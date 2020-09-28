Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Sept. 29
Class 2A
1. Iola 16-0
2. Beckville 18-2
3. Crawford 16-3
4. Neches 13-3
5. Thrall 12-3
6. Poolville 14-3
7. Wink 17-4
8. Albany 9-1
9. Abbott 12-2
10. D’Hanis 12-2
11. Wildorado 10-3
12. Albany 12-2
13. Bremond 8-1
14. Miami 8-1
15. Cumby 7-1
16. Dodd City 8-3
17. Strawn 9-2
18. Freer 6-0
19. Chester 7-1
20. Schulenburg 13-8
21. Weimar 9-3
22. Gary 11-3
23. Blum 14-5
24. Fayetteville 8-3
25. Plains 9-3
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 16-0
2. Lexington 19-1
3. Bushland 18-2
4. Sabine 16-1
5. Scurry-Rosser 14-1
6. Gunter 14-1
7. Hardin 16-2
8. Goliad 14-3
9. Brownfield 14-1
10. Boyd 17-3
11. Sonora 11-3
12. Rains 15-1
13. Prairiland 11-2
14. Troy 14-2
15. Lorena 12-2
16. Peaster 13-3
17. Eustace 13-2
18. Holliday 13-3
19. Maypearl 14-4
20. Corrigan-Camden 14-3
21. Tuscola Jim Ned 12-1
22. East Bernard 13-3
23. Coahoma 10-1
24. Clyde 12-6
25. Blue Ridge 13-6
Class 4A
1. Needville 21-0
2. Lindale 18-0
3. China Spring 17-0
4. Decatur 17-0
5. Andrews 13-1
6. Hereford 13-1
7. Kennedale 13-1
8. Bellville 18-2
9. Farmersville 16-2
10. Graham 15-2
11. Sinton 14-2
12. Krum 17-3
13. Stephenville 19-3
14. Bullard 12-2
15. Wimberley 15-4
16. Sealy 16-3
17. Splendora 17-4
18. Springtown 12-2
19. Krum 17-3
20. Splendora 17-4
21. Gonzales 12-3
22. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 11-3
23. Geronimo Navarro 10-3
24. Gilmer 12-4
25. Van Alstyne 12-4
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 0-0
2. Brenham 7-0
3. Aledo 6-1
4. Canyon Randall 4-1
5. New Braunfels Canyon 4-1
6. Dripping Springs 5-1
7. Magnolia West 7-1
8. Friendswood 6-1
9. McKinney North 6-1
10. Manvel 6-1
11. Liberty Hill 5-1
12. College Station 5-1
13. Midlothian 5-1
14. Dallas Wilson 5-1
15. Lufkin 5-1
16. Forney 8-2
17. Austin Anderson 4-0
18. Greenville 4-1
19. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 4-0
20. Denton 4-1
21. North Forney 4-1
22. Austin Ann Richards 4-0
23. Frisco Wakeland 4-1
24. Justin Northwest 4-1
25. Princeton 4-1
Class 6A
1. The Woodlands 5-0
2. Austin 6-0
3. Klein 7-0
4. Pearland Dawson 6-0
5. Fort Worth Boswell 5-0
6. Austin Lake Travis 4-0
7. Flower Mound 4-0
8. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 6-0
9. Katy Seven Lakes 6-0
10. Cypress Lakes 5-0
11. El Paso Eastlake 5-0
12. San Antonio Reagan 4-0
13. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3-1
14. San Antonio O’Connor 4-0
15. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 4-0
16. San Antonio Brandeis 4-0
17. Garland Sachse 3-0
18. Conroe Grand Oaks 7-1
19. Richardson 7-1
20. Duncanville 6-1
21. Waxahachie 6-1
22. Cypress Woods 6-1
23. Humble Kingwood 5-1
24. Conroe Oak Ridge 5-1
25. Austin Westlake 3-1