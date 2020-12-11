CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Montwood (4-3) vs Midland Lee (8-1) (n)
Euless Trinity (7-1) vs Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Allen (8-0) vs Plano West (6-4) (n)
Richardson Lake Highlands (10-0) vs South Grand Prairie (6-2) (n)
Odessa Permian (7-2) vs El Paso Franklin (2-5) (n)
Southlake Carroll (7-1) vs Haltom City Haltom (5-4) (n)
Lewisville (6-3) vs McKinney Boyd (4-6) (n)
Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14
Region II
Bidistrict
Garland Sachse (3-5) vs Dallas Skyline (4-4) (n)
Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14
The Woodlands College Park (8-1) vs Spring Westfield (6-1) (n)
Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26
Rockwall 47, Wylie 7
DeSoto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 32
Spring (7-0) vs The Woodlands (5-3) (n)
Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs Klein Oak (3-4) (n)
Region III
Bidistrict
Cy-Fair 47, Houston Westside 7
Katy Tompkins (8-0) vs Fort Bend Travis (4-3) (n)
Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7
Pearland Dawson (9-0) vs Dickinson (6-2) (n)
Houston Bellaire (4-2) vs Jersey Village (5-5) (n)
Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-2) vs Katy Seven Lakes (3-5) (n)
Pasadena Dobie (9-0) vs Humble Atascocita (5-2) (n)
Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37
Region IV
Bidistrict
Round Rock (7-2) vs Lake Travis (6-0) (n)
Cibolo Steele 50, San Antonio Madison 3
San Antonio Harlan (5-4) vs Laredo United South (3-3) (n)
Mission (4-1) vs San Benito (3-2) (n)
Austin Westlake (8-0) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge (6-3) (n)
San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs Comal Smithson Valley (7-2) (n)
Laredo United (5-1) vs San Antonio Stevens (5-4) (n)
Harlingen (5-0) vs Edinburg North (2-4) (n)
———
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Eastwood (7-0) vs Abilene (4-4), 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium
North Crowley (5-3) vs Trophy Club Nelson (6-4) (n)
Denton Guyer (7-2) vs Coppell (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Dallas Jesuit (7-3) vs Arlington (4-5) (n)
San Angelo Central (4-5) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-0) (n)
Haslet Eaton (7-3) vs Weatherford (5-5) (n)
Lewisville Marcus (9-0) vs Prosper (5-3), noon Saturday at Flower Mound’s Wilson Stadium
Arlington Bowie (7-1) vs Richardson Pearce (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II
Bidistrict
Garland Naaman Forest (6-2) vs Tyler Legacy (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Garland’s Williams Stadium
Cedar Hill (7-1) vs Bryan (6-2) (n)
Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20
Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52
Rockwall-Heath (8-2) vs Garland (5-3) (n)
Temple (9-1) vs Waxahachie (5-4) (n)
Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22
Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18
Region III
Bidistrict
Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7
Katy (8-1) vs Fort Bend Elkins (2-5) (n)
Houston King (7-3) vs Channelview (4-4) (n)
Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) vs League City Clear Creek (5-4) (n)
Houston Heights (6-1) vs Cypress Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Richmond George Ranch (5-3) vs Katy Taylor (7-2) (n)
Pasadena Memorial (7-3) vs Beaumont West Brook (4-5), 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Memorial Stadium
League City Clear Falls (5-3) vs Houston Strake Jesuit (4-5) (n)
Region IV
Bidistrict
Austin Vandegrift (7-2) vs Austin High (5-3) (n)
Converse Judson (6-2) vs SA Roosevelt (6-3) (n)
San Antonio Brennan (8-1) vs Del Rio (4-4) (n)
Edinburg Vela (5-0) vs Weslaco (3-1) (n)
Buda Hays (6-3) vs Cedar Park Vista Ridge (7-2) (n)
San Antonio Johnson (8-1) vs San Antonio Wagner (4-3) (n)
Eagle Pass (6-0) vs San Antonio Taft (6-3) (n)
Brownsville Hanna (4-0) vs PSJA North (4-3) (n)
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Del Valle (4-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (4-5) (n)
Red Oak (6-2) vs. Justin Northwest (7-3) (n)
Lubbock Coronado (10-0) vs. El Paso Bel Air (1-4) (n)
Azle (8-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-3), noon Saturday at Azle’s Hornet Field
Abilene Cooper (7-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (4-4) (n)
Amarillo Tascosa (7-2) vs. El Paso Chapin (2-4) (n)
Colleyville Heritage 51, Fort Worth Brewer 28
El Paso El Dorado (2-3) vs. Amarillo (6-3) (n)
Region II
Bidistrict
Denton Ryan (9-0) vs. Bryan Dallas Adams (5-4) (n)
College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium
Lancaster (9-0) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4) (n)
Longview (7-2) vs. Lufkin (6-4) (n)
Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21
Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10
Magnolia (9-1) vs. McKinney North (3-6) (n)
Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas W.T. White 10
Region III
Bidistrict
Port Arthur Memorial (9-0) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (3-4) (n)
Seguin (7-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (6-3) (n)
Manvel (6-1) vs. Beaumont United (4-4) (n)
Georgetown (8-1) vs. Dripping Springs (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
Cedar Park (9-0) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (5-5) (n)
Richmond Foster (7-2) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (6-3) (n)
New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17
Baytown Lee (7-2) vs. Katy Paetow (8-1) (n)
Region IV
Bidistrict
San Antonio Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (4-2) (n)
McAllen Memorial (5-1) vs. Victoria West (6-3) (n)
San Antonio Southside (8-1) vs. San Antonio Jefferson (2-3) (n)
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-1) vs. Brownsville Pace (4-1) (n)
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-0) vs. McAllen Rowe (5-3) (n)
San Antonio Legacy (7-3) vs. San Antonio Highlands (n)
Weslaco East (4-0) vs. Victoria East (6-3) (n)
San Antonio Southwest 31, San Antonio Brackenridge 7
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Parkland (6-1) vs. El Paso Austin (4-2) (n)
Fort Worth Southwest (7-3) vs. Canyon Randall (4-5) (n)
El Paso Burges (2-2) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-3) (n)
Wichita Falls Rider (7-2) vs. Fort Worth North Side (7-2) (n)
Lubbock Cooper (8-1) vs. Fort Worth Polytechnic (4-6) (n)
El Paso Irvin (4-0) vs. Clint Horizon (3-3) (n)
Grapevine (7-3) vs. Abilene Wylie (4-3) (n)
Canutillo (4-1) vs. El Paso Andress (5-0) (n)
Region II
Bidistrict
Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13
North Forney (8-1) vs. Denison (7-3) (n)
Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (4-3) (n)
Frisco (6-1) vs. Royse City (5-3) (n)
Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) vs. Greenville (4-4) (n)
Mesquite Poteet (7-3) vs. Everman (5-5) (n)
Ennis (8-0) vs. Frisco Liberty (6-4) (n)
Mansfield Timberview (8-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (7-2) (n)
Region III
Bidistrict
Texarkana Texas (10-0) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-4) (n)
Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Huntsville (9-0) vs. Nacogdoches (5-5) (n)
Galena Park (8-2) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (5-4) (n)
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14
Montgomery (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2) (n)
Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0
Longview Pine Tree (8-1) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (7-3) (n)
Region IV
Bidistrict
Leander Rouse (8-1) vs. Austin Northeast (3-4) (n)
Mercedes (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6) (n)
Liberty Hill (8-0) vs. Leander Glenn (4-5) (n)
Boerne Champion (7-2) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (5-1) (n)
San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. PSJA Southwest (3-3) (n)
Austin McCallum (5-2) vs. Georgetown East View (5-4) (n)
Mission Pioneer (5-0) vs. Castroville Medina Valley (4-5) (n)
Brenham (6-3) vs. Marble Falls (6-2) (n)
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Canyon (12-1) vs Argyle (14-0) (n)
Lindale (12-2) vs Austin LBJ (9-2) (n)
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Graham (11-1) vs Gilmer (13-1) (n)
Carthage (12-0) vs Wimberley (11-3) (n)
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1) vs Mount Vernon (12-2)
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian (13-1) vs Gunter (13-1) (n)
Waskom (12-1) vs Franklin (11-2) (n)
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post 28, Crawford 14
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Mart 47, Falls City 21
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington