Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Aug. 17
Class 2A
1. Crawford 3-1
2. Iola 5-0
3. Beckville 3-0
4. Jewett Leon 4-0
5. Johnson City 2-1
6. Graford 3-0
7. Gary 2-0
8. D’Hanis 2-0
9. Blum 2-0
10. Weimar 2-0
Also Receiving votes: Nordheim, Fayetteville, Cayuga, Dodd City, Wink, Burton, Schulenburg, Round Top-Carmine, Water Valley, Bronte, High Island, Yorktown, Hawkins.
Class 3A
1. Peaster 6-0
2. Bushland 4-0
3. East Bernard 4-0
4. Vanderbilt Industrail 0-1
5. Wallis Brazos 4-0
6. Lexington 4-0
7. Wall 4-0
8. Leonard 4-0
9. Boyd 5-1
10. Lorena 3-0
Also Receiving votes: Hardin, Poth, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Gunter, Redwater, Pottsboro, White Oak, Sabine, Lone Oak, Ingram Moore, Emory Rains, Maypearl, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Bowie, Clifton, Troy, Hallettsville, Corrigan-Camden, Harmony, Atlanta.
Class 4A
1. Krum 5-0
2. Hereford 2-0
3. Needville 5-0
4. Farmersville 5-0
5. Lindale 5-0
6. Stephenville 5-0
7. Graham 4-0
8. Salado 3-1
9. Decatur 3-0
10. China Spring 3-0
Also Receiving votes: Gilmer, Boerne, Kennedale, Argyle, Pampa, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Pleasanton, Splendora, Carthage, LaVernia, Jarrell, Big Spring, Sinton, Bellville, Giddings, Hardin-Jefferson, Caddo Mills.