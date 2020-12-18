CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Midland Lee (9-1) vs Euless Trinity (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Allen 20, South Grand Prairie 16
Southlake Carroll 38, Odessa Permian 7
Arlington Martin 68, Lewisville 0
Regionals
TBA vs. Allen (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Southlake Carroll (9-1) vs Arlington Martin (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II
Area
Dallas Skyline (5-4) vs Duncanville (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Spring Westfield 42, Klein Cain 24
DeSoto 30, Rockwall 27
Spring 31, Klein Oak 14
Regionals
TBA vs. Spring Westfield (8-1)
DeSoto (9-1) vs Spring (9-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Region III
Area
Katy Tompkins 51, Cy-Fair 28
Galena Park North Shore 38, Pearland Dawson 7
Jersey Village (6-5) vs Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2), 4 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Humble Atascocita 21, Pearland 6
Regionals
Katy Tompkins (10-0) vs Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 1 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
TBA vs Humble Atascocita (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s TDECU Stadium
Region IV
Area
Cibolo Steele 26, Round Rock 19, OT
Laredo United South 42, Mission 41, OT
Austin Westlake 62, Smithson Valley 3
San Antonio Stevens (6-4) vs Harlingen (6-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Regionals
Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs Laredo United South (5-3), TBD
Austin Westlake (10-0) vs TBA
———
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Abilene 12, North Crowley 7
Denton Guyer (8-2) vs Arlington (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Haslet Eaton 40, San Angelo Central 16
Prosper (6-3) vs Arlington Bowie (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
Regionals
Abilene (6-4) vs TBA, 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Haslet Eaton (9-3) vs TBA, 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II
Area
Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Tomball Memorial 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 13
Rockwall-Heath 56, Temple 28
Cypress Bridgeland 47, Spring Dekaney 44, 5OT
Regionals
TBA vs Tomball Memorial (11-0), TBD
Rockwall-Heath (10-2) vs Cypress Bridgeland (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Region III
Area
Katy 60, Houston Lamar 7
Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Houston King 28
Katy Taylor 28, Houston Heights 13
Clear Falls 53, Beaumont West Brook 36
Regionals
Katy (10-1) vs Alvin Shadow Creek (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Katy Taylor (9-2) vs Clear Falls (7-3), 12 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV
Area
Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
San Antonio Brennan 28, Edinburg Vela 3
Buda Hays Consolidated 35, San Antonio Johnson 31
San Antonio Taft def. PSJA North, forfeit
Regionals
TBA vs San Antonio Brennan (10-1), TBD
Buda Hays Consolidated (8-3) vs San Antonio Taft (8-3), 1 p.m. Thursday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Red Oak 55, El Paso Del Valle 6
Lubbock Coronado (11-0) vs Azle (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field
Mansfield Summit (5-4) vs Amarillo Tascosa (8-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Colleyville Heritage 44, Amarillo 25
Regionals
Red Oak (8-2) vs. TBA
TBA vs. Colleyville Heritage (8-0)
Region II
Area
Denton Ryan 52, College Station 21
Longview 56, Lancaster 20
Highland Park 42, Frisco Independence 20
Frisco Lone Star 40, Magnolia 28
Regionals
Denton Ryan (11-0) vs Longview (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Highland Park (10-1) vs Frisco Lone Star (7-3), 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region III
Area
Fort Bend Hightower 44, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14
Manvel 38, Dripping Springs 21
Cedar Park 51, Richmond Foster 15
New Braunfels Canyon over Katy Paetow (Forfeit)
Regionals
Fort Bend Hightower (5-4) vs Manvel (8-1), TBD
Cedar Park (11-0) vs New Braunfels Canyon (11-1), 1 p.m. Thursday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Region IV
Area
Victoria West 49, Eagle Pass Winn 13
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 31, San Antonio Southside 13
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 53, San Antonio Legacy 14
San Antonio Southwest 32, Weslaco East 15
Regionals
Victoria West (8-3) vs Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-0) vs San Antonio Southwest (6-6), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Canyon Randall 36, El Paso Parkland 35
Wichita Falls Rider 67, El Paso Burges 28
Lubbock Cooper 69, Clint Horizon 20
Grapevine 50, Canutillo 28
Regionals
Canyon Randall (6-5) vs Wichita Falls Rider (9-2), 1 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (10-1) vs Grapevine (9-3), 2 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Region II
Area
Aledo 49, North Forney 24
Frisco 19, South Oak Cliff 17
Lovejoy 49, Everman 21
Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 28
Regionals
Aledo (9-1) vs Frisco (8-1), TBD
Lovejoy (12-0) vs Mansfield Timberview (10-1), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region III
Area
Crosby 62, Texarkana Texas High 42
Huntsville 49, Barbers Hill 19
Fort Bend Marshall 48, Montgomery 28
Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Regionals
Crosby (9-3) vs Huntsville (11-0), TBD
Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) vs TBD
Region IV
Area
Leander Rouse 57, Mercedes 28
Liberty Hill 41, Boerne Champion 0
Georgetown East View 48, Alamo Heights 14
Mission Pioneer 54, Marble Falls 47
Regionals
Leander Rouse (10-1) vs Liberty Hill (10-0), TBD
Georgetown East View (7-4) vs Mission Pioneer (7-0), TBD
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Championship
Argyle 49, Lindale 21
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Championship
Carthage 70, Gilmer 14
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Championship
Tuscola Jim Ned 29, Hallettsville 28, OT
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Championship
Canadiana 35, Franklin 34
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Championship
Shiner 42, Post 20
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Championship
Windthorst 22, Mart 21
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Sterling City 68, May 22
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, postponed