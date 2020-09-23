Texas High Tigers (0-0) vs. Tyler High Lions (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (Opened: 1942; Capacity: 12,500; 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701)
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Kevin Simon)
TV: KTPN The Z, Channel 9 on Suddenlink, channels 51.2 and 36.1 over the air
Web broadcast: http://KETK.com and the KETK mobile app. http://broadcast.TV
Keep an eye on
Texas High: DL/LB/WR Clayton Smith ... FS/WR Caleb Arnold ... QB Rian Cellers ... OL Demarcus Day ... DL Jaylen Green ... WR Caden Miller ...
Tyler High: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard ... RB Kameron Medlock ... C LeTavion Erwin ... NG LaTravion Hawkins ... MLB Joshua Hudson ... FS Travion Ates ...
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by five points, according to TexasFootball.com. The website also ranks Tyler at No. 27 among Class 5A D-I teams (129 schools), while Texas High is No. 20 in 5A D-II (122 schools). ... The Lions, whose school colors are blue and white, have won six straight against the Tigers (including playoff wins of 46-14 in 2011, 56-23 in 2014, 48-21 in 2014) and lead the overall series 40-28-2. Their last two meetings were district contests with John Tyler winning 51-13 in Tyler (2018) and 16-0 in Texarkana (2019) ... The teams first met in 1926 with Tyler winning 6-0. ... Last week in the Texas High vs. Longview scrimmage, a benches-clearing, punch-throwing brawl broke out about three minutes into the live portion of the game. The remainder of the scrimmage was canceled. ... Tyler ranks No. 12 in all-time wins in Texas high school football with 720 victories, two behind Corsicana, according to Tyler’s Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. ... Highland Park leads at 843, followed by Amarillo (792), Mart (780), Temple (774) and Plano (772). ... Texas High is at No. 39 with 629 wins. ... Tyler High’s first recorded season was in 1906. The Lions have a record of 720-392-41 with three state championships — 1930, 1973 and 1994 — and two runners-up finish — 1955 and 2000. The Lions have 38 playoffs appearances and 28 district titles with 18 10-win seasons. ... The Texarkana school, whose school colors are orange and white, began playing football in 1910. The Tigers have an all-time record of 629-421-33 with 36 playoff appearances, 28 district titles and one state championship (2002).
Up next: Denison at Texas High, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2; Tyler High at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS