton

Outfield: Corley Carr, Bushland; Hailey Fannin, Franklin; Sydney Linn, Holliday

Utility: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Lezie Warncke, East Bernard; Lindsay Davis, Troup; Andrea Martinez, Bishop

Catcher: Maddi Kirksey, Clyde

First base: Jillian Howell, Bushland

Second base: Avery Songer, Rains

Shortstop: Kamden Hutton, Peaster

Third base: Sadie Flores, Bishop

Outfield: Sydney Stewart, Bushland; Evelyn Perkins, Holliday; Samantha Gatica, Slaton

Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Belle Arguello, Idalou; Madison Vela, Odem; Reese Cottrell, Franklin

Catcher: Lilian Garcia, Troy

First base: Sara Beth Jackson, Gunter

Second base: Caton Ledbetter, Troy

Shortstop: Leo Terry, Rains

Third base: Courtney Andel, Rogers

Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Kylie Allred, Troy; Joey Fowler, Bushland

Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Morgan Benge, White Oak; Analese Cano, Harmony; Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Anna Green, Ore CityMaggie Page, Hughes SpringsKinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline; Molly Vandenbout, Little River Academy; Kristina Nash, Woodville; Maddie Kirksey, Clyde; Karley Wolf, Whitesboro; Alexis Tanguma, Bells; Riley Price, Edgewood; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Carsyn Cox, Fairfield; Alex Holman, Jacksboro; Brylee Adams, Bushland

Catcher: Avery Sena, Bushland; Addie Cox, Fairfield; Hayden Fox, Gunter; Kailyn Clynch, Elysian Fields; Mia Lozano, Karnes City; Kiera Cruz, Bishop; Sarah Coffman, Rains; Lexi Dodson, White Oak; Emily Hoosier, Ore City; Kinzee Settles, Harmony

First base: Tessa Cowan, Brock; Madyson Hromadka, West; Mia Beason, Troup; Kelsi Wingo, White Oak

Second base: Halley Maler, West; Emma Purcell, White Oak

Shortstop: Hannah Griffith, Bishop; Kyleigh Clements, Whitewright; Kaylin Ortner, Franklin; Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Reagan Johnson, Karnes City; Taylor Nuckolls, Lago Vista; Madox Mitchael, Fairfield; Jaycee Adams, Bushland; Bailey Blanton, Troup

Third base: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs; Abby Howell, Bushland; Mia Caison, Rains; Christen Smith, Elysian Fields

Outfield: Morgan Gasch, East Bernard; Baylee Colley, Woodville; Jessie Minnix, Troup; Lynzee Hague, Rains; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield; Olivia Eft, Gunter; Bianca Reyes, Karnes City; Lillian Scalia, White Oak

Utility: Hayden Thompson, Whitewright; Landry Lewers, Rains; Maddie Honea, West; Dakota Deckard, Blue Ridge

---

CLASS 2A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cynthia Herrera, Stamford

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Primrose, Pineland West Sabine

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Haley Primrose, Pineland West Sabine, Citlaly Gutierrez, Stamford; Kenzie Jones, Crawford

Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall

First base: Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale

Second base: Emmy Pennell, Tom Bean

Shortstop: Melanie Castro, Ralls

Third base: Raeghan Carlson, Thorndal

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Emilee Baker, Thorndale; Jocy Saurez, Union Grove

Utility: Emma Frick, Pineland West Sabine

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Emily Janek, Italy; Erin Trevino, Floydada; Reagan Wick, Weimar

Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar

First base: Reece Briggs, Bosqueville

Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford

Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford

Third base: Paige Pavlu, Weimar

Outfield: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

Utility: Macy Kolacny, Ganado

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton; Haila Linton, Rio Vista; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point

Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon

First base: Madison Putman, Frost

Second base: Lexi Barr, Beckville

Shortstop: Kaylee Brent, Centerville

Third base: Briana Yale, Tom Bean

Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford; McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens; Kylie Micalec, Shiner

Utility: Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Macie LaRue, Lovelady; Paeden Vincik, Shiner; Madi Gurley, Martin’s Mill; Kayla Wilson, Centerville; Emilee Wade, Bosqueville; Kailey Eldridge, Somerville; Chloe Reneau, Garrison; Aubrie Henderson, Thrall; Isabelle Lopez, Three Rivers

Catcher: Mia Rust, Union Grove; Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville; Odalys Chacon, Marfa; Susan Muncrief, Pineland West Sabine; Grace Powell, Crawford; Cadence Hopgood, Italy

First base: Harley Staton, Moody; Madison Brumit, Kerens; Selina Seplvado, Pineland West Sabine

Second base: Ella Hudson, Italy

Shortstop: Malarie Mican, Weimar; Emry McDonough, Bosqueville; Katie Lindsey, Martin’s Mill; Savanna Pogue, Crawford

Third base: Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Macey Cooper, Italy; Hana Lenert, Shiner

Outfield: Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady; Morgan Chambers, Italy; Kyra Cerda, Frost

Utility: Kenadee Lynch, Kerens; Morgan Womack, Lovelady; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson; Madison Holmes, Tom Bean

---

CLASS A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Mauppin, Dodd City

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tori Dotson, Dodd City

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Tori Dotson, Dodd City; Marissa Santos, D’Hanis; Corinne Ray, Bloomburg

Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis

First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis

Second base: Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City

Shortstop: Baylee Gabel, Claude

Third base: Brittany Smith, Hermleigh

Outfield: Dani Baccus, Dodd City; Allison Wolfe, Abbott; Koehler Ruiz, D’Hanis

Utility: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Rexie Sanders, Borden County; Morgan Collier, Chireno

Catcher: Grace Graham, Claude; Hayli Schnick, Fruitvale

Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh

Shortstop: Haddie Flanigan, Borden County; Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

Third base: Natalie McFadi, D’Hanis

 
 

