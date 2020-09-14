Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Sept. 15, 2020
Class 2A
1. Iola 11-0
2. Beckville 13-1
3. Crawford 11-2
4. Albany 7-0
5. Neches 9-3
6. Thrall 9-4
7. Poolville 11-3
8. Wink 12-4
9. Dodd City 6-1
10. D’Hanis 9-2
11. Wildorado 7-2
12. Gary 8-2
13. Bremond 8-2
14. Blum 11-51
15. Johnson City 7-3
16. Kerens 6-1
17. Freer 4-0
18. Chester 4-0
19. Cumby 5-1
20. Abbott 7-2
21. Weimar 9-3
22. Benjamin 10-4
23. Flatonia 8-4
24. Yorktown 6-3
25. Graford 7-4
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 14-0
2. Bushland 8-1
3. Lexington 16-1
4. Rains 12-0
5. Eustace 10-0
6. Brownfield 10-0
7. Sabine 13-1
8. Scurry-Rosser 11-1
9. Gunter 11-1
10. Boyd 11-1
11. Hardin 13-2
12. Bushland 8-2
13. Goliad 10-5
14. Sonora 8-1
15. Mineola 8-1
16. Redwater 7-1
17. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 8-1
18. Prairiland 10-2
19. Groesbeck 8-2
20. Maypearl 11-2
21. Wall 11-2
22. Troy 11-2
23. Lorena 9-2
24. Peaster 9-3
25. Nacogdoches Central Heights 10-4
Class 4A
1. Needville 15-0
2. Lindale 14-0
3. China Spring 13-0
4. Decatur 13-0
5. Graham 12-1
6. Bullard 10-1
7. Andrews 10-1
8. Springtown 9-1
9. Stephenville 16-2
10. Hereford 8-1
11. Kennedale 5-1
12. Farmersville 13-2
13. Boerne 9-1
14. Bellville 11-2
15. Sinton 10-2
16. Krum 14-3
17. Shepherd 9-2
18. Sealy 13-3
19. Argyle 12-3
20. Wimberley 12-3
21. Navarro 8-2
22. Gonzales 7-2
23. Mount Vernon 6-1
24. Pecos 5-0
25. Carrizo Springs 7-2
5A/6A Preseason Rankings
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Canyon Randall
3. Amarillo
4. Cedar Park
5. Friendswood
6. New Braunfels Canyon
7. Manvel
8. Dripping Springs
9. Grapevine
10. Highland Park
Class 6A
1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
2. Plano West
3. The Woodlands
4. Fort Bend Ridge Point
5. Schertz Clemens
6. Round Rock Westwood
7. Klein
8. Austin
9. Denton Guyer
10. San Antonio Clark