Friday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 42, Midland 28
Alief Taylor 21, Alief Hastings 0
Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 38
Arlington Martin 66, Grand Prairie 20
Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 0
Austin Vandegrift 49, Hutto 9
Austin Westlake 77, Austin High 3
Bryan 28, Killeen Ellison 0
Buda Hays 76, Del Valle 54
Cedar Hill 45, Hewitt Midway 23
Channelview 52, Pasadena South Houston 13
Cibolo Steele 35, Converse Judson 30
Clear Falls 13, League City Clear Creek 7
Coppell 27, Plano East 21
Cypress Falls 21, Houston Langham Creek 14
De Soto 54, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35
Dickinson 35, League City Clear Springs 24
Duncanville 63, Mansfield 17
Edinburg North 28, PSJA 7
EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21
Euless Trinity 42, Haltom 0
Fort Bend Travis 52, Fort Bend Elkins 6
Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21
Garland 41, Garland Rowlett 14
Garland Sachse 38, Wylie 7
Harlingen 51, Donna North 9
Harlingen South 28, Weslaco 14
Houston Clear Lake 35, Clute Brazoswood 21
Houston King 35, Beaumont West Brook 12
Houston Lamar 19, Houston Heights 6
Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 27
Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Alvin 21
Houston Westbury 29, Houston Chavez 14
Humble Summer Creek 63, Humble 0
Hurst Bell 24, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson Berkner 38
Irving Nimitz 35, Richardson Pearce 32
Justin Northwest 42, FW Brewer 17
Katy Cinco Ranch 55, Katy Morton Ranch 16
Katy Seven Lakes 50, Katy Mayde Creek 10
Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller Central 14
Killeen Harker Heights 64, Copperas Cove 14
Klein Collins 52, Tomball Memorial 28
Klein Oak 41, Klein 35
La Joya 16, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8
Lake Travis 56, Austin Akins 7
Laredo United 49, Laredo Nixon 0
Laredo United South 42, Del Rio 7
Leander Rouse 24, Leander Glenn 21
Lewisville Flower Mound 39, Plano 28
Lewisville Hebron 47, Plano West 35
Lewisville Marcus 40, Lewisville 27
Los Fresnos 32, Brownsville Hanna 13
Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian 21
McAllen 65, Brownsville Lopez 7
McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco East 7
McKinney Boyd 26, McKinney 14
New Braunfels 42, Schertz Clemens 14
New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Harlandale 8
Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Leander 21
Prosper 28, Allen 23
Richardson Lake Highlands 52, Richardson 14
Rockwall 52, Mesquite Horn 26
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 27
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 46, Round Rock Westwood 14
Round Rock McNeil 21, Round Rock Stony Point 19
SA Johnson 46, SA Reagan 43, OT
SA Madison 52, San Antonio LEE 14
SA Brandeis 30, SA Churchill 22
SA Marshall 45, SA Warren 17
Smithson Valley 21, SA East Central 3
Southlake Carroll 42, Keller Timber Creek 7
Spring 34, Aldine Nimitz 3
Spring Westfield 66, Aldine 0
Temple 44, Killeen 6
The Woodlands 45, Conroe 32
The Woodlands College Park 14, Conroe Oak Ridge 10
Waxahachie 41, Waco 12
Weatherford 43, North Crowley 42
Wolfforth Frenship 63, Odessa 41
CLASS 5A
Aledo 55, Arlington Seguin 21
Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 20
Angleton 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Austin LBJ 45, Burnet 3
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Crockett 0
Azle 52, Abilene Cooper 23
Barbers Hill 22, Dayton 19
Bastrop 38, Elgin 23
Brenham 58, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6
Brownsville Memorial 28, Donna 7
Burleson 42, Joshua 7
Castroville Medina Valley 21, Kerrville Tivy 17
CC Calallen 60, Beeville Jones 7
CC Flour Bluff 39, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7
CC Miller 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 22
CC Moody 29, CC King 10
Clint Horizon 54, EP Hanks 14
College Station 70, Waller 0
Colleyville Heritage 37, Burleson Centennial 27
Crosby 57, Santa Fe 0
Crowley 40, Saginaw 20
Dallas Adams 28, Dallas White 26
Dallas Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28
Dallas South Oak Cliff 59, Dallas Kimball 7
Dallas Wilson 47, Dallas Molina 0
Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Independence 7
Dripping Springs 52, Buda Johnson 7
Edcouch-Elsa 34, Roma 13
Ennis 48, Royse City 20
EP Andress 72, El Paso 8
EP Austin 42, EP Jefferson 19
EP Burges 54, EP Irvin 20
EP Del Valle 42, EP Bel Air 7
EP Eastwood 41, EP Coronado 19
EP Parkland 49, EP Ysleta 8
EP Riverside 42, Clint 7
Everman 51, Waco University 7
Forney 37, Sulphur Springs 28
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Sterling 0
Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 21
Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44
Frisco Lone Star 49, Lewisville The Colony 6
Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Centennial 7
Frisco Wakeland 56, Denton 0
Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 35
Granbury 77, FW Arlington Heights 28
Greenville 24, North Forney 14
Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38
Lancaster 63, Dallas Sunset 0
Lindale 53, Palestine 23
Lubbock Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10
Lubbock Coronado 41, Lubbock Monterey 27
Lufkin 38, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Magnolia West 31, New Caney 24
Manor 49, Austin Anderson 21
Mansfield Timberview 56, Cleburne 15
Manvel 33, Katy Paetow 28
Marble Falls 49, Austin Northeast 0
Marshall 38, Hallsville 21
Mesquite Poteet 58, Dallas Adamson 0
Mission Sharyland 46, Pharr Valley View 0
Montgomery 35, Huntsville 28
Mount Pleasant 35, Longview Pine Tree 28
Pflugerville Weiss 34, Cedar Park 20
Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Sterling 13
Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Alice 46
PSJA Southwest 23, PSJA Memorial 20
Red Oak 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 27
Rio Grande City 41, Laredo Martin 0
Rosenberg Terry 18, Wisdom 0
SA Alamo Heights 49, Lockhart 35
SA Houston 32, SA Burbank 25
SA Kennedy 52, SA Jefferson 0
SA Lanier 40, SA Memorial 7
SA Southwest 14, Eagle Pass Winn 6
SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA McCollum 20
SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 6
Saginaw Boswell 49, FW Paschal 7
Seagoville 14, Dallas Conrad 8
Seguin 55, Kyle Lehman 21
Somerset 35, Pleasanton 28
Texarkana Texas 37, Nacogdoches 20
Texas City 49, Port Neches-Groves 42, OT
Tyler 37, Sherman 20
Victoria East 56, CC Ray 33
Victoria West 47, CC Carroll 21
WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 23
Whitehouse 28, Jacksonville 14
CLASS 4A
Andrews 45, San Angelo Lake View 24
Anna 34, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Argyle 48, Kaufman 21
Aubrey 57, Krum 14
Bellville 35, La Marque 0
Boerne 41, La Vernia 6
Bridge City 21, Liberty 20
Bridgeport 28, Vernon 0
Brownwood 49, Waxahachie Life 13
Carrizo Springs 42, Crystal City 0
Carthage 54, Madisonville 3
China Spring 52, Robinson 21
Clint Mountain View 55, San Elizario 14
Crandall 63, Corsicana 40
Cuero 53, Smithville 26
Dallas Hillcrest 64, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Lincoln 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 15
Devine 68, Pearsall 14
Dumas 29, Canyon 14
El Campo 63, West Columbia 42
Fairfield 40, Eustace 0
Ferris 48, Venus 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Lampasas 17
Fort Stockton 29, Big Spring 28
Fredericksburg 41, Taylor 16
FW Castleberry 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 35
Geronimo Navarro 88, Austin Achieve 0
Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 6
Graham 28, Mineral Wells 14
Hamshire-Fannett 35, Orangefield 28
Hereford 56, Pampa 23
Hillsboro 32, Godley 27
Hondo 20, Bandera 10
Houston North Forest 34, Houston Washington 6
Houston Wheatley 37, Houston Furr 7
Huffman Hargrave 13, Vidor 7
Huntington 20, Elkhart 14
Ingleside 21, Raymondville 6
Jasper 47, Center 14
Kennedale 38, FW Dunbar 0
Kilgore 42, Athens 13
La Feria 34, Hidalgo 28
La Grange 27, Giddings 14
Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7
Lindale 52, Palestine 23
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Livingston 15
Llano 43, Luling 2
Lorena 56, Caldwell 0
Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0
Lumberton 35, Splendora 7
Mabank 28, Henderson 21, OT
Melissa 36, Terrell 14
Mexia 57, Bullard 53
Midland Greenwood 34, Snyder 7
Monahans 60, Pecos 38
Navasota 28, Gonzales 21
Needville 56, Bay City 6
Nevada Community 43, Farmersville 35
North Dallas 41, Dallas Roosevelt 13
Orange Grove 44, Mathis 32
Pittsburg 42, Longview Spring Hill 28
Port Isabel 42, CC West Oso 28
Quinlan Ford 39, Caddo Mills 36
Rockport-Fulton 49, Robstown 0
Rusk 54, Shepherd 20
Salado 77, Jarrell 14
Sealy 58, Wharton 7
Seminole 49, Perryton 42
Silsbee 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28
Sinton 56, Rio Hondo 14
Springtown 35, Burkburnett 6
Stafford 20, Freeport Brazosport 12
Stephenville 38, Midlothian Heritage 27
Sunnyvale 49, Wills Point 0
Sweeny 28, Brookshire Royal 20
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8
Van 55, Canton 54
Waco Connally 47, Gatesville 45
Waco La Vega 56, Alvarado 10
WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 22
Wimberley 35, Grapevine 17
Zapata 23, Kingsville King 13
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 40, Stanton 7
Alba-Golden 20, Honey Grove 13
Anahuac 51, Kirbyville 27
Arp 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20
Ballinger 46, Bangs 3
Bells 57, Whitewright 12
Bishop 57, Progreso 0
Blanco 40, Comfort 7
Blooming Grove 56, Dallas Gateway 12
Boling 40, Hempstead 20
Bonham 60, Howe 27
Brady 49, Ingram Moore 6
Brock 80, Peaster 7
Bushland 62, Littlefield 26
Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14
Cameron Yoe 44, McGregor 29
CC London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25
Cisco 46, Goldthwaite 13
Coldspring-Oakhurst 46, Crockett 0
Coleman 49, San Saba 7
Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13
Cooper 40, Como-Pickton 12
Corrigan-Camden 35, Warren 14
Crane 62, Tornillo 0
Daingerfield 50, Hooks 14
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 42, Dallas A+ Academy 6
Danbury 34, Altair Rice 20
De Kalb 34, Paris Chisum 6
Denver City 37, Brownfield 23
Dilley 27, George West 26
Dimmitt 39, Amarillo Highland Park 34
Early 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
East Bernard 31, El Maton Tidehaven 10
Eastland 45, Merkel 21
Edgewood 35, Corsicana Mildred 12
Edna 26, Vanderbilt Industrial 16
Franklin 57, Clifton 0
Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12
Friona 35, Spearman 0
Gladewater 35, Gladewater Sabine 6
Goliad 72, Palacios 34
Groesbeck 40, Teague 0
Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15
Hardin 34, Cleveland Tarkington 22
Holliday 41, WF City View 0
Hughes Springs 50, Harleton 28
Idalou 49, Big Lake Reagan County 7
Jacksboro 41, Comanche 34
Johnson City 47, Center Point 0
Jourdanton 45, Lytle 0
Leonard 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Lexington 59, Buffalo 41
Lubbock Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19
Malakoff 73, Kemp 0
Millsap 44, Dublin 41
Mineola 42, Emory Rains 32
Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14
Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16
New Boston 28, Jefferson 20
New Diana 38, Ore City 27
New London West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26
New Waverly 27, Kountze 26
Newton 52, Hemphill 22
Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 33
Nocona 40, Valley View 20
Odem 28, Hebbronville 20
Omaha Pewitt 51, Pattonville Prairiland 28
Palestine Westwood 49, Trinity 6
Pilot Point 56, Boyd 28
Ponder 61, Bowie 12
Poth 42, Natalia 13
Rockdale 33, Troy 31
SA Cole 34, Cotulla 14
San Angelo Grape Creek 7, Sonora 6
San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0
Scurry-Rosser 63, Rice 0
Shallowater 48, Kermit 0
Skidmore-Tynan 36, Santa Rosa 21
Slaton 42, Lamesa 41
Taft 46, Monte Alto 0
Tatum 35, White Oak 14
Tolar 63, Bosqueville 7
Troup 42, Quitman 6
Tulia 54, Canadian 35
Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Breckenridge 12
Universal City Randolph 40, Marion 20
Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22
Van Vleck 43, Wallis Brazos 7
Wall 35, Clyde 0
Waskom 42, Elysian Fields 12
West 28, Grandview 20
Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28
Whitney 37, Maypearl 34
Winnsboro 50, Commerce 22
Woodville 34, East Chambers 27
Yoakum 37, Hitchcock 20
CLASS 2A
Albany 33, Santo 6
Alto 63, Groveton 0
Archer City 49, Olney 28
Baird 64, Lingleville 51
Beckville 66, Big Sandy 0
Bremond 34, Wortham 12
Bruni 47, Charlotte 0
Burton 42, Milano 3
Celeste 38, Wolfe City 14
Centerville 58, Normangee 21
Chilton 59, Frost 0
Christoval 48, Junction 0
Clarendon 48, Wheeler 20
Crawford 54, Itasca 0
Deweyville 20, Burkeville 0
Eldorado 48, Menard 6
Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0
Flatonia 46, Weimar 7
Forsan 30, Stamford 6
Freer 50, Bloomington 13
Gorman 52, Santa Anna 26
Granger 21, Snook 14
Gruver 62, Sunray 25
Hamilton 28, Rio Vista 6
Haskell 35, Anson 18
Hawley 55, Colorado City 0
Hearne 21, Thorndale 14
Holland 33, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Hull-Daisetta 46, High Island 0
Italy 56, Cayuga 0
Jewett Leon 36, Grapeland 14
Kerens 35, Axtell 28
La Villa 41, Riviera Kaufer 0
Leakey 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
Lindsay 42, Alvord 20
Lovelady 38, Cushing 0
Mart 77, Hubbard 0
Mason 51, Brackett 0
Maud 62, Clarksville 19
McCamey 62, Plains 8
Mount Enterprise 34, Colmesneil 16
Muenster 51, Chico 0
New Deal 48, Floydada 15
Olton 45, Stinnett West Texas 0
Ozona 40, Harper 0
Panhandle 36, Farwell 35
Post 48, Hale Center 30
Price Carlisle 57, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Quanah 41, Electra 27
Quinlan Boles 41, Detroit 16
Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12
Refugio 62, Kenedy 0
Riesel 49, Florence 10
Rocksprings 60, Miles 53
Roscoe 46, Lockney 6
Runge 39, Pettus 7
Sabinal 49, Benavides 12
Sanford-Fritch 60, Boys Ranch 18
Seagraves 42, Morton 6
Seymour 51, Munday 12
Shamrock 51, Memphis 7
Shelbyville 36, San Augustine 0
Shiner 49, Ganado 7
Simms Bowie 36, Cumby 12
Somerville 50, Bartlett 6
Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50
Stratford 35, Vega 0
Sudan 32, Smyer 14
Sundown 45, Tahoka 0
Thrall 52, Moody 20
Timpson 47, Joaquin 0
Tioga 70, Tom Bean 0
Trenton 47, Collinsville 35
Van Horn 83, Fort Davis 69
Windthorst 45, Petrolia 21
Wink 63, Iraan 14
Winters 55, De Leon 21
Yorktown 33, Louise 26
CLASS 1A
Abbott 52, Aquilla 0
Ackerly Sands 67, Loop 44
Anton 76, Amherst 38
Benjamin 54, Rule 6
Blackwell 52, Trent 6
Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0
Bluff Dale 53, Three Way 6
Borden County 35, O'Donnell 27
Bowie Gold-Burg 51, Ladonia Fannindel 6
Bynum 49, Covington 34
Calvert 46, Apple Springs 0
Cherokee 54, Rochelle 38
Chillicothe 53, Harrold 0
Coolidge 50, Penelope 0
Cranfills Gap 59, Kopperl 7
Eden 58, Paint Rock 12
Evant 71, Zephyr 21
Forestburg 39, Trinidad 25
Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 8
Gilmer Union Hill 58, Fruitvale 7
Gordon 62, Gustine 0
Groom 60, Silverton 14
Happy 66, McLean 14
Hedley 54, Lefors 6
Hermleigh 66, Ira 48
Imperial Buena Vista 70, Marfa 21
Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 0
Jonesboro 62, Lometa 14
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 56, Campbell 7
Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6
Loraine 65, Abilene Texas Leadership 12
Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0
Matador Motley County 64, Southland 0
Meadow 73, Whiteface 72
Medina 56, McDade 26
Mertzon Irion County 65, Veribest 8
Morgan 50, Iredell 0
New Home 21, Bovina 14
Oakwood 71, Chester 31
Paducah 55, Vernon Northside 0
Perrin-Whitt 64, Bryson 30
Premont 14, Ben Bolt 0
Rankin 72, TLC Midland 0
Rising Star 70, Valera Panther Creek 44
Roscoe Highland 60, Bronte 14
Rotan 53, Aspermont 8
Saint Jo 55, Newcastle 6
Sierra Blanca 48, Grandfalls-Royalty 33
Spur 104, Knox City 56
Throckmorton 52, Moran 6
Turkey Valley 61, White Deer 12
Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 65, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 20
Amarillo San Jacinto 38, Lubbock All Saints 28
Arlington Grace Prep 57, Dallas First Baptist 0
Arlington Oakridge 34, Casady, Okla. 6
Austin Regents 45, CC John Paul 6
Austin St. Michael 70, SA St. Anthony's 19
Austin TSD 46, SA Castle Hills 22
Austin Veritas 78, Round Rock Christian 7
Bay Area Christian 42, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Brownsville St. Joseph 61, Austin Hyde Park 26
Bryan Allen Academy 67, SA Brooks 18
Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
Bryan St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30
Bullard Brook Hill 44, Tyler Grace Community 7
Bulverde Bracken 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12
Colleyville Covenant 49, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
Dallas Bishop Lynch 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17
Dallas Covenant 38, Dallas Shelton 6
Dallas Episcopal 51, Dallas St. Mark 30
Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 54
Dallas Parish Episcopal 63, FW Nolan 35
FW All Saints 56, Plano John Paul II 16
FW Country Day 14, FW Trinity Valley 6
FW Southwest Christian 55, Cedar Hill Newman 0
Houston Kinkaid 34, Houston St. John's 24
Houston St. Pius X 55, SA Christian 7
Irving Cistercian 69, Dallas Greenhill 35
Lucas Christian 46, Azle Christian School 40
Marble Falls Faith 64, Austin Hill Country 6
McKinney Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21
Midland Christian 27, Plano Prestonwood 21
Midland Trinity 60, Lubbock Christ The King 39
SA Antonian 78, Tomball Concordia 6
SA Central Catholic 42, Katy Pope John 6
SA Lutheran 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 7
SA St. Gerard 74, New Braunfels Christian 60
SA Texas Military 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7
Waco Vanguard 59, Red Oak Ovilla 14
OTHER
Alpha Omega 24, Tomball Rosehill 12
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Pearland 27
Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16
Austin Brentwood 48, Boerne Geneva 31
Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit
Beaumont United 34, Baytown Lee 14
Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Lakes 0
Cypress Community Christian 58, Houston Northland Christian 0
Fort Bend Christian 49, Houston Lutheran South 7
Fort Worth Christian 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0
Frassati Catholic 21, Houston Second Baptist 14
Fulshear 31, Rosenberg Lamar 24
FW Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina Academy 8
Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
Houston Northside Home 66, Houston Westbury Christian 19
Jordan 55, Pieper 0
Killeen Memorial Christian 29, Waco Methodist 7
Lake Belton 48, Davenport 34
Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0
Lubbock Trinity 41, FW Lake Country 13
Marlin def. Dawson , forfeit
Midland Legacy 69, San Angelo Central 28
N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Mansfield Legacy 27
New Braunfels Baptist 67, SA Winston 18
Petersburg def. Lorenzo , forfeit
San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22
Spring Branch Living Rock 66, Cedar Park Summit 20
Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Rockwall Heritage 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arlington Pantego Christian vs. Waco Reicher, ccd.
Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd.
