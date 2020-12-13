_RJG0252.jpg

Trent Adams (11) evades Garland Naaman Forest's Aden Gonzalez (7) in a game between Tyler Legacy and Garland Naaman Forest High Schools played at Williams Stadium in Garland on Dec. 12. The Red Raiders defeated the Rangers 20-14 in the bi-district playoff game.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

Midland Lee 66, El Paso Montwood 21

Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20

Allen 34, Plano West 13

South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14

Odessa Permian 37, El Paso Franklin 26

Southlake Carroll 49, Haltom 14

Lewisville 48, McKinney Boyd 24

Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14

Area

Midland Lee (9-1) vs Euless Trinity (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Allen (9-0) vs South Grand Prairie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Odessa Permian (8-2) vs Southlake Carroll (8-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Lewisville (7-3) vs Arlington Martin (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region II

Bidistrict

Dallas Skyline 21, Sachse 14

Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14

Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7

Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26

Rockwall 47, Wylie 7

DeSoto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 32

Spring 42, The Woodlands 21

Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6

Area

Dallas Skyline (5-4) vs Duncanville (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Spring Westfield (7-1) vs Klein Cain (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Rockwall (10-1) vs DeSoto (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Spring (8-0) vs Klein Oak (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

Bidistrict

Cy-Fair 47, Houston Westside 7

Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10

Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7

Pearland Dawson 35, Dickinson 19

Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20

Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14

Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37

Area

Cy-Fair (10-1) vs Katy Tompkins (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs Pearland Dawson (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Jersey Village (6-5) vs Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2), 4 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Atascocita (6-2) vs Pearland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Region IV

Bidistrict

Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21

Cibolo Steele 50, San Antonio Madison 3

Laredo United South over San Antonio Harlan (Forfeit)

Mission 27, San Benito 18

Austin Westlake 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Smithson Valley 24, San Antonio Reagan 20

San Antonio Stevens 22, Laredo United 12

Harlingen 36, Edinburg North 3

Area

Round Rock (8-2) vs Cibolo Steele (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

Laredo United South (4-3) vs Mission (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Johnson Student Activity Center

Austin Westlake (9-0) vs Smithson Valley (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

San Antonio Stevens (6-4) vs Harlingen (6-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

Abilene 42, El Paso Eastwood 35

North Crowley 23, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 16

Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24

Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37

San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35

Haslet Eaton 21, Weatherford 14

Prosper 38, Flower Mound Marcus 19

Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35

Area

Abilene (5-4) vs North Crowley (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium

Denton Guyer (8-2) vs Arlington (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

San Angelo Central (5-5) vs Haslet Eaton (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Prosper (6-3) vs Arlington Bowie (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium

Region II

Bidistrict

Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0

Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20

Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52

Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14

Temple 38, Waxahachie 0

Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18

Area

Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Conroe Oak Ridge (6-5) vs Tomball Memorial (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Rockwall-Heath (9-2) vs Temple (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Spring Dekaney (6-3) vs Cypress Bridgeland (11-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Bidistrict

Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7

Katy over Fort Bend Elkins (Forfeit)

Houston King 56, Channelview 0

Alvin Shadow Creek 55, Clear Creek 6

Houston Heights 39, Cypress Creek 21

Katy Taylor over Richmond George Ranch (Forfeit)

Beaumont West Brook 47, Pasadena Memorial 24

Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16

Area

Houston Lamar (6-2) vs Katy (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Houston King (8-3) vs Alvin Shadow Creek (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Houston Heights (7-1) vs Katy Taylor (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Beaumont West Brook (5-5) vs Clear Falls (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Region IV

Bidistrict

Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24

San Antonio Roosevelt 28, Converse Judson 21

San Antonio Brennan 48, Del Rio 0

Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33

Buda Hays Consolidated 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

San Antonio Johnson 56, San Antonio Wagner 42

San Antonio Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14

PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21

Area

Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs Edinburg Vela (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Buda Hays Consolidated (7-3) vs San Antonio Johnson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

San Antonio Taft (7-3) vs PSJA North (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43

Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7

Lubbock Coronado 82, El Paso Bel Air 35

Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35

Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28

Amarillo Tascosa 56, El Paso Chapin 7

Colleyville Heritage 51, White Settlement Brewer 28

Amarillo over El Paso El Dorado (Forfeit)

Area

El Paso Del Valle (5-1) vs Red Oak (7-2), 2 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Coronado (11-0) vs Azle (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Mansfield Summit (5-4) vs Amarillo Tascosa (8-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Colleyville Heritage (7-0) vs Amarillo (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Region II

Bidistrict

Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6

College Station 38, Sherman 26

Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21

Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas W.T. White 10

Area

Denton Ryan (10-0) vs College Station (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Lancaster (10-0) vs Longview (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Highland Park (9-0) vs Frisco Independence (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Magnolia (10-1) vs Frisco Lone Star (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Bidistrict

Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34

Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70

Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0

Dripping Springs 49, Georgetown 42

Cedar Park 72, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 20

Richmond Foster 49, Goose Creek Memorial 7

New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17

Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18

Area

Fort Bend Hightower (4-4) vs Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Manvel (7-1) vs Dripping Springs (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Cedar Park (10-0) vs Richmond Foster (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs Katy Paetow (9-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV

Bidistrict

Eagle Pass Winn 17, San Antonio Lanier 11

Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

San Antonio Southside 52, San Antonio Jefferson 0

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 47, McAllen Rowe 14

San Antonio Legacy 34, San Antonio Highlands 24

Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

San Antonio Southwest 31, San Antonio Brackenridge 7

Area

Eagle Pass Winn (5-2) vs Victoria West (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0) vs San Antonio Legacy (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Weslaco East (5-0) vs San Antonio Southwest (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

El Paso Parkland 21, El Paso Austin 7

Canyon Randall 21, Fort Worth Southwest 10

El Paso Burges 42, El Paso Ysleta 6

Wichita Falls Rider over Fort Worth North Side (Forfeit)

Lubbock Cooper 52, Fort Worth Polytechnic 0

Clint Horizon 40, El Paso Irvin 26

Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24

Canutillo over El Paso Andress (Forfeit)

Area

El Paso Parkland (7-1) vs Canyon Randall (5-5), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium

El Paso Burges (3-2) vs Wichita Falls Rider (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (9-1) vs Clint Horizon (4-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pecos’ Eagle Stadium

Grapevine (8-3) vs Canutillo (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II

Bidistrict

Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13

North Forney 32, Denison 25

Dallas South Oak Cliff over Arlington Seguin (Forfeit)

Frisco 52, Royse City 9

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33

Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7

Area

Aledo (8-1) vs North Forney (9-1), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs Frisco (7-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Lucas Lovejoy (11-0) vs Everman (6-5), 11 a.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Ennis (9-0) vs Mansfield Timberview (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region III

Bidistrict

Texarkana Texas High 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0

Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0

Longview Pine Tree 34, College Station A&M Consolidated 28 OT

Area

Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Crosby (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Huntsville (10-0) vs Barbers Hill (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) vs Montgomery (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Region IV

Bidistrict

Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0

Mercedes 41, Floresville 34

Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0

Boerne Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19

San Antonio Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0

Georgetown East View 49, Austin McCallum 14

Mission Pioneer 42, Medina Valley 23

Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24

Area

Leander Rouse (9-1) vs Mercedes (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Liberty Hill (9-0) vs Boerne Champion (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-2) vs Georgetown East View (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Mission Pioneer (6-0) vs Marble Falls (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28

State Championship

Argyle (15-0) vs Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

State Championship

Gilmer (14-1) vs Carthage (13-0), 12 p.m. Friday Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

State Championship

Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

State Championship

Canadian (14-1) vs Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

State Championship

Post (15-0) vs Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

Mart 47, Falls City 21

State Championship

Windthorst (14-1) vs Mart (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

