TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Sept. 29 

Class 2A

1. Iola 16-0

2. Beckville 18-2

3. Crawford 16-3

4. Neches 13-3

5. Thrall 12-3

6. Poolville 14-3

7. Wink 17-4

8. Albany 9-1

9. Abbott 12-2

10. D’Hanis 12-2

11. Wildorado 10-3

12. Albany 12-2

13. Bremond 8-1

14. Miami 8-1

15. Cumby 7-1

16. Dodd City 8-3

17. Strawn 9-2

18. Freer 6-0

19. Chester 7-1

20. Schulenburg 13-8

21. Weimar 9-3

22. Gary 11-3

23. Blum 14-5

24. Fayetteville 8-3

25. Plains 9-3

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 16-0

2. Lexington 19-1

3. Bushland 18-2

4. Sabine 16-1

5. Scurry-Rosser 14-1

6. Gunter 14-1

7. Hardin 16-2

8. Goliad 14-3

9. Brownfield 14-1

10. Boyd 17-3

11. Sonora 11-3

12. Rains 15-1

13. Prairiland 11-2

14. Troy 14-2

15. Lorena 12-2

16. Peaster 13-3

17. Eustace 13-2

18. Holliday 13-3

19. Maypearl 14-4

20. Corrigan-Camden 14-3

21. Tuscola Jim Ned 12-1

22. East Bernard 13-3

23. Coahoma 10-1

24. Clyde 12-6

25. Blue Ridge 13-6

Class 4A

1. Needville 21-0

2. Lindale 18-0

3. China Spring 17-0

4. Decatur 17-0

5. Andrews 13-1

6. Hereford 13-1

7. Kennedale 13-1

8. Bellville 18-2

9. Farmersville 16-2

10. Graham 15-2

11. Sinton 14-2

12. Krum 17-3

13. Stephenville 19-3

14. Bullard 12-2

15. Wimberley 15-4

16. Sealy 16-3

17. Splendora 17-4

18. Springtown 12-2

19. Krum 17-3

20. Splendora 17-4

21. Gonzales 12-3

22. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 11-3

23. Geronimo Navarro 10-3

24. Gilmer 12-4

25. Van Alstyne 12-4

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 0-0

2. Brenham 7-0

3. Aledo 6-1

4. Canyon Randall 4-1

5. New Braunfels Canyon 4-1

6. Dripping Springs 5-1

7. Magnolia West 7-1

8. Friendswood 6-1

9. McKinney North 6-1

10. Manvel 6-1

11. Liberty Hill 5-1

12. College Station 5-1

13. Midlothian 5-1

14. Dallas Wilson 5-1

15. Lufkin 5-1

16. Forney 8-2

17. Austin Anderson 4-0

18. Greenville 4-1

19. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 4-0

20. Denton 4-1

21. North Forney 4-1

22. Austin Ann Richards 4-0

23. Frisco Wakeland 4-1

24. Justin Northwest 4-1

25. Princeton 4-1

Class 6A

1. The Woodlands 5-0

2. Austin 6-0

3. Klein 7-0

4. Pearland Dawson 6-0

5. Fort Worth Boswell 5-0

6. Austin Lake Travis 4-0

7. Flower Mound 4-0

8. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 6-0

9. Katy Seven Lakes 6-0

10. Cypress Lakes 5-0

11. El Paso Eastlake 5-0

12. San Antonio Reagan 4-0

13. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3-1

14. San Antonio O’Connor 4-0

15. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 4-0

16. San Antonio Brandeis 4-0

17. Garland Sachse 3-0

18. Conroe Grand Oaks 7-1

19. Richardson 7-1

20. Duncanville 6-1

21. Waxahachie 6-1

22. Cypress Woods 6-1

23. Humble Kingwood 5-1

24. Conroe Oak Ridge 5-1

25. Austin Westlake 3-1

