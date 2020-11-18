No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed Wednesday by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule.
Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.
Texas-Kansas was just the second Big 12 conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The American Athletic Conference had to call off Navy at South Florida and Houston at SMU.
Houston, SMU and the American Athletic Conference are working together to reschedule the game. An announcement will be made at a later date in regards to rescheduling.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “Postponing a game is not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate the collaborative approach from SMU and the American Athletic Conference as we worked through this decision. We are also very appreciative of the continued care of our medical staff and athletic trainers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this season.”
The Mountain West also had two games disrupted. Utah State at Wyoming slated for Thursday night was canceled. UNLV at Colorado State scheduled for Saturday will not be played, but there is a possibility it could be made up.
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette also said it would not play its nonconference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday, but hopes to be back at practice by Saturday and ready to play its next Sun Belt game on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe.
“KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference,” the University of Kansas announced Wednesday.
The Jayhawks previously were scheduled to end their season on Dec. 5 at Texas Tech. The Longhorns were scheduled to end their regular season on Dec. 5 at Kansas State.
KU said the position group affected had “a combination of injuries and contact tracing.” The athletic department reported, since Nov. 8, that its football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests, with five coming back positive on various testing days during that period.
This is KU football’s first in-season postponement because of COVID. Coach Les Miles, during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference, had previously said he was optimistic that the Jayhawks would be able to play this weekend’s game.
“We feel pretty good,” Miles said about his team’s COVID status Monday. “We’re going to get some test results back (Monday) I think, but we’ll be able to tell you more in the next day or so.”
Chancellor Douglas Girod previously announced Tuesday that all KU Athletics home events in November would take place without fans in an effort to prevent further virus spread; that includes KU football’s scheduled home game next week against TCU.
Fifteen FBS football games were postponed or canceled because of coronavirus last week, which included Missouri’s home game against Georgia.
The Longhorns are 5-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Big 12. They were open last week. The Jayhawks are 0-7 overall and 0-6 in conference. Kansas was also open last week.
Texas’ next scheduled game is Friday, Nov. 27 against Iowa State in Austin. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. (TV: ABC).