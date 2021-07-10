LONGVIEW — Listed is the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team for the 2021 season. Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state:
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Vidal-Bush, Deer Park
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park; Jessica Adams, Bryan; Emily Ayala, Converse Judson
Catcher: Victoria Valdez, Alvin
First base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point
Second base: Kayla Falterman, The Woodlands
Shortstop: Madison McClarity, Sachse
Third base: Lauren Garcia, El Paso Montwood
Outfield: Keely Williams, Converse Judson; Emma Craver, Lake Travis; Logan Halleman, Flower Mound
Utility: Kaylin Jackson, Spring
DP/Flex: Addison Lehew, Deer Park
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Madison Applebe, Deer Park; Landrie Harris, Flower Mound; Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall
Catcher: Jacque Adams, Bryan
First base: Kaylynne Ruiz, Eagle Pass
Second base: Mimi Thornton, Converse Judson
Shortstop: Katie Lott, Cypress Woods
Third base: Destiny Rodriguez, Converse Judson
Outfield: Iliana Saucedo, Harlingen South; Carter Smith, Rockwall; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands
Utility: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge
DP/Flex: Jordan Jones, The Woodlands
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Zoey Cabeza De Baca, El Paso Montwood; Alexis Telford, Allen; Madison Azua, Round Rock
Catcher: Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper
First base: Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall
Second base: Annabel Segoviano, Edinburg North
Shortstop: Reagan Jones, Alvin
Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Outfield: Abriana Garcia, Cypress Lakes; Ariel Gomez, The Woodlands College Park; Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas
Utility: Saleyna Daniel, Stratford
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Katie Noble, Buda Hays; Mikayla Garza, Humble Atascocita; Mia Perez, El Paso Americas; Kylie Ruiz, Harlingen South
Catcher: Rozalyn Simmons, Killeen Harker Heights; Paige Nunes, Belton; Kaitlyn Corn, The Woodlands College Park; Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands; Erin Perez, Deer Park
First base: Bethany Sherwood, Belton; Roni Harrison, Alvin; Katie Cimusz, Humble Atascocita; Sydney Lewis, Prosper
Second base: Victoria Perez, El Paso Montwood; Alyssa Ledesma, Harlingen South
Shortstop: Haleigh Carter, Alvin Shadow Creek; Lauryn Ramos, Converse Judson; Kaylee Cavazos, San Marcos; Malyn Simmons, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Leighann Goode, San Antonio O’Connor
Third base: Jillian Jackson, Lake Travis; Erin Krause, Cypress Woods; Haidyn Hardcastle, Deer Park; Gabby Coffey, Prosper
Outfield: Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Kadidi Pickering, Humble Atascocita; Evan Fuller, Killeen Harker Heights; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands; Kayden Henry, Dickinson; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Clarissa Gutierrez, Killeen Harker Heights; Tabby Bailey, Deer Park; Gabriella Davila, Pearland; Chloe Foster, Alvin; Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan
Utility: Kirstin Ferguson, Cypress Woods; Meagan Hunt, Copperas Cove; Krislyn Corral, El Paso Socorro
---
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill; S.J. Geurin, Leander; Samantha Landry, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Fort Worth Arlington Heights
First base: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek
Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak
Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak
Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, Corpus Christi Carroll
Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander; Kramer Eschete, Brenham; Delaney Dunham, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated
DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville; Vanessa Quirogo, Corpus Christi Carroll; Emily Kennedy, Montgomery Lake Creek
Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn
First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown
Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown
Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo
Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney
Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Cassidi Mullen, Royse City; Marissa Powell, Aledo
Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs; Brooke Johnson, Royse City; Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West
Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville
First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey
Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo
Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill; Sydney Harvey, Victoria West; Kylie Woods, Huntsville
Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham; Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown; Cambree Creager, Georgetown; Alexis James, Victoria West; Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn; Abigail Young, Judson Northwest; Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison; Kayleigh Smith, Aledo; Kylee Lehman, Huntsville
Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana; Marley Neises, Leander; Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas; Kylie Grisham, Huntsville; Kylie McCown, Jacksonville; Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett; Isabella Perez, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Kennedy Miller, Georgetown
First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado; Lauren Tetreault, Leander
Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse; Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon; Caelee Clark, Montgomery Lake Creek; Reagan Duty, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant; Kenley Strange, Huntsville; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Linzee Leal, Corpus Christi Carroll; Jordan Jacobs, Fort Worth Arlington Heights; Katarina Zarate, Victoria West; Sophie Campbell, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Margaret Truelove, Marshall; Kammie Walker, Hallsville
Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn; Madelyn Lopez, Montgomery Lake Creek; Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe; Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville; Sydney Salinas, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff; Kaylee Hornberger, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander; Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn; Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn; Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated; Danyelle Molina, Hallsville; Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant; Kelsey Valo, Fort Worth Brewer; Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon; Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta; Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville; Katie Jones, Whitehouse
Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial; Jessa McDonald, Fort Worth Arlington Heights; Asija Canady, Jacksonville; Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial
---
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen Slack, Liberty
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaci West, Liberty
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kaci West, Liberty; Bryton Wright, Melissa; Abigail Dowell, Iowa Park
Catcher: Lauren Mata, Corpus Christi Calallen
First base: Kate Bubela, El Campo
Second base: Alyssa Olivas, Seminole
Shortstop: Kaydee Bennett, Caddo Mills
Third base: Jaylen Prichard, West
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Natalie Blackwell, La Grange; Adyare Marquez, El Paso Riverside
Utility: Sam Schott, Longview Spring Hill
DP/Flex: Hadi Fults, Bullard
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar; Breanna Ford, Corpus Christi Calallen; Avery Holland, Fredericksburg
Catcher: Lauren De La Cruz, El Paso Riverside
First base: Brianney Ortiz, El Paso Riverside
Second base: Tarn Griner, Monahans
Shortstop: Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen
Third base: Rachel Wells, Melissa
Outfield: Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Mikaelah Burkland, Liberty; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard
Utility: Jordan Andrade, Paris
DP/Flex: Skylar Tew, Godley
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Lindsay O’Dell, Taylor; Ava Hernandez, Alice; Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton
Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty
First base: Aviana Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Calallen
Second base: Claire Cannon, Bullard
Shortstop: Gabby Nichols, Bullard
Third base: Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield: Fayth Hoover, Needville; Galy Davila, Dumas; Bailee Slack, Liberty
Utility: Natalie Dinnerville, Carthage
DP/Flex: Karsyn Isbel, Carthage
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Anistyn Foster, Bullard; Kelsie Adams, Van Alstyne; Abby House, Needville; Sarah Phillips, Gilmer
Catcher: Kendall Daniel, Sweetwater; Rylee Oborski, Salado; Kennan Nunamaker, Taylor; Maylynn Saenz, Alice; Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park; Xyla Madry, Seminole
First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas; Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar
Second base: Bethanie Rodriguez, Sweetwater; Cyra Rodriguez, Wharton; Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg
Shortstop: Trystyn Trull, Decatur; Asijah Hammons, Wharton; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton; Mackenzie Matlock, El Campo; Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill; Olivia Findley, Fredericksburg; Trystyn Trull, Decatur; Brooke Sivek, Boerne; Jasmine Benevidez, Jarrell; Ashton Jones, Carthage; Adison Koller, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Ryleigh Larkins, Gilmer; Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale
Third base: Sami Cantu, Decatur; Bailey Hedges, Kilgore; Jackie Molina, Alice; Jazzy Villa, Sweetwater; Ashlyn Weinheimer, Fredericksburg
Outfield: Maci Beam, Liberty; Mia Longoria, Alice; Jaycie Villanueva, Kilgore; Autumn Holman, Lake Belton; Kailee Jones, La Grange; Madisyn Matlock, El Campo
Utility: Maddie Cook, Caddo Mills; Kaida Tomlinson, Stephenville; Annie-Klein Allgood, Brownwood; Trinity Hawkins, Brownsboro
---
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Delozier, Rains
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sage Hoover, Rains
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sage Hoover, Rains; Kayla Palomino, Diboll; Addison Lindemann, Holliday
Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll
First base: Chanlee Oakes, Rains
Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro
Shortstop: Hailey Fuentes, Diboll
Third base: Madi-Lynne Englund, Slaton
Outfield: Corley Carr, Bushland; Hailey Fannin, Franklin; Sydney Linn, Holliday
Utility: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Lezie Warncke, East Bernard; Lindsay Davis, Troup; Andrea Martinez, Bishop
Catcher: Maddi Kirksey, Clyde
First base: Jillian Howell, Bushland
Second base: Avery Songer, Rains
Shortstop: Kamden Hutton, Peaster
Third base: Sadie Flores, Bishop
Outfield: Sydney Stewart, Bushland; Evelyn Perkins, Holliday; Samantha Gatica, Slaton
Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Belle Arguello, Idalou; Madison Vela, Odem; Reese Cottrell, Franklin
Catcher: Lilian Garcia, Troy
First base: Sara Beth Jackson, Gunter
Second base: Caton Ledbetter, Troy
Shortstop: Leo Terry, Rains
Third base: Courtney Andel, Rogers
Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Kylie Allred, Troy; Joey Fowler, Bushland
Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Morgan Benge, White Oak; Analese Cano, Harmony; Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Anna Green, Ore City; Maggie Page, Hughes Springs; Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline; Molly Vandenbout, Little River Academy; Kristina Nash, Woodville; Maddie Kirksey, Clyde; Karley Wolf, Whitesboro; Alexis Tanguma, Bells; Riley Price, Edgewood; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Carsyn Cox, Fairfield; Alex Holman, Jacksboro; Brylee Adams, Bushland
Catcher: Avery Sena, Bushland; Addie Cox, Fairfield; Hayden Fox, Gunter; Kailyn Clynch, Elysian Fields; Mia Lozano, Karnes City; Kiera Cruz, Bishop; Sarah Coffman, Rains; Lexi Dodson, White Oak; Emily Hoosier, Ore City; Kinzee Settles, Harmony
First base: Tessa Cowan, Brock; Madyson Hromadka, West; Mia Beason, Troup; Kelsi Wingo, White Oak
Second base: Halley Maler, West; Emma Purcell, White Oak
Shortstop: Hannah Griffith, Bishop; Kyleigh Clements, Whitewright; Kaylin Ortner, Franklin; Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Reagan Johnson, Karnes City; Taylor Nuckolls, Lago Vista; Madox Mitchael, Fairfield; Jaycee Adams, Bushland; Bailey Blanton, Troup
Third base: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs; Abby Howell, Bushland; Mia Caison, Rains; Christen Smith, Elysian Fields
Outfield: Morgan Gasch, East Bernard; Baylee Colley, Woodville; Jessie Minnix, Troup; Lynzee Hague, Rains; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield; Olivia Eft, Gunter; Bianca Reyes, Karnes City; Lillian Scalia, White Oak
Utility: Hayden Thompson, Whitewright; Landry Lewers, Rains; Maddie Honea, West; Dakota Deckard, Blue Ridge
---
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Cynthia Herrera, Stamford
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Primrose, Pineland West Sabine
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Haley Primrose, Pineland West Sabine, Citlaly Gutierrez, Stamford; Kenzie Jones, Crawford
Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall
First base: Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale
Second base: Emmy Pennell, Tom Bean
Shortstop: Melanie Castro, Ralls
Third base: Raeghan Carlson, Thorndal
Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Emilee Baker, Thorndale; Jocy Saurez, Union Grove
Utility: Emma Frick, Pineland West Sabine
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Emily Janek, Italy; Erin Trevino, Floydada; Reagan Wick, Weimar
Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar
First base: Reece Briggs, Bosqueville
Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford
Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford
Third base: Paige Pavlu, Weimar
Outfield: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar
Utility: Macy Kolacny, Ganado
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton; Haila Linton, Rio Vista; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point
Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon
First base: Madison Putman, Frost
Second base: Lexi Barr, Beckville
Shortstop: Kaylee Brent, Centerville
Third base: Briana Yale, Tom Bean
Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford; McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens; Kylie Micalec, Shiner
Utility: Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Macie LaRue, Lovelady; Paeden Vincik, Shiner; Madi Gurley, Martin’s Mill; Kayla Wilson, Centerville; Emilee Wade, Bosqueville; Kailey Eldridge, Somerville; Chloe Reneau, Garrison; Aubrie Henderson, Thrall; Isabelle Lopez, Three Rivers
Catcher: Mia Rust, Union Grove; Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville; Odalys Chacon, Marfa; Susan Muncrief, Pineland West Sabine; Grace Powell, Crawford; Cadence Hopgood, Italy
First base: Harley Staton, Moody; Madison Brumit, Kerens; Selina Seplvado, Pineland West Sabine
Second base: Ella Hudson, Italy
Shortstop: Malarie Mican, Weimar; Emry McDonough, Bosqueville; Katie Lindsey, Martin’s Mill; Savanna Pogue, Crawford
Third base: Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Macey Cooper, Italy; Hana Lenert, Shiner
Outfield: Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady; Morgan Chambers, Italy; Kyra Cerda, Frost
Utility: Kenadee Lynch, Kerens; Morgan Womack, Lovelady; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson; Madison Holmes, Tom Bean
---
CLASS A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Mauppin, Dodd City
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tori Dotson, Dodd City
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Tori Dotson, Dodd City; Marissa Santos, D’Hanis; Corinne Ray, Bloomburg
Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis
First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis
Second base: Dulaney Chapman, Dodd City
Shortstop: Baylee Gabel, Claude
Third base: Brittany Smith, Hermleigh
Outfield: Dani Baccus, Dodd City; Allison Wolfe, Abbott; Koehler Ruiz, D’Hanis
Utility: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Rexie Sanders, Borden County; Morgan Collier, Chireno
Catcher: Grace Graham, Claude; Hayli Schnick, Fruitvale
Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh
Shortstop: Haddie Flanigan, Borden County; Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City
Third base: Natalie McFadi, D’Hanis