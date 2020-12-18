Lindale catch

Lindale's Jacob Seekford (3) snags a reception in the middle of a pack of Argyle defenders during the Class 4A Division I state championship game on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

 Rob Graham/Tyler Morning Telegraph

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Midland Lee (9-1) vs Euless Trinity (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Allen 20, South Grand Prairie 16

Southlake Carroll 38, Odessa Permian 7

Arlington Martin 68, Lewisville 0

Regionals

TBA vs. Allen (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Southlake Carroll (9-1) vs Arlington Martin (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II

Area

Dallas Skyline (5-4) vs Duncanville (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Spring Westfield 42, Klein Cain 24

DeSoto 30, Rockwall 27

Spring 31, Klein Oak 14

Regionals

TBA vs. Spring Westfield (8-1)

DeSoto (9-1) vs Spring (9-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III

Area

Katy Tompkins 51, Cy-Fair 28

Galena Park North Shore 38, Pearland Dawson 7

Jersey Village (6-5) vs Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2), 4 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Atascocita 21, Pearland 6

Regionals

Katy Tompkins (10-0) vs Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 1 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

TBA vs Humble Atascocita (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s TDECU Stadium

Region IV

Area

Cibolo Steele 26, Round Rock 19, OT

Laredo United South 42, Mission 41, OT

Austin Westlake 62, Smithson Valley 3

San Antonio Stevens (6-4) vs Harlingen (6-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Regionals

Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs Laredo United South (5-3), TBD

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs TBA

———

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Abilene 12, North Crowley 7

Denton Guyer (8-2) vs Arlington (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Haslet Eaton 40, San Angelo Central 16

Prosper (6-3) vs Arlington Bowie (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Regionals

Abilene (6-4) vs TBA, 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Haslet Eaton (9-3) vs TBA, 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II

Area

Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Tomball Memorial 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 13

Rockwall-Heath 56, Temple 28

Cypress Bridgeland 47, Spring Dekaney 44, 5OT

Regionals

TBA vs Tomball Memorial (11-0), TBD

Rockwall-Heath (10-2) vs Cypress Bridgeland (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III

Area

Katy 60, Houston Lamar 7

Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Houston King 28

Katy Taylor 28, Houston Heights 13

Clear Falls 53, Beaumont West Brook 36

Regionals

Katy (10-1) vs Alvin Shadow Creek (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Katy Taylor (9-2) vs Clear Falls (7-3), 12 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Area

Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

San Antonio Brennan 28, Edinburg Vela 3

Buda Hays Consolidated 35, San Antonio Johnson 31

San Antonio Taft def. PSJA North, forfeit

Regionals

TBA vs San Antonio Brennan (10-1), TBD

Buda Hays Consolidated (8-3) vs San Antonio Taft (8-3), 1 p.m. Thursday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

———

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Red Oak 55, El Paso Del Valle 6

Lubbock Coronado (11-0) vs Azle (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Mansfield Summit (5-4) vs Amarillo Tascosa (8-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Colleyville Heritage 44, Amarillo 25

Regionals

Red Oak (8-2) vs. TBA

TBA vs. Colleyville Heritage (8-0)

Region II

Area

Denton Ryan 52, College Station 21

Longview 56, Lancaster 20

Highland Park 42, Frisco Independence 20

Frisco Lone Star 40, Magnolia 28

Regionals

Denton Ryan (11-0) vs Longview (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Highland Park (10-1) vs Frisco Lone Star (7-3), 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region III

Area

Fort Bend Hightower 44, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Manvel 38, Dripping Springs 21

Cedar Park 51, Richmond Foster 15

New Braunfels Canyon over Katy Paetow (Forfeit)

Regionals

Fort Bend Hightower (5-4) vs Manvel (8-1), TBD

Cedar Park (11-0) vs New Braunfels Canyon (11-1), 1 p.m. Thursday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Region IV

Area

Victoria West 49, Eagle Pass Winn 13

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 31, San Antonio Southside 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 53, San Antonio Legacy 14

San Antonio Southwest 32, Weslaco East 15

Regionals

Victoria West (8-3) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-0) vs San Antonio Southwest (6-6), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

———

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Canyon Randall 36, El Paso Parkland 35

Wichita Falls Rider 67, El Paso Burges 28

Lubbock Cooper 69, Clint Horizon 20

Grapevine 50, Canutillo 28

Regionals

Canyon Randall (6-5) vs Wichita Falls Rider (9-2), 1 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (10-1) vs Grapevine (9-3), 2 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Region II

Area

Aledo 49, North Forney 24

Frisco 19, South Oak Cliff 17

Lovejoy 49, Everman 21

Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 28

Regionals

Aledo (9-1) vs Frisco (8-1), TBD

Lovejoy (12-0) vs Mansfield Timberview (10-1), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region III

Area

Crosby 62, Texarkana Texas High 42

Huntsville 49, Barbers Hill 19

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Montgomery 28

Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Regionals

Crosby (9-3) vs Huntsville (11-0), TBD

Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) vs TBD

Region IV

Area

Leander Rouse 57, Mercedes 28

Liberty Hill 41, Boerne Champion 0

Georgetown East View 48, Alamo Heights 14

Mission Pioneer 54, Marble Falls 47

Regionals

Leander Rouse (10-1) vs Liberty Hill (10-0), TBD

Georgetown East View (7-4) vs Mission Pioneer (7-0), TBD

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Championship

Argyle 49, Lindale 21

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Championship

Carthage 70, Gilmer 14

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship

Tuscola Jim Ned 29, Hallettsville 28, OT

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Championship

Canadiana 35, Franklin 34

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship

Shiner 42, Post 20

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Championship

Windthorst 22, Mart 21

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Sterling City 68, May 22

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, postponed

 
 

