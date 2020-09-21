TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 State Volleyball Poll

Sept. 22, 2020

Class 2A

1. Iola 14-0

2. Crawford 14-2

3. Beckville 15-2

4. Neches 10-3

5. Thrall 11-3

6. Poolville 13-3

7. Wink 15-4

8. Dodd City 8-2

9. Albany 8-1

10. D’Hanis 11-2

11. Wildorado 10-3

12. Chester 6-0

13. Bremond 7-1

14. Miami 7-1

15. Cumby 6-1

16. Abbott 9-2

17. Strawn 8-2

18. Freer 4-0

19. Benjamin 12 2

20. Weimar 9-3

21. Gary 9-3

22. Kerens 6-1

23. Blum 13-5

24. Fayetteville 7-3

25. Plains 7-3

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 15-0

2. Lexington 18-1

3. Bushland 12-2

4. Brownfield 12-0

5. Sabine 14-1

6. Scurry-Rosser 12-1

7. Gunter 12-1

8. Boyd 15-2

9. Hardin 13-2

10. Goliad 12-3

11. Sonora 10-3

12. Emory Rains 13-1

13. Eustace 12-1

14. Prairiland 10-2

15. Wall 13-2

16. Troy 12-2

17. Lorena 11-2

18. Peaster 11-3

19. Nacogdoches Central Heights 12-4

20. Shallowater 11-5

21. Holliday 11-3

22. Redwater 7-2

23. Mineola 8-2

24. Groesbeck 11-2

25. Maypearl 12-4

Class 4A

1. Needville 17-0

2. Lindale 16-0

3. China Spring 15-0

4. Decatur 15-0

5. Bullard 11-2

6. Andrews 11-1

7. Hereford 11-1

8. Kennedale 8-1

9. Bellville 16-2

10. Farmersville 15-2

11. Graham 13-2

12. Sinton 12-2

13. Krum 16-3

14. Stephenville 16-3

15. Wimberley 12-4

16. Sealy 14-3

17. La Vernia 13-3

18. Gatesville 13-3

19. Splendora 15-4

20. Celina 10-3

21. Pleasanton 12-4

22. Van Alstyne 11-4

23. Argyle 13-5

24. Gilmer 10-4

25. Boerne 10-2

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 0-0

2. Canyon Randall 2-0

3. Friendswood 3-0

4. New Braunfels Canyon 3-0

5. Brenham 4-0

6. Aledo 3-0

7. Magnolia West 4-0

8. Liberty Hill 4-0

9. Dripping Springs 3-1

10. Manvel 3-1

Class 6A

1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3-0

2. The Woodlands 3-0

3. Fort Bend Ridge Point 0-0

4. Klein 2-0

5. Austin 3-0

6. Richmond George Ranch 4-0

7. Duncanville 5-0

8. Pearland Dawson 2-0

9. Austin Lake Travis 1-0

10. Richardson 4-0

