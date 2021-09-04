Friday's Scores
A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7
Abbott 48, Milford 0
Abernathy 46, Slaton 8
Abilene Cooper 31, Abilene 14
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 22
Alba-Golden 20, Big Sandy 0
Albany 48, Dublin 21
Aldine Eisenhower 54, Channelview 21
Altair Rice 21, Palacios 0
Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Amarillo 28, Midland 21
Amarillo Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41
Amarillo River Road 25, Wheeler 9
Amherst 48, Hart 0
Anderson-Shiro 26, Somerville 20
Anna 39, WF Hirschi 27
Antlers, Okla. 42, Maud 22
Archer City 34, Haskell 14
Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21
Argyle Liberty Christian 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 13
Arlington Grace Prep 42, Flower Mound Coram Deo 19
Arlington Martin 59, Lewisville Hebron 15
Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Arlington Newman 0
Athens 40, Waxahachie Life 7
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Austin Bowie 38, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Austin LBJ 44, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42
Austin Regents 55, Pflugerville Connally 0
Austin SPC 47, UME Prep 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0
Austin Vandegrift 31, Killeen Ellison 14
Austin Westlake 34, Euless Trinity 14
Azle 41, Wichita Falls 7
Azle Christian School 64, Haslet Heritage 16
Balmorhea 80, Van Horn 41
Bandera 14, Cotulla 13
Bay Area Christian 44, Wallis Brazos 13
Baytown Goose Creek 27, Pasadena South Houston 20
Beaumont Kelly 55, San Augustine 35
Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34
Beckville 46, Harleton 22
Bells 41, Breckenridge 20
Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26
Benjamin 54, Crowell 46
Big Lake Reagan County 70, Iraan 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20, Hughes Springs 8
Big Spring 49, Lubbock 10
Blanket 60, Gustine 51
Boerne 35, Gregory-Portland 28
Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 0
Bogata Rivercrest 38, Detroit 6
Boling 35, Van Vleck 6
Bowie 18, Bridgeport 13
Brady 46, Comanche 19
Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Brock 47, Nevada Community 13
Bronte 44, Valera Panther Creek 8
Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28
Brownsville Pace 34, Brownsville Lopez 7
Brownsville Rivera 26, Edinburg 24
Bruni 45, Runge 12
Bryan Rudder 44, EP Americas 7
Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8
Buffalo 19, Palestine Westwood 9
Burkeville 26, Overton 14
Burleson 40, Burleson Centennial 13
Burton 20, Waco Reicher 3
Bynum 43, Aquilla 24
Byron Nelson 34, Grapevine 24
CC Calallen 55, Jourdanton 20
CC Flour Bluff 35, Laredo Alexander 0
CC Moody 49, SA Jefferson 13
CC Tuloso-Midway 44, CC Ray 14
Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20
Caldwell 38, Hempstead 6
Callisburg 36, Sadler S&S Consolidated 10
Canadian 41, Iowa Park 20
Canton 47, Paris North Lamar 6
Canyon 43, Burkburnett 7
Carrizo Springs 47, SA St. Anthony's 0
Carthage 42, SA Cornerstone 14
Cedar Hill 36, Arlington 26
Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Celina 35, Paris 24
Childress 29, Perryton 7
Chilton 28, Italy 27
China Spring 21, Lorena 13
Christoval 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 7
Cibolo Steele 14, SA Reagan 6
Cisco 27, Wall 21
Clarendon 12, Ralls 8
Clarksville 26, Linden-Kildare 20
Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14
Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6
Clint 39, El Paso 26
Clint Horizon 54, EP Bowie 20
Clint Mountain View 21, EP Irvin 20
Clute Brazoswood 20, Baytown Sterling 19
Coahoma 54, Miles 0
Coleman 33, Anson 6
College Station 49, Fort Bend Bush 7
Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14
Colleyville Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0
Columbus 44, Giddings 14
Community Christian 50, Stephenville FAITH 34
Coolidge 36, Fort Worth THESA 32
Cooper 47, Collinsville 14
Corrigan-Camden 27, Centerville 19
Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Cotton Center 47, Lubbock Christ The King 27
Crane 28, Colorado City 6
Cranfills Gap 52, Mount Calm 0
Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Cuero 21, Wimberley 3
Cypress Community Christian 40, Shiner St. Paul 20
Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6
Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24
Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16
DASCHE 62, HSAA 0
Dallas Adams 30, Dallas Lincoln 14
Dallas Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 0
Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 14
Dallas Hillcrest 33, Carrollton Ranchview 13
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8
Dallas Roosevelt 30, Dallas Spruce 0
Dallas St. Mark 25, Irving Cistercian 21
Dallas White 18, Richardson Berkner 12
Dallas Wilson 34, Sunnyvale 24
Davenport 34, Austin St. Michael 24
De Kalb 34, New Boston 6
De Soto 45, Arlington Bowie 21
Decatur 27, Alvarado 14
Denison 42, FW Brewer 21
Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7, OT
Devine 44, SA Memorial 23
Dilley 39, Charlotte 0
Dimmitt 14, Olton 6
Donna North 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
Dripping Springs 70, Buda Hays 42
Dumas 30, Lubbock Estacado 27
Duncanville 42, Dallas South Oak Cliff 27
EP Andress 24, EP Parkland 20
EP Burges 56, EP Bel Air 38
EP Chapin 39, EP Coronado 7
EP Del Valle 45, EP Pebble Hills 31
EP Eastwood 75, EP Hanks 27
EP Jefferson 47, San Elizario 7
EP Riverside 54, EP Cathedral 7
Eagle Pass Winn 34, Uvalde 18
Early 33, Tolar 16
East Bernard 32, Hitchcock 29
East Chambers 52, Brookshire Royal 14
Eden 50, Leakey 45
Edna 31, Bay City 13
El Paso Eastlake 37, Canutillo 14
Elkhart 40, Grapeland 14
Elysian Fields 29, Joaquin 15
Ennis 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 29
Evadale 18, Warren 13
Evant 51, Moran 6
FW Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14
FW Dunbar 36, Dallas Madison 35
FW Eastern Hills 37, Dallas Pinkston 0
FW Lake Country 29, Dallas Covenant 16
FW Polytechnic 19, FW Carter-Riverside 12
FW Southwest Christian 48, FW Country Day 21
Fabens 60, Tornillo 7
Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Farwell 41, Bovina 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 31, La Grange 14
Flatonia 21, Stockdale 14
Florence 45, Bangs 14
Floresville 36, SA Southwest 13
Forsan 22, Post 6
Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14
Fort Davis 36, Sierra Blanca 14
Fort Stockton 46, Alpine 10
Franklin 55, Hearne 15
Frankston 39, Winona 0
Fredericksburg 42, Kerrville Tivy 20
Friona 38, Borger 0
Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Frisco Memorial 58, Melissa 35
Frisco Wakeland 55, Richardson Pearce 7
Frost 50, Meridian 42
Fulshear 38, El Campo 17
Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7
Ganado 21, El Maton Tidehaven 14
Garden City 48, O'Donnell 0
Garland Sachse 64, Red Oak 42
Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39
Geronimo Navarro 35, La Vernia 6
Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
Godley 62, FW Castleberry 0
Goldthwaite 27, Cross Plains 0
Gonzales 49, Austin Crockett 8
Gordon 54, Newcastle 50
Gorman 54, Sidney 8
Granbury 56, Waco University 27
Grandview 32, Salado 28
Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Groom 34, Paducah 33
Gruver 35, Panhandle 34
Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7
Hale Center 26, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Hallettsville 28, Vanderbilt Industrial 24
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill 15
Hamshire-Fannett 56, Houston Wheatley 14
Happy 55, Nazareth 8
Harlingen South 64, Sharyland Pioneer 0
Harper 55, Sabinal 8
Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0
Hawley 62, Hamlin 0
Hebbronville 33, Freer 13
Hedley 39, Silverton 37
Henrietta 41, Millsap 40
Hereford 14, Bushland 7
Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26
High Island 13, Houston KIPP 13
Holland 20, Bosqueville 14
Holliday 52, Eastland 7
Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7
Hooker, Okla. 55, Sunray 26
Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35
Houston Clear Lake 34, La Porte 28
Houston Kinkaid 59, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12
Houston Lutheran South 30, John Cooper 29
Houston Memorial 17, Pearland 14, OT
Houston Northland Christian 27, FW Temple Christian 9
Houston Northside Home 61, Houston Texas Christian 14
Houston Second Baptist 27, Houston Christian 7
Houston St. John's 42, Dallas Greenhill 0
Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 27
Hubbard 44, Itasca 20
Huffman Hargrave 49, Tomball Concordia 0
Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20
Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0
Hutto 27, Waco 14
Idalou 24, Clyde 6
Ingleside 68, Aransas Pass 0
Ira 46, Imperial Buena Vista 43
Irving 35, Dallas Molina 34
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 14
Jefferson 25, Center 14
Jersey Village 31, Houston Langham Creek 28
Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20
Johnson City 55, Ingram Moore 0
Jonesboro 47, Perrin-Whitt 0
Jordan 57, Danbury 0
Jubilee 64, SA Lutheran 42
Junction 20, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Katy Tompkins 52, League City Clear Springs 43
Kaufman 32, Crandall 27
Keene Smith 44, FW Nazarene 34
Keller Central 37, Wylie 14
Kermit 31, Anthony 3
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 66, SA Brooks 31
Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27
Killeen Harker Heights 62, Georgetown East View 7
Kountze 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
Kyle Lehman 38, Austin McCallum 24
La Joya 12, Kingsville King 7
La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6
Lago Vista 28, Teague 0
Lake Belton 26, FW Arlington Heights 14
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31
Lake Travis 52, Converse Judson 20
Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32
Lamesa 24, Muleshoe 20
Lampasas 56, Elgin 13
Lancaster 16, Dallas Skyline 0
Laredo Cigarroa 22, Laredo Nixon 21
Laredo United South 28, SA South San Antonio 0
Leander Rouse 57, Austin Anderson 54
Leonard 43, Commerce 6
Lewisville Marcus 28, McKinney 21
Lexington 38, Thrall 34
Liberty 42, Madisonville 14
Liberty Hill 62, Del Valle 6
Lindale 31, Longview Pine Tree 29
Little Elm 63, North Forney 20
Little River Academy 35, Clifton 7
Littlefield 18, Denver City 14
Llano 35, Sonora 12
Lockney 24, Floydada 0
Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25
Longview 14, Marshall 0
Longview Spring Hill 28, Bullard Brook Hill 25
Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0
Loraine 68, Lenorah Grady 22
Louise 7, Bloomington 0
Lubbock All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46
Lubbock Christian 38, Quanah 22
Lubbock Cooper 28, Lubbock Coronado 7
Lubbock Roosevelt 49, New Home 0
Lucas Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16
Lumberton 42, Buna 6
Lyford 45, La Villa 26
Mabank 48, Kemp 6
Magnolia 20, Brenham 6
Magnolia West 27, Temple 14
Malakoff Cross Roads 46, Waco Texas Wind 14
Manor 29, Bastrop 7
Manor New Tech 50, Austin LBJ 30
Mansfield Summit 34, Mansfield 14
Manvel 35, Crosby 21
Marble Falls 41, Burnet 9
Marble Falls Faith 52, Spring Branch Living Rock 7
Marion 44, Goliad 26
Marlin 42, Pieper 0
Mart 42, McGregor 7
Mason 39, Comfort 6
Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 22
May 104, Sterling City 80
McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 28, OT
McAllen Rowe 43, La Joya Palmview 20
McDade 50, Buckholts 0
McLean 38, Miami 6
Memphis 24, Crosbyton 20
Menard 56, Bartlett 0
Mercedes 24, Edinburg North 14
Merkel 19, Stanton 0
Mertzon Irion County 61, Robert Lee 16
Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Mexia 34, Troy 28
Midland Christian 51, EP Franklin 20
Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20
Midland Legacy 51, Amarillo Tascosa 48
Midlothian 42, Forney 13
Midlothian Heritage 22, Kennedale 7
Mineola 42, Wills Point 11
Mineral Wells 32, FW Western Hills 20
Monahans 35, Andrews 20
Montgomery 45, Dayton 20
Moody 42, Hico 36
Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6
Muenster 40, Lindsay 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Era 24
N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Haltom 24
Nederland 41, Houston Austin 6
Needville 24, Santa Fe 6
New Braunfels 35, Seguin 15
New Braunfels Canyon 41, SA Northside Clark 31
New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27
New Deal 28, Wellington 6
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 33
New Waverly 45, Lovelady 6
Normangee 51, Iola 14
North Crowley 40, Lewisville The Colony 21
North Dallas 20, Dallas Conrad 0
North Garland 42, Hurst Bell 19
Odem 33, Mathis 22
Odessa 49, Del Rio 0
Odessa Permian 57, Hewitt Midway 41
Oglesby 36, Morgan 31
Omaha Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34
Orange Grove 36, Hidalgo 35
Orangefield 21, Woodville 7
PSJA 34, PSJA Southwest 3
Paint Rock 56, Olfen 12
Palestine 51, Jacksonville 27
Pampa 37, Dalhart 29
Paradise 56, Nocona 0
Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0
Pasadena First Baptist 73, Grace Christian 6
Pearland Dawson 58, Houston Heights 19
Peaster 56, Alvord 12
Pecos 38, San Angelo Lake View 35
Petrolia 20, Olney 18
Pflugerville 51, Round Rock McNeil 21
Pflugerville Weiss 49, Leander Glenn 21
Pilot Point 0, FW All Saints 0
Plains 20, Smyer 14
Plano Prestonwood 55, Coppell 41
Ponder 22, WF City View 16
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Barbers Hill 28
Port Isabel 30, Pharr Valley View 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14
Port Neches-Groves 21, Beaumont United 17
Poteet 55, Crystal City 7
Poth 17, Falls City 14
Premont 36, Agua Dulce 0
Prosper 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Queen City 57, Gladewater Union Grove 12
Quinlan Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 14
Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30
Raymondville 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13
Red Oak Ovilla 58, Sherman Texoma 13
Redwater 54, New Diana 17
Refugio 56, George West 8
Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Plano East 24
Riesel 28, Hamilton 12
Rio Hondo 49, PSJA Memorial 6
Robstown 14, Falfurrias 6
Roby 63, Roscoe Highland 26
Rochelle 64, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 63
Rockdale 44, Taylor 27
Rockport-Fulton 62, CC King 24
Rockwall 75, Dallas Jesuit 28
Rogers 46, San Saba 14
Roma 40, Edinburg Economedes 28
Roscoe 37, Stamford 26
Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 0
Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14
Rotan 64, Woodson 16
Round Rock 35, Belton 0
Round Rock Westwood 42, Austin High 27
Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13
Rule 54, Vernon Northside 6
Rusk 47, Crockett 21
SA Alamo Heights 21, SA Churchill 13
SA Antonian 19, Pleasanton 17
SA Brackenridge 35, LEE 27
SA Castle Hills 49, SA Atonement 0
SA Central Catholic 44, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Cole 26, Natalia 24
SA East Central 32, SA Roosevelt 20
SA Harlandale 31, SA Edison 0
SA Kennedy 55, Austin Hyde Park 7
SA McCollum 65, Austin Navarro 13
SA Northside Jay 24, Castroville Medina Valley 14
SA Northside Marshall 27, Eagle Pass 26
SA Texas Military 49, Center Point 14
Saint Jo 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 28
San Angelo Central 34, EP Montwood 29
San Antonio Harlan 34, Laredo United 33
San Benito 51, Mission Memorial 0
Santa Anna 60, Rising Star 0
Santa Gertrudis Academy 54, Benavides 6
Santa Maria 21, Monte Alto 20
Santo 35, Valley Mills 6
Schulenburg 12, Universal City Randolph 0
Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13
Seagoville 49, FW Trimble Tech 0
Seagraves 28, Tahoka 26
Sealy 40, Navasota 30
Seymour 46, Chico 16
Shallowater 36, Seminole 23
Shamrock 80, Munday 18
Shelbyville 51, Huntington 14
Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35
Shiner 41, Blanco 7
Smithson Valley 28, SA Madison 0
Snyder 45, Levelland 7
Somerset 10, SA Southside 6
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10
Spearman 56, Sanford-Fritch 0
Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12
Springtown 34, Graham 22
Stephenville 38, Everman 14
Stratford 61, Stinnett West Texas 0
Strawn 88, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47
Sundown 40, Sudan 0
Taft 39, CC West Oso 28
Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28
Tenaha 41, Arp 28
Terrell 40, Wilmer-Hutchins 13
Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7
The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7
The Woodlands Christian 49, FW Trinity Valley 17
The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14
Thorndale 31, Snook 6
Three Rivers 25, Nixon-Smiley 12
Three Way 56, Gholson 8
Three Way 56, Lingleville 8
Tioga 56, Electra 0
Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0
Tomball Homeschool 67, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Trent 64, Lohn 58, OT
Troup 41, Price Carlisle 26
Tulia 38, Brownfield 13
Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 32
Tuscola Jim Ned 56, Sweetwater 14
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Livingston 15
Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55
Van 33, Malakoff 24
Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7
Vega 47, Boys Ranch 20
Veribest 31, Zephyr 12
Vernon 52, Gainesville 41
Victoria East 35, Alice 16
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20
Victoria West 41, Beeville Jones 22
Vidor 24, Bellaire Episcopal 7
WF Rider 32, Frisco Independence 19
Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Blum 0
Waller 62, Aldine 0
Water Valley 51, Blackwell 0
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3
Weatherford 36, Crowley 33
Weslaco East 24, Donna 0
West Columbia 56, Wharton 6
West Orange-Stark 39, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20
White Oak 49, Ore City 22
Whiteface 56, Wilson 0
Whitharral 68, Kress 64
Whitney 31, Robinson 6
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 52, Forestburg 0
Willis 49, Huntsville 29
Windthorst 49, De Leon 0
Wink 32, Ozona 26
Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0
Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28
Yoakum 27, Smithville 3
Yorktown 49, Weimar 17
Zapata 49, Laredo Martin 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Angleton vs. Houston Kashmere, ccd.
Bluff Dale vs. Gholson, ccd.
Boerne vs. SA Houston, ccd.
Breckenridge vs. Ballinger, ccd.
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Lumberton, N.C., ccd.
Cumby vs. Celeste, ccd.
Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn, ccd.
Deweyville vs. Cushing, ccd.
Diboll vs. Newton, ccd.
Emory Rains vs. Edgewood, ccd.
Garrison vs. Bullard Brook Hill, ccd.
Granger vs. Rio Vista, ccd.
Groveton vs. Trinity, ccd.
Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta, ccd.
Hondo vs. Lytle, ccd.
Howe vs. Bells, ccd.
Ira vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.
Iredell vs. Avalon, ccd.
Kirbyville vs. Shepherd, ccd.
La Feria vs. La Joya, ccd.
La Pryor vs. Brackett, ccd.
Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ccd.
Longview Spring Hill vs. Gladewater, ccd.
Maud vs. Trenton, ccd.
Oakwood vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry, ccd.
Palmer vs. Grand Saline, ccd.
Pattonville Prairiland vs. Tom Bean, ccd.
Rochelle vs. Abilene Texas Leadership, ccd.
San Diego vs. Kingsville King, ccd.
Strawn vs. Brookesmith, ccd.
Sweeny vs. Freeport Brazosport, ccd.
Texarkana, Ark. vs. Texarkana Texas, ccd.
Timpson vs. Alto, ccd.
Tyler All Saints vs. Mount Enterprise, ccd.
Waco Connally vs. Waco La Vega, ccd.
Williamson County Home School vs. Medina, ccd.
Winters vs. Eldorado, ccd.
Wisdom vs. Houston MSTC, ccd.
Wolfe City vs. Paris Chisum, ccd.
Woodsboro vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/