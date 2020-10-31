Stephen F. Austin overwhelms D-II W. Colorado 64-7
NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Tre'Jon Henderson and Jaquarion Turner each ran for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat overmatched NCAA Division II-member Western Colorado 64-7 on Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin (4-3) of the Southland Conference scored five touchdowns and a field goal in the first quarter and led 37-0.
Following an early punt, the Mountaineers from Gunnison, Colorado fumbled the ball away on three straight drives and threw an interception, all of which led to Stephen F. Austin scores.
The Lumberjacks had four different players complete passes, and between Trae Self, Preston Weeks, Blake Short, and Josh Foskey, the group combined were 31-for-39 passing for 404 yards.
Remi Simmons caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and 12-different Lumberjacks players had a reception.
Luke Nethercot threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Damian Macias to allow the Mountaineers to avoid the shutout. Nethercot completed 6 of 8 in relief of Connor Desch.
Abilene Christian 20, Mercer 17
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blair Zepeda kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, rallying Abilene Christian to a 20-17 victory over Mercer on Saturday, foiling Mercer's final chance to win a game in 2020.
The Bears (0-3) won't play again until the Southern Conference begins in February.
Abilene Christian (1-4) had marched 79 yards with its opening drive to grab a 7-0 lead when Jermiah Dobbins ran it in from the 9, but then fell behind until the game was nearly over.
Peyton Mansell — who completed 25 of 33 passes for 236 yards — pulled the Wildcats even at 17-17 when he found Kobe Clark for a TD with 5:49 remaining. Mercer was forced into a three-and-out, setting the stage for Mansell to lead a 12-play, game-winning drive.
Harrison Frost completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a TD for Mercer. The Bears picked up 166 yards and another score on the ground, but 141 yards came in the first half.
Lance Wise recorded a career-high 20 tackles for Mercer, which played its only home game this year.
FAU 24, UTSA 3
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nick Tronti threw for a touchdown, ran for another and Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 24-3 on Saturday.
After having five of their first six games canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, and then losing at Marshall last week with a depleted roster, the Owls (2-1, 2-1 Conference USA) were closer to full strength in beating the Roadrunners (4-4, 2-2).
FAU only had two players sidelined due to COVID-19. A total of 43 players who began fall camp did not travel to Marshall, including 28 related to COVID-19.
Tronti connected with Aaron Young for 27 yards and a touchdown following a Vladimir Rivas field goal for a 10-0 first-quarter lead. After Hunter Duplessis got UTSA's only points with a 49-yard field goal, Tronti completed a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard run to lead 17-3 at halftime. That touchdown was set up by a 36-yard completion to TJ Chase.
James Charles added a 2-yard touchdown run late after UTSA turned the ball over on downs at its 19-yard line.
Malcomb Davidson rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries for FAU.
UTSA's Sincere McCormick, who came in with a FBS-leading 867 yards rushing, was held to 54 yards by a FAU defense that included three sacks by Jaylen Joyner.
Attendance was 5,026 with FAU limiting capacity to 20% in its 29,419-seat stadium.
Rice 30, Southern Miss 6
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mike Collins and Austin Trammell combined for three touchdowns and Rice beat Southern Mississippi 30-6 on Saturday.
Collins was 12 of 17 for 233 yards passing and four touchdowns. Trammell finished with seven catches for a career-high 143 yards.
Rice (1-1, 1-1 Conference USA) rolled to a 23-6 halftime lead, scoring two touchdowns 11 seconds apart. After Collins threw a short pass that Jake Bailey turned into a 72-yard score down the left sideline, the Owls recovered a fumble off a pooch kickoff. On the next play Collins threw a 25-yard score to Trammell to lead 16-0.
A fumble recovery set the Owls up at the Southern Miss 17 and a 13-yard pass to Trammell made it a 20-point second quarter for Rice. The third Collins-to-Trammell TD connection came on a 14-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Juma Otoviano finished with 111 rushing on 25 carries for the Owls, who outgained the Golden Eagles 412-269.
Southern Miss (1-5, 1-2) is on its third head coach of the season with assistant head coach Tim Billings taking over for Scotty Walden. Walden announced Tuesday he was taking the head coaching job at Austin Peay. Walden had been serving as the Golden Eagles' interim head coach since Jay Hopson resigned following a loss to South Alabama in the team's opener on Sept 3. Billings oversaw the Eagles in their loss at Liberty last weekend after Walden tested positive for COVID-19. Billings will serve as interim coach the remainder of the season.
UCF 44, Houston 21
HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, UCF rushed for another 300-plus and the balanced, high-octane offense swamped Houston 44-21 on Saturday.
Gabriel, who leads the nation in yards passing per game, was 19 of 33 for 328 yards with a pair of TD passes to Ryan O'Keefe. Otis Anderson (170 yards rushing), Greg McCrae (107) and Ben Thompson (87) each ran for touchdowns as the Knights (4-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) piled up 681 yards of offense.
Gabriel has thrown 166 passes without an interception.
Houston (2-2, 2-1) lost for the first time in conference with Clayton Tune throwing two interceptions that resulted in 14 UCF points. Tune was 21-of-41 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.
Tune capped a quick, 82-yard fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown toss and two-point conversion pass, closing to 37-21 with 4:17 remaining.
The Cougars onside kick attempt failed, and McCrae made a huge third-and-long conversion with a 20-yard gain that led to Anderson's 28-yard touchdown, icing the game.
UCF starting defensive back Antwan Collier did not make the trip. Collier was arrested by campus police Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.