Team, Overall Record (District Record)
Class 6A
1, Lake Travis 23-2-2 (6-0)
2, San Antonio Reagan 23-3 (10-1)
3, Keller 19-4 (6-1)
4, Katy 20-3 (8-0)
5, Rockwall-Heath 20-5-1 (5-1)
6, Dallas Jesuit 24-4 (9-0)
7, LaJoya 13-0 (13-0)
8, Prosper 20-6 (6-0)
9, Belton 17-3 (7-1)
10, Katy Tompkins 22-3-1 (7-2)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Alvin, Midland Lee, South Grand Prairie, Smithson Valley, Austin Bowie, Fort Worth Eaton
Class 5A
1, Friendswood 19-0 (11-0)
2, Lubbock Cooper 20-4 (9-0)
3, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 21-4-1 (6-0)
4, North Forney 23-3-1 (8-0)
5, Gregory-Portland 23-1-1 (9-1)
6, Sharyland Pioneer 22-2 (8-1)
7, Kingwood Park 23-5-1 (7-1)
8, Cedar Park 21-4-2 (7-1)
9, Hallsville 19-4 (7-0)
10, Amarillo High 17-6 (8-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Austin McCallum, McAllen, Lufkin, Abilene Wylie, and CC Veterans Memorial
Class 4A
1, Calallen 19-2-1 (6-0)
2, Sinton 19-3 (8-0)
3, China Spring 18-3-2 (5-0)
4, Canyon 19-3 (5-0)
5, Geronimo Navarro 19-3 (0-0)
6, Celina 18-7 (7-0)
7, Bullard 17-6 (9-0)
8, Aubrey 22-2 (6-1)
9, Sweeny 18-4-1 (5-1)
10, Canton 18-4 (4-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boerne, Benbrook, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Giddings, Liberty-Eylau, El Campo
Class 3A
1, Malakoff 19-4 (7-0)
2, Troy 21-1 (8-0)
3, Tuscola Jim Ned 19-0-1 (8-0)
4, Blanco 19-3 (4-0)
5, Grandview 17-3-1 (4-0)
6, Holliday 20-3 (7-1)
7, Nacogdoches Central Heights 18-3-2 (5-0)
8, Corpus Christi London 18-4-1 (8-0)
9, Bushland 16-0 (3-0)
10, Abernathy 15-2-1 (5-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Shallowater, Diboll, Gunter, Sabine, Cameron Yoe Blooming Grove
Class 2A
1, Shiner 17-2-1 (7-0)
2, Bosqueville 21-2 (8-0)
3, New Deal 13-1 (9-0)
4, Frankston 17-3-1 (8-0)
5, Weimar 14-4-1 (6-1)
6, Thrall 18-2-1 (9-0)
7, Mumford 18-1 (7-1)
8, Lindsay 19-3 (7-1)
9, Valley Mills 18-5 (7-1)
10, Albany 12-3-1 (6-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anson, Muenster, New Home, Dallardsville Big Sandy, Falls City
Class 1A
1, Dodd City 12-1 (8-0)
2, Round Top Carmine 10-3 (7-1)
3, D’Hanis 11-4 (1-0)
4, Nazareth 7-0 (4-0)
5, Ira 8-2-1 (5-1)
6, Benavides 11-6 (5-1)
7, Baird 8-6-1 (4-0)
8, Hubbard 13-9 (5-3)
9, Abbott 9-7 (4-2)
10, Fayetteville 8-6 (5-3)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Borden County, Sulphur Bluff, Miller Grove, Kress