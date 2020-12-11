CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Montwood (4-3) vs Midland Lee (8-1) (n)

Euless Trinity (7-1) vs Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Allen (8-0) vs Plano West (6-4) (n)

Richardson Lake Highlands (10-0) vs South Grand Prairie (6-2) (n)

Odessa Permian (7-2) vs El Paso Franklin (2-5) (n)

Southlake Carroll (7-1) vs Haltom City Haltom (5-4) (n)

Lewisville (6-3) vs McKinney Boyd (4-6) (n)

Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14

Region II

Bidistrict

Garland Sachse (3-5) vs Dallas Skyline (4-4) (n)

Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14

The Woodlands College Park (8-1) vs Spring Westfield (6-1) (n)

Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26

Rockwall 47, Wylie 7

DeSoto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 32

Spring (7-0) vs The Woodlands (5-3) (n)

Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs Klein Oak (3-4) (n)

Region III

Bidistrict

Cy-Fair 47, Houston Westside 7

Katy Tompkins (8-0) vs Fort Bend Travis (4-3) (n)

Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7

Pearland Dawson (9-0) vs Dickinson (6-2) (n)

Houston Bellaire (4-2) vs Jersey Village (5-5) (n)

Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-2) vs Katy Seven Lakes (3-5) (n)

Pasadena Dobie (9-0) vs Humble Atascocita (5-2) (n)

Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37

Region IV

Bidistrict

Round Rock (7-2) vs Lake Travis (6-0) (n)

Cibolo Steele 50, San Antonio Madison 3

San Antonio Harlan (5-4) vs Laredo United South (3-3) (n)

Mission (4-1) vs San Benito (3-2) (n)

Austin Westlake (8-0) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge (6-3) (n)

San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs Comal Smithson Valley (7-2) (n)

Laredo United (5-1) vs San Antonio Stevens (5-4) (n)

Harlingen (5-0) vs Edinburg North (2-4) (n)

———

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Eastwood (7-0) vs Abilene (4-4), 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

North Crowley (5-3) vs Trophy Club Nelson (6-4) (n)

Denton Guyer (7-2) vs Coppell (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Dallas Jesuit (7-3) vs Arlington (4-5) (n)

San Angelo Central (4-5) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-0) (n)

Haslet Eaton (7-3) vs Weatherford (5-5) (n)

Lewisville Marcus (9-0) vs Prosper (5-3), noon Saturday at Flower Mound’s Wilson Stadium

Arlington Bowie (7-1) vs Richardson Pearce (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II

Bidistrict

Garland Naaman Forest (6-2) vs Tyler Legacy (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Garland’s Williams Stadium

Cedar Hill (7-1) vs Bryan (6-2) (n)

Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20

Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52

Rockwall-Heath (8-2) vs Garland (5-3) (n)

Temple (9-1) vs Waxahachie (5-4) (n)

Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18

Region III

Bidistrict

Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7

Katy (8-1) vs Fort Bend Elkins (2-5) (n)

Houston King (7-3) vs Channelview (4-4) (n)

Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) vs League City Clear Creek (5-4) (n)

Houston Heights (6-1) vs Cypress Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Richmond George Ranch (5-3) vs Katy Taylor (7-2) (n)

Pasadena Memorial (7-3) vs Beaumont West Brook (4-5), 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Memorial Stadium

League City Clear Falls (5-3) vs Houston Strake Jesuit (4-5) (n)

Region IV

Bidistrict

Austin Vandegrift (7-2) vs Austin High (5-3) (n)

Converse Judson (6-2) vs SA Roosevelt (6-3) (n)

San Antonio Brennan (8-1) vs Del Rio (4-4) (n)

Edinburg Vela (5-0) vs Weslaco (3-1) (n)

Buda Hays (6-3) vs Cedar Park Vista Ridge (7-2) (n)

San Antonio Johnson (8-1) vs San Antonio Wagner (4-3) (n)

Eagle Pass (6-0) vs San Antonio Taft (6-3) (n)

Brownsville Hanna (4-0) vs PSJA North (4-3) (n)

———

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Del Valle (4-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (4-5) (n)

Red Oak (6-2) vs. Justin Northwest (7-3) (n)

Lubbock Coronado (10-0) vs. El Paso Bel Air (1-4) (n)

Azle (8-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-3), noon Saturday at Azle’s Hornet Field

Abilene Cooper (7-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (4-4) (n)

Amarillo Tascosa (7-2) vs. El Paso Chapin (2-4) (n)

Colleyville Heritage 51, Fort Worth Brewer 28

El Paso El Dorado (2-3) vs. Amarillo (6-3) (n)

Region II

Bidistrict

Denton Ryan (9-0) vs. Bryan Dallas Adams (5-4) (n)

College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium

Lancaster (9-0) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4) (n)

Longview (7-2) vs. Lufkin (6-4) (n)

Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21

Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10

Magnolia (9-1) vs. McKinney North (3-6) (n)

Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas W.T. White 10

Region III

Bidistrict

Port Arthur Memorial (9-0) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (3-4) (n)

Seguin (7-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (6-3) (n)

Manvel (6-1) vs. Beaumont United (4-4) (n)

Georgetown (8-1) vs. Dripping Springs (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Cedar Park (9-0) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (5-5) (n)

Richmond Foster (7-2) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (6-3) (n)

New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17

Baytown Lee (7-2) vs. Katy Paetow (8-1) (n)

Region IV

Bidistrict

San Antonio Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (4-2) (n)

McAllen Memorial (5-1) vs. Victoria West (6-3) (n)

San Antonio Southside (8-1) vs. San Antonio Jefferson (2-3) (n)

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-1) vs. Brownsville Pace (4-1) (n)

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-0) vs. McAllen Rowe (5-3) (n)

San Antonio Legacy (7-3) vs. San Antonio Highlands (n)

Weslaco East (4-0) vs. Victoria East (6-3) (n)

San Antonio Southwest 31, San Antonio Brackenridge 7

———

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Parkland (6-1) vs. El Paso Austin (4-2) (n)

Fort Worth Southwest (7-3) vs. Canyon Randall (4-5) (n)

El Paso Burges (2-2) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-3) (n)

Wichita Falls Rider (7-2) vs. Fort Worth North Side (7-2) (n)

Lubbock Cooper (8-1) vs. Fort Worth Polytechnic (4-6) (n)

El Paso Irvin (4-0) vs. Clint Horizon (3-3) (n)

Grapevine (7-3) vs. Abilene Wylie (4-3) (n)

Canutillo (4-1) vs. El Paso Andress (5-0) (n)

Region II

Bidistrict

Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13

North Forney (8-1) vs. Denison (7-3) (n)

Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (4-3) (n)

Frisco (6-1) vs. Royse City (5-3) (n)

Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) vs. Greenville (4-4) (n)

Mesquite Poteet (7-3) vs. Everman (5-5) (n)

Ennis (8-0) vs. Frisco Liberty (6-4) (n)

Mansfield Timberview (8-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (7-2) (n)

Region III

Bidistrict

Texarkana Texas (10-0) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-4) (n)

Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

Huntsville (9-0) vs. Nacogdoches (5-5) (n)

Galena Park (8-2) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (5-4) (n)

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14

Montgomery (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2) (n)

Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0

Longview Pine Tree (8-1) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (7-3) (n)

Region IV

Bidistrict

Leander Rouse (8-1) vs. Austin Northeast (3-4) (n)

Mercedes (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6) (n)

Liberty Hill (8-0) vs. Leander Glenn (4-5) (n)

Boerne Champion (7-2) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (5-1) (n)

San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. PSJA Southwest (3-3) (n)

Austin McCallum (5-2) vs. Georgetown East View (5-4) (n)

Mission Pioneer (5-0) vs. Castroville Medina Valley (4-5) (n)

Brenham (6-3) vs. Marble Falls (6-2) (n)

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Canyon (12-1) vs Argyle (14-0) (n)

Lindale (12-2) vs Austin LBJ (9-2) (n)

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Graham (11-1) vs Gilmer (13-1) (n)

Carthage (12-0) vs Wimberley (11-3) (n)

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1) vs Mount Vernon (12-2) 

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian (13-1) vs Gunter (13-1) (n)

Waskom (12-1) vs Franklin (11-2) (n)

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

Mart 47, Falls City 21

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

