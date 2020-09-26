BROOKHILL_FW_CHRISTIAN_4.jpg

Brook Hill tailback Nick LaRocca (28) has a lead blocker ahead of him during Friday’s Sixth Annual Warrior Bowl against Fort Worth Christian at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. The Guard won 37-34.

Thursday’s Scores

A&M Consolidated 63, Waco University 13

Afton Patton Springs 61, Lubbock Christ The King 12

Beaumont Legacy Christian 44, Acadiana Christian, La. 28

Beaumont West Brook 48, Beaumont United 7

Burleson Centennial 38, Burleson 34

CC London 22, CC Carroll 16

CC Moody 46, Beeville Jones 43

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 62, Buda Hays 35

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Kirbyville 14

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Klein Cain 42

Cypress Park 55, Cypress Ridge 40

Denison 41, Sherman 23

Euless Trinity 35, Arlington Lamar 28

Follett 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8

Fort Bend Chargers 68, Houston Texas Christian 32

Fredericksburg 25, Boerne 24

Frisco 17, Frisco Independence 14

Frisco Heritage 61, FW Hill School 45

Frisco Heritage 61, Prosper Rock Hill 45

Grand Oaks 64, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Houston Memorial 20, Katy Seven Lakes 15

Ingram Moore 19, Manor New Tech 0

Jayton 78, Petersburg 47

Katy Taylor 37, Cypress Springs 0

Keller Central 10, Arlington Houston 7

Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35

Klein Collins 27, Humble Atascocita 16

Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Weiss 27

Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

Lubbock 48, Big Spring 12

Lubbock Home School Titans 34, Newcastle 30

Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

McCamey 41, SA Cole 7

North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31

North Mesquite 20, FW Trimble Tech 6

Odessa Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35

Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28

Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Mesquite Poteet 20

Richmond George Ranch 31, Crosby 24

Round Rock Westwood 37, FW Southwest 8

Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17

Stephenville 46, Dumas 33

Sterling City 50, Happy 42

Texarkana Texas 41, Tyler 21

Tomball Memorial 55, Houston Langham Creek 7

Universal City Randolph 48, SA Christian 0

___

Friday’s Scores

Abbott 52, Iredell 6

Abernathy 34, Littlefield 20

Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7

Ackerly Sands 72, Lorenzo 27

Addison Trinity 18, Pittsburg 4

Aledo 11, Weatherford 8

Allen 49, Plano East 26

Altair Rice 26, El Maton Tidehaven 14

Amarillo Highland Park 46, Tulia 44

Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0

Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene 20

Anahuac 36, Cleveland Tarkington 35

Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Anton 68, Whiteface 0

Arlington 37, Mansfield 7

Arlington Pantego Christian 60, Nocona 0

Arp 40, Quitman 14

Aspermont 54, Abilene Texas Leadership 6

Austin Regents 42, Austin St. Michael 8

Austin Veritas 56, Austin TSD 25

Austin Westlake 53, Schertz Clemens 7

Avalon 53, TLCA Arlington 6

Azle Christian School 46, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 0

Baird 62, Permian Basin CO-OP 13

Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 20

Bangs 39, Hawley 15

Bay Area Christian 21, The Woodlands Christian 14

Bay City 31, Sealy 30

Baytown Christian 62, Chester 13

Baytown Lee 48, Galena Park 6

Beckville 34, Price Carlisle 14

Bellaire Episcopal 27, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12

Bells 42, Leonard 14

Bellville def. West Columbia Charter, forfeit

Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 8

Blanco 63, Johnson City 7

Blanket 45, Gholson 0

Blooming Grove 14, Corsicana Mildred 6

Blue Ridge 38, Sadler S&S Consolidated 15

Bogata Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14

Boling 41, Brookshire Royal 0

Booker 37, Memphis 30

Borden County 46, Water Valley 0

Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21

Bowie Gold-Burg 29, Vernon Northside 26

Boyd 42, Paradise 13

Brock 79, Bowie 0

Bryan 31, Waller 20

Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 15

Bryan Rudder 49, Bastrop 7

Bryan St. Joseph 48, Bryan Allen Academy 44

Bryson 56, Sherman Texoma 6

Buckholts 49, Prairie Lea 0

Buffalo 46, Rogers 28

Bullard Brook Hill 37, Fort Worth Christian 34

Bulverde Bracken 44, New Braunfels Christian 24

Buna 22, Woodville 14

Burkburnett 28, Vernon 22

Burnet 42, Robinson 21

Bynum 42, Mount Calm 7

CC Calallen 35, Gregory-Portland 7

CC Flour Bluff 24, Rockport-Fulton 0

CC London 22, CC Carroll 16

CC Tuloso-Midway 21, CC Ray 7

Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28

Cameron Yoe 54, Caldwell 27

Canyon 48, Midland Greenwood 0

Canyon Randall 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0

Carthage 42, Gilmer 14

Cedar Park 21, Austin Vandegrift 7

Cedar Park Summit 70, Austin Hill Country 14

Centerville 36, Bremond 32

Chapel Hill 37, Athens 25

Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24

Chillicothe 48, Guthrie 16

Chilton 6, Kerens 0

China Spring 41, Mexia 9

Christoval 49, Goldthwaite 19

Clarendon 30, Quanah 19

Claude 74, Darrouzett 0

Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20

Cleburne 42, Hallsville 26

Clifton 36, Riesel 19

Clute Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10

Coleman 47, Colorado City 13

College Station 55, Hutto 14

Colleyville Covenant 53, Muenster Sacred Heart 8

Colmesneil 14, Overton 12

Columbus 38, Smithville 7

Comanche 14, Cisco 7

Comfort 63, Bandera 6

Commerce 43, Bonham 0

Coolidge 60, Waco Parkview Christian 24

Coppell 36, Mesquite 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC Miller 35

Corsicana 28, Lewisville The Colony 21

Covington 65, Walnut Springs 43

Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Cranfills Gap 6, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 0

Crockett 48, Huntington 19

Cross Plains 41, Miles 12

Cypress Fairbanks 13, Cypress Ranch 10

DASCHE 45, Waco Texas Wind 15

Daingerfield 36, De Kalb 29

Dalhart 46, Borger 8

Dallas Christian 56, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

Dallas Lutheran 47, Garland Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

Dawson 55, Hubbard 0

De Leon 20, Seymour 19

Del Valle 28, Round Rock McNeil 13

Denton Guyer 49, Lewisville Hebron 26

Denton Ryan 47, Arlington Martin 24

Devine 49, Luling 0

Diboll 33, Trinity 8

Dripping Springs 14, Kerrville Tivy 0

Duncanville 60, FW Nolan 0

Early 36, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

East Chambers 49, Hardin 19

Edgewood 49, Scurry-Rosser 21

Edna 15, Goliad 8

Electra 26, Era 20

Elysian Fields 54, Queen City 12

Ennis 52, Red Oak 21

Evadale 33, Frost 8

Evant 88, Penelope 66

FW All Saints 70, Azle 50

FW Lake Country 42, Lubbock Trinity 8

FW North Side 36, Joshua 29

FW Southwest 36, Saginaw 0

FW Southwest Christian 56, Carrollton Prince of Peace 7

FW Western Hills 35, FW Castleberry 34

Falls City 55, Pettus 0

Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Fort Worth Harvest Christian 56, Dallas Academy 42

Fort Worth THESA 77, Bluff Dale 32

Franklin 49, Lexington 14

Frankston def. Big Sandy, forfeit

Friona 56, Dimmitt 0

Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Richardson Berkner 14

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Liberty 27

Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10

Fruitvale 48, Tyler Willowbend 0

Galena Park North Shore 38, Alvin Shadow Creek 21

Ganado 65, East Bernard 7

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

Garrison 60, Groveton 21

Georgetown 36, Belton 27

Geronimo Navarro 21, Giddings 17

Gladewater 42, Tatum 21

Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 38

Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27

Godley 47, FW South Hills 0

Gonzales 67, Jarrell 22

Gorman 62, Gustine 14

Granbury 56, FW Paschal 20

Grand Saline 36, Winona 32

Grandview 56, Maypearl 13

Granger 52, Bartlett 12

Grapeland 49, Burkeville 8

Grapevine Faith 56, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Greenville 34, Henderson 18

Groom 58, McLean 6

Gruver 26, Shamrock 16

Gunter 31, Whitewright 14

Hale Center 32, Olton 14

Hamilton 70, Itasca 14

Harper 33, Menard 13

Haslet Heritage 52, FW Nazarene 6

Hawkins 17, Linden-Kildare 0

Hearne 21, Holland 20

Hemphill 58, Corrigan-Camden 34

Hereford 42, Plainview 36

Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0

Hitchcock 63, Houston Christian 35

Holliday 35, Breckenridge 12

Honey Grove 12, Como-Pickton 0

Hooks 24, Redwater 14

Houston Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0

Houston King 51, Cypress Falls 3

Houston Kinkaid 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26

Houston Lutheran South 23, Katy Pope John 7

Houston Northland Christian 47, Frassati Catholic 0

Houston St. Pius X 48, Houston Lutheran North 6

Houston Stratford 31, Alvin 6

Houston Westbury Christian 24, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Hughes Springs 22, New Diana 6

Humble 49, Channelview 27

Ingleside 40, CC John Paul 21

Iowa Park 57, Wichita Falls 33

Ira 70, Roscoe Highland 52

Jasper 30, Vidor 19

Jayton 78, Petersburg 47

Joaquin 40, Clarksville 10

Jonesboro 59, Milford 14

Joshua Johnson County 66, Stephenville FAITH 20

Jourdanton 42, Marion 13

Justin Northwest 21, Frisco Memorial 20

Karnes City 20, Dilley 15

Katy Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14

Katy Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14

Katy Tompkins 24, Magnolia 21

Kaufman 24, Anna 21

Keller Timber Creek 47, FW Chisholm Trail 3

Kemp 48, Teague 34

Kenedy 28, Freer 27

Kennedale 50, FW Eastern Hills 0

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 62, Round Rock Christian 14

Kilgore 49, Palestine 28

Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23

Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 13

La Grange 42, Lago Vista 26

La Porte 17, Deer Park 6

La Pryor 32, Bruni 28

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 52, Trinidad 0

Lake Belton 65, Jordan 33

Lake Dallas 20, Denton 3

Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Katy Faith West 0

Lake Worth 27, FW Polytechnic 0

Lamesa Klondike 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Lazbuddie 42, Hedley 6

Leakey 58, Fredericksburg Heritage 51

Leander Glenn 31, Leander 27

Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

Lewisville Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31

Liberty Hill 44, Killeen Ellison 25

Life Christian, Va. 26, Cibolo Steele 14

Lindale 62, Mabank 21

Lindsay 68, Collinsville 26

Lingleville 70, Moran 59

Little Elm 37, Hurst Bell 0

Livingston 21, Madisonville 16

Llano 34, Ballinger 0

Lockney 67, Odessa Compass 0

Lometa 76, Rochelle 26

Longview Heritage 48, Tyler Heat 33

Longview Pine Tree 55, Princeton 30

Longview Spring Hill 27, Bullard 24

Loop 52, Cotton Center 6

Loraine 70, Lueders-Avoca 20

Lorena 41, Little River Academy 27

Louise 41, Agua Dulce 19

Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple Christian 14

Lubbock Cooper 18, Amarillo Caprock 0

Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 58, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 6

Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5

Lucas Lovejoy 51, Plano John Paul II 22

Lumberton 32, Freeport Brazosport 28

Magnolia West 49, Brenham 28

Malakoff Cross Roads 46, Atlas Rattlers 0

Mansfield Legacy 31, Byron Nelson 17

Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

Marble Falls 28, Kyle Lehman 27

Marble Falls Faith 74, SA Castle Hills 8

Marlin 49, Wortham 36

Marshall 34, New Caney 26

Mason 34, Junction 7

May 74, Blum 28

McGregor 49, Rockdale 40

McKinney 36, Plano, Ill. 35

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 78, Lucas Christian 47

Melissa CHANT 22, Campbell 13

Melissa def. Paris, forfeit

Mertzon Irion County 73, Cherokee 28

Mesquite Horn 31, Richardson Pearce 24

Miami 50, Silverton 0

Midland Christian 41, Wall 6

Midland Lee 54, Amarillo 40

Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17

Millsap 52, Santo 0

Mineola 20, Winnsboro 6

Moe & Gene Johnson 31, Lockhart 22

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

Morgan 53, Eden 20

Mount Pleasant 49, Wylie East 6

Mount Vernon 53, Emory Rains 35

Muenster 46, Valley View 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 36, Haltom 3

Natalia 31, George West 28

Needville 34, Sweeny 14

New Braunfels 35, San Marcos 31

New Braunfels Canyon 28, Castroville Medina Valley 7

New Caney Porter 22, Montgomery 21

New Home 46, Roscoe 12

New London West Rusk 43, Troup 20

Newton 72, Kountze 7

Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21

North Crowley 13, Crowley 0

North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31

Northwest Eaton 48, Saginaw Boswell 3

O’Donnell 62, Spur 36

Oakwood 95, Tyler King’s Academy 63

Odem 33, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Oglesby 72, Eagle Christian 26

Olney 57, Ranger 6

Ozona 20, Brady 14

Palacios 69, Aransas Pass 7

Palestine Westwood 28, Elkhart 8

Pampa 50, Levelland 26

Panhandle 62, Stratford 22

Paris Chisum 34, Pattonville Prairiland 19

Pasadena Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28

Pasadena Memorial 50, Baytown Sterling 17

Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3

Pearland Dawson 55, Clear Falls 0

Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21

Pflugerville 35, Pflugerville Connally 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28

Pilot Point 53, Peaster 30

Pineland West Sabine 29, Cushing 14

Plano West 28, Wylie 0

Pleasanton 26, CC King 6

Port Arthur Memorial 38, Port Neches-Groves 32, OT

Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30

Post 46, Slaton 7

Poteet 26, Lytle 14

Poth 54, Stockdale 0

Pottsboro 52, Howe 0

Premont 33, Falfurrias 7

Prosper 27, Plano Prestonwood 17

Ralls 58, Plains 12

Red Oak Ovilla 58, Dime Box 13

Refugio 41, Taft 0

Rice 29, Palmer 28

Richland Springs 61, FW Covenant Classical 16

Richmond Foster 79, Rosenberg Lamar 7

Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12

Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40

Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52

Ropesville Ropes 22, Tahoka 0

Rosenberg Terry 48, Houston Northbrook 0

Rotan 61, Robert Lee 14

Round Rock 31, Hewitt Midway 14

Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38

Rule 52, Woodson 6

Rusk 49, Brownsboro 7

SA Antonian 48, Floresville 25

SA Central Catholic 42, Boerne Geneva 27

SA FEAST 52, Austin NYOS 0

SA Holy Cross 49, Austin Hyde Park 26

Sabinal 50, Brackett 0

Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 0

Salado 49, Taylor 3

San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

San Augustine 48, Alto 20

Sanger 54, Venus 6

Santa Anna 60, Olfen 0

Seguin 48, Bastrop Cedar Creek 2

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40

Shepherd 48, Hempstead 39

Shiner 49, Flatonia 0

Shiner St. Paul 21, Tomball Rosehill 17

Sidney 46, Three Way 0

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Silsbee 14, Orangefield 6

Sinton 20, La Vernia 14

Smithson Valley 45, Killeen Harker Heights 27

Snook 42, Iola 14

Sonora 44, Eldorado 42

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21

Spearman 43, Childress 36, OT

Spring Branch Living Rock 70, SA Winston 20

Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17

Stafford 45, Wharton 14

Stamford 54, Archer City 46

Stanton 68, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Sterling City 50, Happy 42

Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0

Sundown 24, Farwell 6

Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10

TLC Midland 64, Trent 14

Temple 40, Longview 13

Temple Central Texas 45, Weatherford Christian 0

Tenaha 41, Lovelady 18

Terrell 44, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Waxahachie Life 21

The Woodlands College Park 20, Katy Cinco Ranch 13

Thorndale 44, Moody 16

Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6

Throckmorton 96, Perrin-Whitt 66

Timpson 55, Simms Bowie 6

Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7

Tomball 39, Willis 27

Trenton 45, Tioga 6

Tribe Consolidated 82, Williamson County Home School 34

Tyler Legacy 70, Lufkin 32

Van Alstyne 42, Farmersville 41, OT

Van Vleck 54, Danbury 29

Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28

Vega 63, Bovina 13

Veribest 50, Valera Panther Creek 0

Victoria East 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 23

Victoria St. Joseph 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

WF Rider 42, Midland 13

Waco 32, West Mesquite 23

Waco Vanguard 30, Concordia 6

Waskom 64, Ore City 6

Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7

Weimar 27, Schulenburg 12

Wellington 8, Jacksboro 6

West Orange-Stark 37, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Westbrook 72, Strawn 22

Wheeler 19, Sunray 9

White Deer 64, Springlake-Earth 63

White Oak 28, Atlanta 21

Whitehouse 31, Forney 15

Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6

Whitharral 58, Hart 8

Whitney 36, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 21

Wildorado 23, Amherst 22

Wills Point 21, Paris North Lamar 0

Wimberley 43, Somerset 0

Windthorst 39, WF City View 34

Wink 52, Smyer 22

Winters 41, Hico 0

Wylie Prep 53, Arlington St. Paul 8

Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12

Zephyr 51, Paint Rock 6

__

