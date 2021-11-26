Class 6A
Division I
Galena Park North Shore 26, Katy Tompkins 20
Humble Atascocita 24, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
San Antonio Brennan 59, Austin Bowie 36
Lake Travis 35, Laredo United South 19
Division II
Katy 41, Houston King 24
Austin Vandegrift 38, Edinburg Vela 14
Austin Westlake 56, PSJA North 0
---
Class 5A
Division I
Mansfield Summit 28, Midlothian 20
Denton Ryan 37, Longview 33
College Station 45, Frisco Wakeland 35
Katy Paetow 65, Cedar Park 14
Fort Bend Hightower 31, Manvel 21
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 47, Gregory-Portland 44
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 35, McAllen Memorial 0
———
Class 5A
Division II
Wichita Falls Rider 28, Canutillo 7
Lubbock Cooper 27, Grapevine 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Aledo 28
Lucas Lovejoy 24, Mansfield Timberview 20
Texas High 44, Port Neches-Groves 21
Crosby 53, College Station A&M Consolidated 50
Liberty Hill 56, Leander Rouse 33
San Antonio Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7
———
Class 4A
Division I
Wichita Falls Hirschi 41, Dumas 22
Stephenville 21, Argyle 17
Melissa 41, Waco La Vega 14
Chapel Hill 41, Kilgore 35, 2OTs
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21
Fredericksburg 28, Pleasanton 20
———
Class 4A
Division II
Aubrey 42, Monahans 7
Celina 46, Snyder 6
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17, Quinlan Ford 7
Gilmer 56, Van 35
China Spring 27, Carthage 17
West Orange-Stark 36, Bellville 17
Cuero 36, Wimberley 26
Geronimo Navarro 29, Sinton 28 OT
———
Class 3A
Division I
Whitesboro 50, Shallowater 25
Brock 70, Tuscola Jim Ned 25
Mount Vernon 40, Gladewater 14
West 14, Malakoff 12
Diboll 37, Little River Academy 34
Lorena 62, Columbus 13
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, San Diego 6
Lago Vista 33, Edna 29
———
Class 3A
Division II
Abernathy 37, Canadian 26
Lubbock Roosevelt 50, Brady 14
Holliday 21, Bells 14 OT
Gunter 62, Dublin 20
Daingerfield 50, West Rusk 28
Waskom 42, Newton 6
Franklin 60, Riesel 0
Poth 27, Tidehaven 14
———
Class 2A
Division I
Cisco 34, New Deal 14
Hawley 21, Coleman 7
Marlin 52, Tolar 36
Crawford 20, Italy 13
Timpson 42, Beckville 21
Centerville 28, Holland 0
Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21
Refugio 54, Ganado 7
———
Class 2A
Division II
Wellington 36, Gruver 8
Stratford 56, Wink 21
Windthorst 40, Santo 7
Albany 34, Muenster 21
Mart 55, Wortham 7
Chilton 40, Bremond 14
Burton 57, Granger 27
Falls City 50, Eldorado 26
———
Class 1A (Six-Man)
Division II
Region IV
Regional Final
Oakwood vs. Richland Springs