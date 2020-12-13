CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
Midland Lee 66, El Paso Montwood 21
Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20
Allen 34, Plano West 13
South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14
Odessa Permian 37, El Paso Franklin 26
Southlake Carroll 49, Haltom 14
Lewisville 48, McKinney Boyd 24
Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14
Area
Midland Lee (9-1) vs Euless Trinity (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Allen (9-0) vs South Grand Prairie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Odessa Permian (8-2) vs Southlake Carroll (8-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Lewisville (7-3) vs Arlington Martin (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex
Region II
Bidistrict
Dallas Skyline 21, Sachse 14
Duncanville 60, Killeen Harker Heights 14
Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7
Klein Cain 54, Cypress Woods 26
Rockwall 47, Wylie 7
DeSoto 57, Killeen Shoemaker 32
Spring 42, The Woodlands 21
Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6
Area
Dallas Skyline (5-4) vs Duncanville (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Spring Westfield (7-1) vs Klein Cain (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Rockwall (10-1) vs DeSoto (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
Spring (8-0) vs Klein Oak (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
Cy-Fair 47, Houston Westside 7
Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10
Galena Park North Shore 59, Deer Park 7
Pearland Dawson 35, Dickinson 19
Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20
Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14
Pearland 44, League City Clear Springs 37
Area
Cy-Fair (10-1) vs Katy Tompkins (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs Pearland Dawson (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Jersey Village (6-5) vs Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2), 4 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Humble Atascocita (6-2) vs Pearland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21
Cibolo Steele 50, San Antonio Madison 3
Laredo United South over San Antonio Harlan (Forfeit)
Mission 27, San Benito 18
Austin Westlake 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Smithson Valley 24, San Antonio Reagan 20
San Antonio Stevens 22, Laredo United 12
Harlingen 36, Edinburg North 3
Area
Round Rock (8-2) vs Cibolo Steele (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
Laredo United South (4-3) vs Mission (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Johnson Student Activity Center
Austin Westlake (9-0) vs Smithson Valley (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
San Antonio Stevens (6-4) vs Harlingen (6-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
———
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
Abilene 42, El Paso Eastwood 35
North Crowley 23, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 16
Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24
Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37
San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35
Haslet Eaton 21, Weatherford 14
Prosper 38, Flower Mound Marcus 19
Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35
Area
Abilene (5-4) vs North Crowley (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium
Denton Guyer (8-2) vs Arlington (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
San Angelo Central (5-5) vs Haslet Eaton (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Prosper (6-3) vs Arlington Bowie (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium
Region II
Bidistrict
Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0
Conroe Oak Ridge 30, Aldine Eisenhower 20
Tomball Memorial 57, Cypress Park 52
Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14
Temple 38, Waxahachie 0
Spring Dekaney 44, Willis 22
Cypress Bridgeland 41, Klein Collins 18
Area
Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Conroe Oak Ridge (6-5) vs Tomball Memorial (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Rockwall-Heath (9-2) vs Temple (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Spring Dekaney (6-3) vs Cypress Bridgeland (11-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
Houston Lamar 39, Houston Memorial 7
Katy over Fort Bend Elkins (Forfeit)
Houston King 56, Channelview 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 55, Clear Creek 6
Houston Heights 39, Cypress Creek 21
Katy Taylor over Richmond George Ranch (Forfeit)
Beaumont West Brook 47, Pasadena Memorial 24
Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16
Area
Houston Lamar (6-2) vs Katy (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
Houston King (8-3) vs Alvin Shadow Creek (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Houston Heights (7-1) vs Katy Taylor (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Beaumont West Brook (5-5) vs Clear Falls (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24
San Antonio Roosevelt 28, Converse Judson 21
San Antonio Brennan 48, Del Rio 0
Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33
Buda Hays Consolidated 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
San Antonio Johnson 56, San Antonio Wagner 42
San Antonio Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14
PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21
Area
Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs Edinburg Vela (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Buda Hays Consolidated (7-3) vs San Antonio Johnson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
San Antonio Taft (7-3) vs PSJA North (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43
Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7
Lubbock Coronado 82, El Paso Bel Air 35
Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35
Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28
Amarillo Tascosa 56, El Paso Chapin 7
Colleyville Heritage 51, White Settlement Brewer 28
Amarillo over El Paso El Dorado (Forfeit)
Area
El Paso Del Valle (5-1) vs Red Oak (7-2), 2 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Lubbock Coronado (11-0) vs Azle (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field
Mansfield Summit (5-4) vs Amarillo Tascosa (8-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Colleyville Heritage (7-0) vs Amarillo (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Region II
Bidistrict
Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6
College Station 38, Sherman 26
Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6
Longview 41, Lufkin 5
Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21
Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10
Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9
Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas W.T. White 10
Area
Denton Ryan (10-0) vs College Station (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Lancaster (10-0) vs Longview (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Highland Park (9-0) vs Frisco Independence (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Magnolia (10-1) vs Frisco Lone Star (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34
Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70
Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0
Dripping Springs 49, Georgetown 42
Cedar Park 72, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 20
Richmond Foster 49, Goose Creek Memorial 7
New Braunfels Canyon 20, Pflugerville 17
Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18
Area
Fort Bend Hightower (4-4) vs Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Manvel (7-1) vs Dripping Springs (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Cedar Park (10-0) vs Richmond Foster (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs Katy Paetow (9-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Eagle Pass Winn 17, San Antonio Lanier 11
Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35
San Antonio Southside 52, San Antonio Jefferson 0
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 47, McAllen Rowe 14
San Antonio Legacy 34, San Antonio Highlands 24
Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23
San Antonio Southwest 31, San Antonio Brackenridge 7
Area
Eagle Pass Winn (5-2) vs Victoria West (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0) vs San Antonio Legacy (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Weslaco East (5-0) vs San Antonio Southwest (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
El Paso Parkland 21, El Paso Austin 7
Canyon Randall 21, Fort Worth Southwest 10
El Paso Burges 42, El Paso Ysleta 6
Wichita Falls Rider over Fort Worth North Side (Forfeit)
Lubbock Cooper 52, Fort Worth Polytechnic 0
Clint Horizon 40, El Paso Irvin 26
Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24
Canutillo over El Paso Andress (Forfeit)
Area
El Paso Parkland (7-1) vs Canyon Randall (5-5), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium
El Paso Burges (3-2) vs Wichita Falls Rider (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (9-1) vs Clint Horizon (4-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pecos’ Eagle Stadium
Grapevine (8-3) vs Canutillo (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Region II
Bidistrict
Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13
North Forney 32, Denison 25
Dallas South Oak Cliff over Arlington Seguin (Forfeit)
Frisco 52, Royse City 9
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30
Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33
Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0
Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7
Area
Aledo (8-1) vs North Forney (9-1), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs Frisco (7-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Lucas Lovejoy (11-0) vs Everman (6-5), 11 a.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Ennis (9-0) vs Mansfield Timberview (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
Texarkana Texas High 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Crosby 66, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0
Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Port Neches-Groves 14
Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31
Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0
Longview Pine Tree 34, College Station A&M Consolidated 28 OT
Area
Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Crosby (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Huntsville (10-0) vs Barbers Hill (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) vs Montgomery (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0
Mercedes 41, Floresville 34
Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0
Boerne Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19
San Antonio Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0
Georgetown East View 49, Austin McCallum 14
Mission Pioneer 42, Medina Valley 23
Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24
Area
Leander Rouse (9-1) vs Mercedes (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
Liberty Hill (9-0) vs Boerne Champion (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-2) vs Georgetown East View (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
Mission Pioneer (6-0) vs Marble Falls (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Argyle 37, Canyon 20
Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
State Championship
Argyle (15-0) vs Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
State Championship
Gilmer (14-1) vs Carthage (13-0), 12 p.m. Friday Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
State Championship
Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
State Championship
Canadian (14-1) vs Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post 28, Crawford 14
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
State Championship
Post (15-0) vs Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Mart 47, Falls City 21
State Championship
Windthorst (14-1) vs Mart (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
———
State Championship
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington