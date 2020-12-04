Week 15
Regular Season
Monday's Games, Nov. 30
District 10-6A
Tyler Legacy 21, Mesquite 8
Rockwall 63, North Mesquite 14
Friday, Dec. 4
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath def. Dallas Skyline, forfeit
District 7-5A Division I
Longview 58, Tyler 14
Highland Park 51, Wylie East 0
Sherman 50, West Mesquite 36
McKinney North, open
District 8-5A Division I
Lufkin 56, Waller 13
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 3
College Station 70, Magnolia West 28
'Magnolia 35, New Caney 14
New Caney Porter, open
District 9-5A Division II
Texas High 51, Whitehouse 21
Longview Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35
Mount Pleasant 41, Jacksonville 13
Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13
Saturday's Games, Dec. 5
District 10-6A
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 3 p.m.
North Mesquite at Mesquite, 3 p.m.
---
Playoff Pairings
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Canyon 17, Springtown 14
Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Lindale 56, Kilgore 42
Corpus Christi Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Graham 23, Celina 21
Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14
Carthage 52, China Spring 14
Wimberley 35, Geronimo Navarro 14
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Pilot Point 28
Mount Vernon 37, Malakoff 34
Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21
Llano 31, Lago Vista 25
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Canadian 45, Childress 14
Gunter 61, Eastland 28
Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41
Franklin 56, Buffalo 33
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Post 33, Cisco 0
Crawford 48, Bosqueville 0
Timpson 55, Beckville 14
Shiner 24, Refugio 13
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Wellington 46, McCamey 26
Windthorst 30, Muenster 20
Mart 54, Tenaha 23
Falls City 27, Christoval 18
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Borden County vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater
Blum vs. May, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Balmorhea 44, Groom 38
Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56