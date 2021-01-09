MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Three years to the day since Texas coach Shaka Smart told his players that Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia, the junior guard put his latest stamp on what is turning into a special season for the Longhorns.
Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift the fourth-ranked Longhorns to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
Courtney Ramey drove into the lane among four defenders before tossing the ball to Jones in the right corner for an uncontested shot after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.
On Jan. 9, 2018, Smart told his players that Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia. Jones missed most of the next two seasons and completed his cancer treatments in September 2019.
On Saturday, Jones went over the 1,000-point mark for his career, joined Smart and his teammates in a postgame locker room dance, then got on Twitter to thank God “for even allowing me to be here and play the game that I love.”
He also thanked his teammates and supporters. “Let’s keep it going,” Jones wrote.
Smart said he still gets emotional watching Jones play.
“He’s come so far,” Smart said. “I don’t know a lot of guys that would be able to do what he did from the standpoint of scraping and clawing his way back. The one thing that is just so impressive about Andrew from the beginning is, after he was diagnosed, he kept saying: ‘I’m going to come back and play. I’m going to come back and play.’
“I think the rest of us were just like: ‘We’ll be happy if we can just get you back healthy. Forget playing right now.’ But I think that really helped him from a motivational standpoint.”
Ramey scored 19 points for Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12), which had to come from nine points down in the second half. Jones finished with 16 points, Matt Coleman had 13 and freshman Greg Brown had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Texas scored the final seven points of the game and avenged last year’s 38-point loss at West Virginia, which was the fifth-worst loss in program history and the worst under Smart.
Taz Sherman scored 17 points, Sean McNeil added 14 points and Derek Culver had his seventh double-double of the season, with 14 points and 16 rebounds, for the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3).
West Virginia was poised to add to a 54-45 lead midway through the second half, then Texas got tough on defense.
“We’re not as athletic as what they were,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “They make up for a lot of mistakes with their athleticism.”
Coleman blocked Sherman’s layup attempt at the rim. Culver, trying to fight through a pair of defenders, missed another layup on the Mountaineers’ next possession. Kai Jones then blocked another Culver layup attempt and Jones scored at the other end of the court as part of an 8-0 run that tied the score at 57 with 8:36 left.
The Longhorns, who trailed most of the game, didn’t retake the lead until the final seconds.
No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa State 64
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyler Edwards struck early in his second straight start for No. 18 Texas Tech, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the first half as the Red Raiders built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64 Saturday.
The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break.
Mac McClung added 18 points for the Red Raiders, on 8-of-10 shooting. Kevin McCullar finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“Road wins are something you always remember,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Tonight we had some awesome individual performances.”
Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) with 15 points each.
Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.
Last season, Texas Tech handed Iowa State a 30-point home loss, the Cyclones’ most lopsided defeat at Hilton Coliseum.
The Red Raiders led by 30 with 2:45 remaining in this game.
Texas Tech has now won five of its last six meetings with the Cyclones, and four in a row.
No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49
FORT WORTH (AP) — Jared Butler and No. 2 Baylor made sure TCU got no carryover from a buzzer-beating shot from about 65 feet just before halftime.
Down at the half for the first time this season, the Bears scored the first seven points after the break and went on to a 67-49 victory Saturday.
“That’s a really big thing ... to have a short memory,” Butler said. “They hit the shot at the end of the half. It definitely could be a momentum swinger, and we kind of just threw that away and said it’s a new half.”
Butler scored a season-high 28 points, 16 after the break. MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12), who have won every game by at least 11 points.
Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3), who led at halftime only because of the freshman’s highlight 3-pointer from about two-thirds of the length of the court that made it 28-27.
Mitchell made a short baseline floater on the first shot after halftime.
RJ Nembhard had 14 points and Kevin Samuel had 11 rebounds for TCU, which played consecutive home games against Top 10 opponents for the first time in school history. No. 6 Kansas beat the Frogs 93-64 last Tuesday.
Butler, the preseason AP All-America guard, rebounded from a season-low eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Baylor’s 76-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. He was 11 of 17 from the field against TCU, with all four of his 3-pointers coming after halftime.
No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — As Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi worked around the arc during pregame shoot-around, he felt as if he was trying to force a basketball through the eye of a needle. That feeling changed in a big way after the opening tipoff minutes later.
Vescovi scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, despite the rough practice before the game to push the No. 9 Volunteers past Texas A&M, 68-54, on Saturday.
Vescovi’s hot hand began early for the Vols (9-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) as he hit his first four shots from behind the arc. His barrage was part of a 17-4 Tennessee run that pushed the Volunteers’ lead to 14 midway through the opening half.
Senior Savion Flagg was the Aggies’ saving grace at the end of the first, connecting on three consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Aggies (6-4, 1-3) within six. Flagg entered Saturday’s contests on a 3-for-21 clip from the field over the previous three games.
Texas A&M closed the first half hitting five of its final six from 3-point range, including makes by Quenton Jackson and Andre Gordon, and trailed 37-30 at halftime.
John Fulkerson had 11 points and five rebounds for the Vols and Springer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.
Flagg led the Aggies in scoring with 12, followed by Jackson with 11.
No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50 on Saturday.
Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 12-point halftime lead.
Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers.
Quentin Grimes scored 14 points. Houston shot 44%, including 15 of 36 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars outrebounded Tulane 48-26, which led to an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points.
Jordan Walker scored 13 points and Jaylen Forbes had 11 for Tulane (6-3, 1-3).
UTSA 77, North Texas 69
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored eight of his a season-high 31 points late in the game as UTSA came from behind and defeated defending Conference USA champion North Texas 77-69 on Saturday.
Jackson scored six straight — on a three-point play and a 3-pointer — to erase a 55-50 North Texas lead with seven minutes to go. He finished with 5 of 7 3-pointers and six rebounds.
The teams swapped the lead down the stretch until a Jacob Germany drive and a Keaton Wallace 3-pointer allowed UTSA to break away for good, 67-63.
Germany had 16 points for UTSA (5-6, 1-3). Wallace added 14 points.
Javion Hamlet had 18 points for the Mean Green (5-5, 1-1). James Reese added 12 points. Zachary Simmons had 11 points. Thomas Bell had seven points and nine rebounds.
North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday.