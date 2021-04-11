THSBCA

Team, Overall Record (District Record)

Class 6A

1, Lake Travis 23-2-2 (6-0)

2, San Antonio Reagan 23-3 (10-1)

3, Keller 19-4 (6-1)

4, Katy 20-3 (8-0)

5, Rockwall-Heath 20-5-1 (5-1)

6, Dallas Jesuit 24-4 (9-0)

7, LaJoya 13-0 (13-0)

8, Prosper 20-6 (6-0)

9, Belton 17-3 (7-1)

10, Katy Tompkins 22-3-1 (7-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Alvin, Midland Lee, South Grand Prairie, Smithson Valley, Austin Bowie, Fort Worth Eaton

Class 5A

1, Friendswood 19-0 (11-0)

2, Lubbock Cooper 20-4 (9-0)

3, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 21-4-1 (6-0)

4, North Forney 23-3-1 (8-0)

5, Gregory-Portland 23-1-1 (9-1)

6, Sharyland Pioneer 22-2 (8-1)

7, Kingwood Park 23-5-1 (7-1)

8, Cedar Park 21-4-2 (7-1)

9, Hallsville 19-4 (7-0)

10, Amarillo High 17-6 (8-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Austin McCallum, McAllen, Lufkin, Abilene Wylie, and CC Veterans Memorial

Class 4A

1, Calallen 19-2-1 (6-0)

2, Sinton 19-3 (8-0)

3, China Spring 18-3-2 (5-0)

4, Canyon 19-3 (5-0)

5, Geronimo Navarro 19-3 (0-0)

6, Celina 18-7 (7-0)

7, Bullard 17-6 (9-0)

8, Aubrey 22-2 (6-1)

9, Sweeny 18-4-1 (5-1)

10, Canton 18-4 (4-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boerne, Benbrook, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Giddings, Liberty-Eylau, El Campo

Class 3A

1, Malakoff 19-4 (7-0)

2, Troy 21-1 (8-0)

3, Tuscola Jim Ned 19-0-1 (8-0)

4, Blanco 19-3 (4-0)

5, Grandview 17-3-1 (4-0)

6, Holliday 20-3 (7-1)

7, Nacogdoches Central Heights 18-3-2 (5-0)

8, Corpus Christi London 18-4-1 (8-0)

9, Bushland 16-0 (3-0)

10, Abernathy 15-2-1 (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Shallowater, Diboll, Gunter, Sabine, Cameron Yoe Blooming Grove

Class 2A

1, Shiner 17-2-1 (7-0)

2, Bosqueville 21-2 (8-0)

3, New Deal 13-1 (9-0)

4, Frankston 17-3-1 (8-0)

5, Weimar 14-4-1 (6-1)

6, Thrall 18-2-1 (9-0)

7, Mumford 18-1 (7-1)

8, Lindsay 19-3 (7-1)

9, Valley Mills 18-5 (7-1)

10, Albany 12-3-1 (6-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anson, Muenster, New Home, Dallardsville Big Sandy, Falls City

Class 1A

1, Dodd City 12-1 (8-0)

2, Round Top Carmine 10-3 (7-1)

3, D’Hanis 11-4 (1-0)

4, Nazareth 7-0 (4-0)

5, Ira 8-2-1 (5-1)

6, Benavides 11-6 (5-1)

7, Baird 8-6-1 (4-0)

8, Hubbard 13-9 (5-3)

9, Abbott 9-7 (4-2)

10, Fayetteville 8-6 (5-3)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Borden County, Sulphur Bluff, Miller Grove, Kress

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

