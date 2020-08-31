TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Aug. 31, 2020

Class 2A

1. Iola 9-0

2. Beckville 10-1

3. Poolville 8-1

4. Crawford 7-2

5. Dodd City 4-0

6. Neches 7-3

7. Gary 5-1

8. Freer 3-0

9. Albany 3-0

10. Strawn 3-0

11. Vernon Northside 4-1

12. Weimar 5-2

13. Johnson City 6-3

14. Thrall 5-3

15.D’Hanis 35-2

Class 3A

1. Bushland 7-0

2. Lexington 12—1

3. Sabine 9-0

4. Ingram Moore 9-0

5. Groesbeck 8-0

6. Paris Chisum 7-0

7. Wallis Brazos 6-0

8. Idalou 6-0

9. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 6-0

10. Emory Rains 6-0

11. Hardin 7-1

12. Boyd 9-1

13. East Bernard 7-1

14. Mineola 5-0

15. Peaster 7-2

Class 4A

1, Needville 12-0

2, Lindale 10-0

3, China Spring 10-0

4, Decatur 9-0

5, Stephenville 13-1

6, Kennedale 5-0

7, Farmersville 9-1

8, Bullard 8-0

9, Boerne 5-0

10, Graham 9-1

11, Argyle 8-1

12, Brownwood 4-0

13, Krum 11-2

14, Springtown 6-1

15, Hereford 4-1

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you