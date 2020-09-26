Thursday’s Scores
A&M Consolidated 63, Waco University 13
Afton Patton Springs 61, Lubbock Christ The King 12
Beaumont Legacy Christian 44, Acadiana Christian, La. 28
Beaumont West Brook 48, Beaumont United 7
Burleson Centennial 38, Burleson 34
CC London 22, CC Carroll 16
CC Moody 46, Beeville Jones 43
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 62, Buda Hays 35
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Kirbyville 14
Cypress Bridgeland 49, Klein Cain 42
Cypress Park 55, Cypress Ridge 40
Denison 41, Sherman 23
Euless Trinity 35, Arlington Lamar 28
Follett 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8
Fort Bend Chargers 68, Houston Texas Christian 32
Fredericksburg 25, Boerne 24
Frisco 17, Frisco Independence 14
Frisco Heritage 61, FW Hill School 45
Frisco Heritage 61, Prosper Rock Hill 45
Grand Oaks 64, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Houston Memorial 20, Katy Seven Lakes 15
Ingram Moore 19, Manor New Tech 0
Jayton 78, Petersburg 47
Katy Taylor 37, Cypress Springs 0
Keller Central 10, Arlington Houston 7
Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Klein Collins 27, Humble Atascocita 16
Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Weiss 27
Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7
Lubbock 48, Big Spring 12
Lubbock Home School Titans 34, Newcastle 30
Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
McCamey 41, SA Cole 7
North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31
North Mesquite 20, FW Trimble Tech 6
Odessa Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35
Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Mesquite Poteet 20
Richmond George Ranch 31, Crosby 24
Round Rock Westwood 37, FW Southwest 8
Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17
Stephenville 46, Dumas 33
Sterling City 50, Happy 42
Texarkana Texas 41, Tyler 21
Tomball Memorial 55, Houston Langham Creek 7
Universal City Randolph 48, SA Christian 0
___
Friday’s Scores
Abbott 52, Iredell 6
Abernathy 34, Littlefield 20
Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7
Ackerly Sands 72, Lorenzo 27
Addison Trinity 18, Pittsburg 4
Aledo 11, Weatherford 8
Allen 49, Plano East 26
Altair Rice 26, El Maton Tidehaven 14
Amarillo Highland Park 46, Tulia 44
Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0
Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene 20
Anahuac 36, Cleveland Tarkington 35
Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Anton 68, Whiteface 0
Arlington 37, Mansfield 7
Arlington Pantego Christian 60, Nocona 0
Arp 40, Quitman 14
Aspermont 54, Abilene Texas Leadership 6
Austin Regents 42, Austin St. Michael 8
Austin Veritas 56, Austin TSD 25
Austin Westlake 53, Schertz Clemens 7
Avalon 53, TLCA Arlington 6
Azle Christian School 46, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 0
Baird 62, Permian Basin CO-OP 13
Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 20
Bangs 39, Hawley 15
Bay Area Christian 21, The Woodlands Christian 14
Bay City 31, Sealy 30
Baytown Christian 62, Chester 13
Baytown Lee 48, Galena Park 6
Beckville 34, Price Carlisle 14
Bellaire Episcopal 27, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12
Bells 42, Leonard 14
Bellville def. West Columbia Charter, forfeit
Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 8
Blanco 63, Johnson City 7
Blanket 45, Gholson 0
Blooming Grove 14, Corsicana Mildred 6
Blue Ridge 38, Sadler S&S Consolidated 15
Bogata Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14
Boling 41, Brookshire Royal 0
Booker 37, Memphis 30
Borden County 46, Water Valley 0
Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21
Bowie Gold-Burg 29, Vernon Northside 26
Boyd 42, Paradise 13
Brock 79, Bowie 0
Bryan 31, Waller 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 15
Bryan Rudder 49, Bastrop 7
Bryan St. Joseph 48, Bryan Allen Academy 44
Bryson 56, Sherman Texoma 6
Buckholts 49, Prairie Lea 0
Buffalo 46, Rogers 28
Bullard Brook Hill 37, Fort Worth Christian 34
Bulverde Bracken 44, New Braunfels Christian 24
Buna 22, Woodville 14
Burkburnett 28, Vernon 22
Burnet 42, Robinson 21
Bynum 42, Mount Calm 7
CC Calallen 35, Gregory-Portland 7
CC Flour Bluff 24, Rockport-Fulton 0
CC Tuloso-Midway 21, CC Ray 7
Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28
Cameron Yoe 54, Caldwell 27
Canyon 48, Midland Greenwood 0
Canyon Randall 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0
Carthage 42, Gilmer 14
Cedar Park 21, Austin Vandegrift 7
Cedar Park Summit 70, Austin Hill Country 14
Centerville 36, Bremond 32
Chapel Hill 37, Athens 25
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Chillicothe 48, Guthrie 16
Chilton 6, Kerens 0
China Spring 41, Mexia 9
Christoval 49, Goldthwaite 19
Clarendon 30, Quanah 19
Claude 74, Darrouzett 0
Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20
Cleburne 42, Hallsville 26
Clifton 36, Riesel 19
Clute Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10
Coleman 47, Colorado City 13
College Station 55, Hutto 14
Colleyville Covenant 53, Muenster Sacred Heart 8
Colmesneil 14, Overton 12
Columbus 38, Smithville 7
Comanche 14, Cisco 7
Comfort 63, Bandera 6
Commerce 43, Bonham 0
Coolidge 60, Waco Parkview Christian 24
Coppell 36, Mesquite 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC Miller 35
Corsicana 28, Lewisville The Colony 21
Covington 65, Walnut Springs 43
Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Cranfills Gap 6, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 0
Crockett 48, Huntington 19
Cross Plains 41, Miles 12
Cypress Fairbanks 13, Cypress Ranch 10
DASCHE 45, Waco Texas Wind 15
Daingerfield 36, De Kalb 29
Dalhart 46, Borger 8
Dallas Christian 56, Argyle Liberty Christian 14
Dallas Lutheran 47, Garland Christian 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7
Dawson 55, Hubbard 0
De Leon 20, Seymour 19
Del Valle 28, Round Rock McNeil 13
Denton Guyer 49, Lewisville Hebron 26
Denton Ryan 47, Arlington Martin 24
Devine 49, Luling 0
Diboll 33, Trinity 8
Dripping Springs 14, Kerrville Tivy 0
Duncanville 60, FW Nolan 0
Early 36, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
East Chambers 49, Hardin 19
Edgewood 49, Scurry-Rosser 21
Edna 15, Goliad 8
Electra 26, Era 20
Elysian Fields 54, Queen City 12
Ennis 52, Red Oak 21
Evadale 33, Frost 8
Evant 88, Penelope 66
FW All Saints 70, Azle 50
FW Lake Country 42, Lubbock Trinity 8
FW North Side 36, Joshua 29
FW Southwest 36, Saginaw 0
FW Southwest Christian 56, Carrollton Prince of Peace 7
FW Western Hills 35, FW Castleberry 34
Falls City 55, Pettus 0
Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Fort Worth Harvest Christian 56, Dallas Academy 42
Fort Worth THESA 77, Bluff Dale 32
Franklin 49, Lexington 14
Frankston def. Big Sandy, forfeit
Friona 56, Dimmitt 0
Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Richardson Berkner 14
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Liberty 27
Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10
Fruitvale 48, Tyler Willowbend 0
Galena Park North Shore 38, Alvin Shadow Creek 21
Ganado 65, East Bernard 7
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
Garrison 60, Groveton 21
Georgetown 36, Belton 27
Geronimo Navarro 21, Giddings 17
Gladewater 42, Tatum 21
Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 38
Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27
Godley 47, FW South Hills 0
Gonzales 67, Jarrell 22
Gorman 62, Gustine 14
Granbury 56, FW Paschal 20
Grand Saline 36, Winona 32
Grandview 56, Maypearl 13
Granger 52, Bartlett 12
Grapeland 49, Burkeville 8
Grapevine Faith 56, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Greenville 34, Henderson 18
Groom 58, McLean 6
Gruver 26, Shamrock 16
Gunter 31, Whitewright 14
Hale Center 32, Olton 14
Hamilton 70, Itasca 14
Harper 33, Menard 13
Haslet Heritage 52, FW Nazarene 6
Hawkins 17, Linden-Kildare 0
Hearne 21, Holland 20
Hemphill 58, Corrigan-Camden 34
Hereford 42, Plainview 36
Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0
Hitchcock 63, Houston Christian 35
Holliday 35, Breckenridge 12
Honey Grove 12, Como-Pickton 0
Hooks 24, Redwater 14
Houston Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0
Houston King 51, Cypress Falls 3
Houston Kinkaid 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26
Houston Lutheran South 23, Katy Pope John 7
Houston Northland Christian 47, Frassati Catholic 0
Houston St. Pius X 48, Houston Lutheran North 6
Houston Stratford 31, Alvin 6
Houston Westbury Christian 24, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13
Hughes Springs 22, New Diana 6
Humble 49, Channelview 27
Ingleside 40, CC John Paul 21
Iowa Park 57, Wichita Falls 33
Ira 70, Roscoe Highland 52
Jasper 30, Vidor 19
Jayton 78, Petersburg 47
Joaquin 40, Clarksville 10
Jonesboro 59, Milford 14
Joshua Johnson County 66, Stephenville FAITH 20
Jourdanton 42, Marion 13
Justin Northwest 21, Frisco Memorial 20
Karnes City 20, Dilley 15
Katy Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14
Katy Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14
Katy Tompkins 24, Magnolia 21
Kaufman 24, Anna 21
Keller Timber Creek 47, FW Chisholm Trail 3
Kemp 48, Teague 34
Kenedy 28, Freer 27
Kennedale 50, FW Eastern Hills 0
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 62, Round Rock Christian 14
Kilgore 49, Palestine 28
Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23
Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 13
La Grange 42, Lago Vista 26
La Porte 17, Deer Park 6
La Pryor 32, Bruni 28
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 52, Trinidad 0
Lake Belton 65, Jordan 33
Lake Dallas 20, Denton 3
Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Katy Faith West 0
Lake Worth 27, FW Polytechnic 0
Lamesa Klondike 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Lazbuddie 42, Hedley 6
Leakey 58, Fredericksburg Heritage 51
Leander Glenn 31, Leander 27
Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7
Lewisville Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31
Liberty Hill 44, Killeen Ellison 25
Life Christian, Va. 26, Cibolo Steele 14
Lindale 62, Mabank 21
Lindsay 68, Collinsville 26
Lingleville 70, Moran 59
Little Elm 37, Hurst Bell 0
Livingston 21, Madisonville 16
Llano 34, Ballinger 0
Lockney 67, Odessa Compass 0
Lometa 76, Rochelle 26
Longview Heritage 48, Tyler Heat 33
Longview Pine Tree 55, Princeton 30
Longview Spring Hill 27, Bullard 24
Loop 52, Cotton Center 6
Loraine 70, Lueders-Avoca 20
Lorena 41, Little River Academy 27
Louise 41, Agua Dulce 19
Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple Christian 14
Lubbock Cooper 18, Amarillo Caprock 0
Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 58, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 6
Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5
Lucas Lovejoy 51, Plano John Paul II 22
Lumberton 32, Freeport Brazosport 28
Magnolia West 49, Brenham 28
Malakoff Cross Roads 46, Atlas Rattlers 0
Mansfield Legacy 31, Byron Nelson 17
Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
Marble Falls 28, Kyle Lehman 27
Marble Falls Faith 74, SA Castle Hills 8
Marlin 49, Wortham 36
Marshall 34, New Caney 26
Mason 34, Junction 7
May 74, Blum 28
McGregor 49, Rockdale 40
McKinney 36, Plano, Ill. 35
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 78, Lucas Christian 47
Melissa CHANT 22, Campbell 13
Melissa def. Paris, forfeit
Mertzon Irion County 73, Cherokee 28
Mesquite Horn 31, Richardson Pearce 24
Miami 50, Silverton 0
Midland Christian 41, Wall 6
Midland Lee 54, Amarillo 40
Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17
Millsap 52, Santo 0
Mineola 20, Winnsboro 6
Moe & Gene Johnson 31, Lockhart 22
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
Morgan 53, Eden 20
Mount Pleasant 49, Wylie East 6
Mount Vernon 53, Emory Rains 35
Muenster 46, Valley View 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 36, Haltom 3
Natalia 31, George West 28
Needville 34, Sweeny 14
New Braunfels 35, San Marcos 31
New Braunfels Canyon 28, Castroville Medina Valley 7
New Caney Porter 22, Montgomery 21
New Home 46, Roscoe 12
New London West Rusk 43, Troup 20
Newton 72, Kountze 7
Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21
North Crowley 13, Crowley 0
North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31
Northwest Eaton 48, Saginaw Boswell 3
O’Donnell 62, Spur 36
Oakwood 95, Tyler King’s Academy 63
Odem 33, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Oglesby 72, Eagle Christian 26
Olney 57, Ranger 6
Ozona 20, Brady 14
Palacios 69, Aransas Pass 7
Palestine Westwood 28, Elkhart 8
Pampa 50, Levelland 26
Panhandle 62, Stratford 22
Paris Chisum 34, Pattonville Prairiland 19
Pasadena Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28
Pasadena Memorial 50, Baytown Sterling 17
Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3
Pearland Dawson 55, Clear Falls 0
Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21
Pflugerville 35, Pflugerville Connally 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28
Pilot Point 53, Peaster 30
Pineland West Sabine 29, Cushing 14
Plano West 28, Wylie 0
Pleasanton 26, CC King 6
Port Arthur Memorial 38, Port Neches-Groves 32, OT
Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30
Post 46, Slaton 7
Poteet 26, Lytle 14
Poth 54, Stockdale 0
Pottsboro 52, Howe 0
Premont 33, Falfurrias 7
Prosper 27, Plano Prestonwood 17
Ralls 58, Plains 12
Red Oak Ovilla 58, Dime Box 13
Refugio 41, Taft 0
Rice 29, Palmer 28
Richland Springs 61, FW Covenant Classical 16
Richmond Foster 79, Rosenberg Lamar 7
Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12
Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40
Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52
Ropesville Ropes 22, Tahoka 0
Rosenberg Terry 48, Houston Northbrook 0
Rotan 61, Robert Lee 14
Round Rock 31, Hewitt Midway 14
Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38
Rule 52, Woodson 6
Rusk 49, Brownsboro 7
SA Antonian 48, Floresville 25
SA Central Catholic 42, Boerne Geneva 27
SA FEAST 52, Austin NYOS 0
SA Holy Cross 49, Austin Hyde Park 26
Sabinal 50, Brackett 0
Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 0
Salado 49, Taylor 3
San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
San Augustine 48, Alto 20
Sanger 54, Venus 6
Santa Anna 60, Olfen 0
Seguin 48, Bastrop Cedar Creek 2
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40
Shepherd 48, Hempstead 39
Shiner 49, Flatonia 0
Shiner St. Paul 21, Tomball Rosehill 17
Sidney 46, Three Way 0
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Silsbee 14, Orangefield 6
Sinton 20, La Vernia 14
Smithson Valley 45, Killeen Harker Heights 27
Snook 42, Iola 14
Sonora 44, Eldorado 42
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21
Spearman 43, Childress 36, OT
Spring Branch Living Rock 70, SA Winston 20
Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17
Stafford 45, Wharton 14
Stamford 54, Archer City 46
Stanton 68, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Sterling City 50, Happy 42
Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0
Sundown 24, Farwell 6
Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10
TLC Midland 64, Trent 14
Temple 40, Longview 13
Temple Central Texas 45, Weatherford Christian 0
Tenaha 41, Lovelady 18
Terrell 44, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Waxahachie Life 21
The Woodlands College Park 20, Katy Cinco Ranch 13
Thorndale 44, Moody 16
Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6
Throckmorton 96, Perrin-Whitt 66
Timpson 55, Simms Bowie 6
Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7
Tomball 39, Willis 27
Trenton 45, Tioga 6
Tribe Consolidated 82, Williamson County Home School 34
Tyler Legacy 70, Lufkin 32
Van Alstyne 42, Farmersville 41, OT
Van Vleck 54, Danbury 29
Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28
Vega 63, Bovina 13
Veribest 50, Valera Panther Creek 0
Victoria East 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 23
Victoria St. Joseph 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
WF Rider 42, Midland 13
Waco 32, West Mesquite 23
Waco Vanguard 30, Concordia 6
Waskom 64, Ore City 6
Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7
Weimar 27, Schulenburg 12
Wellington 8, Jacksboro 6
West Orange-Stark 37, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Westbrook 72, Strawn 22
Wheeler 19, Sunray 9
White Deer 64, Springlake-Earth 63
White Oak 28, Atlanta 21
Whitehouse 31, Forney 15
Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6
Whitharral 58, Hart 8
Whitney 36, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 21
Wildorado 23, Amherst 22
Wills Point 21, Paris North Lamar 0
Wimberley 43, Somerset 0
Windthorst 39, WF City View 34
Wink 52, Smyer 22
Winters 41, Hico 0
Wylie Prep 53, Arlington St. Paul 8
Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12
Zephyr 51, Paint Rock 6
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/