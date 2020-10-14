When the NCAA Basketball Tournament returns in the spring, there will be plenty of opportunities for Texans to see the event up close in the next few years.
The NCAA announced several sites for March Madness in the coming years, with men’s and women’s Final Fours coming to the Lone Star State.
MenThe American Airlines Center in Dallas will host first/second round games in 2021. Dayton, is hosting the First Four through 2026. Other first/second round sites in 2021 are Boise, Idaho; Detroit; Providence, Rhode Island; Lexington, Kentucky; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas.
Regionals in 2021 include: Brooklyn, New York; Denver; Memphis, Tennessee; and Minneapolis. The Final Four is in Indianapolis.
In 2022, San Antonio’s AT&T Center will host a regional, along with Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The Final Four is in New Orleans.
Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena will host the first/second round with Buffalo, New York; Indianapolis; Portland, Oregon; Greenville, South Carolina; Milwaukee; Pittsburgh and San Diego.
Houston’s NRG Staduim with be the site of the 2023 Final Four. Regionals will be in Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Louisville, Kentucky; and New York City.
The first and second round sites include: Albany, New York; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Des Moines; Greensboro, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Sacramento, California.
Dallas’ AAC will be a regional site in 2024 with Boston, Detroit and Los Angeles. Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium will host the Final Four.
First/second round host cities include: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; and Spokane, Washington.
The Alamodome in San Antonio will host the 2025 Final Four. Regionals are slated for Atlanta, Indianapolis, Newark, New Jersey; and San Francisco.
The first/second round sites are: Cleveland; Denver; Milwaukee; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Seattle; Lexington, Kentucky; and Wichita, Kansas.
Houston’s Toyota Center will be a regional site in 2026 and will be joined by Chicago; San Jose, California; and Washington, D.C. The Final Four is scheduled for Indianapolis.
The first/second round sites are: Buffalo, New York; Greenville, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Oklahoma City; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; San Diego and St. Louis.
WOMEN’S HOOPSIn 2021, San Antonio’s Alamodome will host the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Regional sites include: The H-E-B Center at Cedar Park near Austin; Albany, New York; Cincinnati; and Spokane, Washington.
Minneapolis’ Target Center will be the site of the 2022 Final Four with regionals set for Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington; and Wichita, Kansas.
The Women’s Final Four returns to Dallas’ AAC in 2023. The only regionals announced were Greenville, South Carolina; and Seattle.
Other sites include:
2024 — Final Four: Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Arena; Regionals: Albany, New York; Portland, Oregon;
2025 — Final Four: Tampa’s Amalie Arena; Regionals: Birmingham, Alabama; Spokane, Washington;
2026 — Final Four: Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena; Regionals: Fort Worth; Scaramento.
