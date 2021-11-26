Van High School
LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Class 6A

Division I

Galena Park North Shore 26, Katy Tompkins 20

Humble Atascocita 24, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21

San Antonio Brennan 59, Austin Bowie 36

Lake Travis 35, Laredo United South 19

Division II

Katy 41, Houston King 24

Austin Vandegrift 38, Edinburg Vela 14

Austin Westlake 56, PSJA North 0

---

Class 5A

Division I

Mansfield Summit 28, Midlothian 20

Denton Ryan 37, Longview 33

College Station 45, Frisco Wakeland 35

Katy Paetow 65, Cedar Park 14

Fort Bend Hightower 31, Manvel 21

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 47, Gregory-Portland 44

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 35, McAllen Memorial 0

———

Class 5A

Division II

Wichita Falls Rider 28, Canutillo 7

Lubbock Cooper 27, Grapevine 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Aledo 28

Lucas Lovejoy 24, Mansfield Timberview 20

Texas High 44, Port Neches-Groves 21

Crosby 53, College Station A&M Consolidated 50

Liberty Hill 56, Leander Rouse 33

San Antonio Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7

———

Class 4A

Division I

Wichita Falls Hirschi 41, Dumas 22

Stephenville 21, Argyle 17

Melissa 41, Waco La Vega 14

Chapel Hill 41, Kilgore 35, 2OTs

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21

Fredericksburg 28, Pleasanton 20

———

Class 4A

Division II

Aubrey 42, Monahans 7

Celina 46, Snyder 6

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17, Quinlan Ford 7

Gilmer 56, Van 35

China Spring 27, Carthage 17

West Orange-Stark 36, Bellville 17

Cuero 36, Wimberley 26

Geronimo Navarro 29, Sinton 28 OT

———

Class 3A

Division I

Whitesboro 50, Shallowater 25

Brock 70, Tuscola Jim Ned 25

Mount Vernon 40, Gladewater 14

West 14, Malakoff 12

Diboll 37, Little River Academy 34

Lorena 62, Columbus 13

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, San Diego 6

Lago Vista 33, Edna 29

———

Class 3A

Division II

Abernathy 37, Canadian 26

Lubbock Roosevelt 50, Brady 14

Holliday 21, Bells 14 OT

Gunter 62, Dublin 20

Daingerfield 50, West Rusk 28

Waskom 42, Newton 6

Franklin 60, Riesel 0

Poth 27, Tidehaven 14

———

Class 2A

Division I

Cisco 34, New Deal 14

Hawley 21, Coleman 7

Marlin 52, Tolar 36

Crawford 20, Italy 13

Timpson 42, Beckville 21

Centerville 28, Holland 0

Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21

Refugio 54, Ganado 7

———

Class 2A

Division II

Wellington 36, Gruver 8

Stratford 56, Wink 21

Windthorst 40, Santo 7

Albany 34, Muenster 21

Mart 55, Wortham 7

Chilton 40, Bremond 14

Burton 57, Granger 27

Falls City 50, Eldorado 26

———

Class 1A (Six-Man)

 

Division II

Region IV

Regional Final

Oakwood vs. Richland Springs

 
 

