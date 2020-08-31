Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Aug. 31, 2020
Class 2A
1. Iola 9-0
2. Beckville 10-1
3. Poolville 8-1
4. Crawford 7-2
5. Dodd City 4-0
6. Neches 7-3
7. Gary 5-1
8. Freer 3-0
9. Albany 3-0
10. Strawn 3-0
11. Vernon Northside 4-1
12. Weimar 5-2
13. Johnson City 6-3
14. Thrall 5-3
15.D’Hanis 35-2
Class 3A
1. Bushland 7-0
2. Lexington 12—1
3. Sabine 9-0
4. Ingram Moore 9-0
5. Groesbeck 8-0
6. Paris Chisum 7-0
7. Wallis Brazos 6-0
8. Idalou 6-0
9. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 6-0
10. Emory Rains 6-0
11. Hardin 7-1
12. Boyd 9-1
13. East Bernard 7-1
14. Mineola 5-0
15. Peaster 7-2
Class 4A
1, Needville 12-0
2, Lindale 10-0
3, China Spring 10-0
4, Decatur 9-0
5, Stephenville 13-1
6, Kennedale 5-0
7, Farmersville 9-1
8, Bullard 8-0
9, Boerne 5-0
10, Graham 9-1
11, Argyle 8-1
12, Brownwood 4-0
13, Krum 11-2
14, Springtown 6-1
15, Hereford 4-1