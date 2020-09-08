Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Sept. 8, 2020
Class 2A
1. Iola 10-0
2. Beckville 12-1
3. Crawford 9-2
4. Albany 6-0
5. Dodd City 5-0
6. Gary 7-1
7. Bremond 7-1
8. Neches 7-3
9. Thrall 7-3
10. Poolville 9-3
11. Wink 11-4
12. Miami 4-1
13. Nordheim 4-1
14. Blum 10-4
15. Wildorado 7-2
16. D'Hanis 7-2
17. Vernon Northside 6-2
18. Johnson City 7-3
19. Chillicothe 3-1
20. Bowie 3-1
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 14-0
2. Bushland 8-1
3. Lexington 14-1
4. Emory Rains 10-0
5. Paris Chisum 7-0
6. Brownfield 9-0
7. Eustace 7-0
8. Boyd 9-1
9. Mineola 6-0
10. Hardin 10-2
11. Atlanta 5-0
12. Pattonville Prairiland 10-2
13. Idalou 7-1
14. Sabine 10-1
15. Gunter 9-1
16. Troy 9-1
17. Groesbeck 8-2
18. Redwater 7-1
19. Sonora 7-1
20. Goliad 8-3
Class 4A
1. Needville 14-0
2. Lindale 12-0
3. China Spring 11-0
4. Decatur 12-0
5. Farmersville 11-1
6. Boerne 8-0
7. Graham 11-1
8. Andrews 10-1
9. Kennedale 5-1
10. Hereford 6-1
11. Argyle 11-2
12. Bullard 8-1
13. Stephenville 14-2
14. Krum 12-2
15. Gonzales 6-1
16. Sealy 10-2
17. Springtown 8-1
18. Bellville 9-2
19. Sinton 8-2
20. Wimberley 10-3
5A/6A Preseason Rankings
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Canyon Randall
3. Amarillo
4. Cedar Park
5. Friendswood
6. New Braunfels Canyon
7. Manvel
8. Dripping Springs
9. Grapevine
10. Highland Park
Class 6A
1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
2. Plano West
3. The Woodlands
4. Fort Bend Ridge Point
5. Schertz Clemens
6. Round Rock Westwood
7. Klein
8. Austin Stephen F. Austin
9. Denton Guyer
10. San Antonio Clark