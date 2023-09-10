TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Quinn Ewers picked up Saturday where he left off last year against Alabama, this time hanging around to celebrate not only a signature win but also a portent of what might be, at last.
Texas may not be back, but it’s in the neighborhood.
And a pretty tough neighborhood, at that.
The 11th-ranked Longhorns’ stunning 34-24 upset of third-ranked Alabama before 100,077 at Bryant-Denny Stadium was their biggest regular-season win since beating fourth-ranked Ohio State at the Horseshoe in 2005, a season that ended in a national championship at the Rose Bowl.
Could Texas’ win Saturday lead to the same result in Steve Sarkisian’s third season?
Consider first what the Longhorns achieved in Nick Saban’s house, where he’s lost just nine times. Two of those were against teams from Texas. The Aggies’ rousing upset in 2012 sewed up Johnny Manziel’s Heisman argument. Before he can make a similar case, Ewers still has a long way to go, as does Texas, but these are the kinds of performances and wins on which foundations are built.
Suddenly the prospects of diving headfirst into the Southeastern Conference next season don’t seem quite so daunting for Texas.
As for the Longhorns’ last lap of the Big 12?
Looks promising, to say the least.
Before going any further down this road, let’s offer a couple of caveats. Alabama is apparently at the end of its run of Heisman-caliber quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe had his moments Saturday, but he’s no Bryce Young, Mac Jones or Tua Tagovailoa.
Another thing: Alabama committed an uncharacteristic 90 yards worth of penalties on 10 flags, two of which cost the Tide touchdowns.
But the facts are that Texas outplayed Alabama on both sides of the ball. After a slow start in the first half, Ewers hit 24 of 38 passes for three touchdowns. His numbers would have been better if not for more than a half-dozen drops, including two in the end zone early that cost Texas a touchdown.
Ewers’ poise was noticeable, as was his footwork, which can get of whack. Helped that Alabama barely touched him. A week after Rice registered eight quarterback hits, the Tide managed just three, and not a single sack.
On the other hand, Pete Kwiatkowski’s bunch kept Milroe bottled up most of the night, forcing him to try to beat them with his arm instead of his feet. He ended up with just 44 yards rushing after running over Middle Tennessee last week. Freshman linebacker Anthony Hill, the latest jewel of Sark’s recruiting hauls, had six tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hit.
It all added up to a night when Alabama led just once, and then only briefly. When Jermaine Burton got loose in the third quarter, Milroe dropped a dime on him for a 49-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 16-13 lead that lasted 69 seconds.
First Ewers hit Ja’Tavion Sanders, who caught five passes for 114 yards, for 50, then he found Adonai Mitchell, the Georgia transfer, in the back of the end zone.
And, just like that, Texas was back.
In the lead, that is.
On Alabama’s next possession, Jerrin Thompson stepped in front of a pass to set up another Texas touchdown. Alabama came back with another score and two-point conversion to cut it to three.
Ewers, who by now had found his rhythm, then orchestrated the drive that put the game away. From Alabama’s 39, he lofted a high, lovely spiral as Mitchell ran unencumbered in pursuit.
The only question: Would he connect after going 0-for-7 on passes for more than 20 yards against Rice?
And would Mitchell hold on?
Check and check, though there was a bit of a bobble before he secured it with 8:23 left in the game.
Alabama had no answers after that.
Talent like that plays pretty well in the SEC. Certainly did Saturday, anyway. Long after it was over, Texas fans lining the perimeter of the field chanted, “S-E-C ... S-E-C. ... “ For the first time in a long time, it didn’t sound so imposing.