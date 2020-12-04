football scoreboard

Week 15

Regular Season

Monday's Games, Nov. 30

District 10-6A

Tyler Legacy 21, Mesquite 8

Rockwall 63, North Mesquite 14

Friday, Dec. 4

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath def. Dallas Skyline, forfeit

District 7-5A Division I

Longview 58, Tyler 14

Highland Park 51, Wylie East 0

Sherman 50, West Mesquite 36

McKinney North, open

District 8-5A Division I

Lufkin 56, Waller 13

Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 3

College Station 70, Magnolia West 28

'Magnolia 35, New Caney 14

New Caney Porter, open

District 9-5A Division II

Texas High 51, Whitehouse 21

Longview Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35

Mount Pleasant 41, Jacksonville 13

Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13

Saturday's Games, Dec. 5

District 10-6A

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 3 p.m. 

North Mesquite at Mesquite, 3 p.m.

---

Playoff Pairings

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Canyon 17, Springtown 14

Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Lindale 56, Kilgore 42

Corpus Christi Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Graham 23, Celina 21

Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14

Carthage 52, China Spring 14

Wimberley 35, Geronimo Navarro 14

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Pilot Point 28

Mount Vernon 37, Malakoff 34

Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21

Llano 31, Lago Vista 25

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Canadian 45, Childress 14

Gunter 61, Eastland 28

Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41

Franklin 56, Buffalo 33

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Post 33,  Cisco 0

Crawford 48, Bosqueville 0

Timpson 55, Beckville 14

Shiner 24, Refugio 13

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Wellington 46, McCamey 26

Windthorst 30, Muenster 20

Mart  54, Tenaha 23

Falls City 27, Christoval 18

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Borden County vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater

Blum vs. May, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Balmorhea 44, Groom 38

Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56

