TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Aug. 17

Class 2A

1. Crawford 3-1

2. Iola 5-0

3. Beckville 3-0

4. Jewett Leon 4-0

5. Johnson City 2-1

6. Graford 3-0

7. Gary 2-0

8. D’Hanis 2-0

9. Blum 2-0

10. Weimar 2-0

Also Receiving votes: Nordheim, Fayetteville, Cayuga, Dodd City, Wink, Burton, Schulenburg, Round Top-Carmine, Water Valley, Bronte, High Island, Yorktown, Hawkins.

Class 3A

1. Peaster 6-0

2. Bushland 4-0

3. East Bernard 4-0

4. Vanderbilt Industrail 0-1

5. Wallis Brazos 4-0

6. Lexington 4-0

7. Wall 4-0

8. Leonard 4-0

9. Boyd 5-1

10. Lorena 3-0

Also Receiving votes: Hardin, Poth, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Gunter, Redwater, Pottsboro, White Oak, Sabine, Lone Oak, Ingram Moore, Emory Rains, Maypearl, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Bowie, Clifton, Troy, Hallettsville, Corrigan-Camden, Harmony, Atlanta.

Class 4A

1. Krum 5-0

2. Hereford 2-0

3. Needville 5-0

4. Farmersville 5-0

5. Lindale 5-0

6. Stephenville 5-0

7. Graham 4-0

8. Salado 3-1

9. Decatur 3-0

10. China Spring 3-0

Also Receiving votes: Gilmer, Boerne, Kennedale, Argyle, Pampa, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Pleasanton, Splendora, Carthage, LaVernia, Jarrell, Big Spring, Sinton, Bellville, Giddings, Hardin-Jefferson, Caddo Mills.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you