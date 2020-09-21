Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 State Volleyball Poll
Sept. 22, 2020
Class 2A
1. Iola 14-0
2. Crawford 14-2
3. Beckville 15-2
4. Neches 10-3
5. Thrall 11-3
6. Poolville 13-3
7. Wink 15-4
8. Dodd City 8-2
9. Albany 8-1
10. D’Hanis 11-2
11. Wildorado 10-3
12. Chester 6-0
13. Bremond 7-1
14. Miami 7-1
15. Cumby 6-1
16. Abbott 9-2
17. Strawn 8-2
18. Freer 4-0
19. Benjamin 12 2
20. Weimar 9-3
21. Gary 9-3
22. Kerens 6-1
23. Blum 13-5
24. Fayetteville 7-3
25. Plains 7-3
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 15-0
2. Lexington 18-1
3. Bushland 12-2
4. Brownfield 12-0
5. Sabine 14-1
6. Scurry-Rosser 12-1
7. Gunter 12-1
8. Boyd 15-2
9. Hardin 13-2
10. Goliad 12-3
11. Sonora 10-3
12. Emory Rains 13-1
13. Eustace 12-1
14. Prairiland 10-2
15. Wall 13-2
16. Troy 12-2
17. Lorena 11-2
18. Peaster 11-3
19. Nacogdoches Central Heights 12-4
20. Shallowater 11-5
21. Holliday 11-3
22. Redwater 7-2
23. Mineola 8-2
24. Groesbeck 11-2
25. Maypearl 12-4
Class 4A
1. Needville 17-0
2. Lindale 16-0
3. China Spring 15-0
4. Decatur 15-0
5. Bullard 11-2
6. Andrews 11-1
7. Hereford 11-1
8. Kennedale 8-1
9. Bellville 16-2
10. Farmersville 15-2
11. Graham 13-2
12. Sinton 12-2
13. Krum 16-3
14. Stephenville 16-3
15. Wimberley 12-4
16. Sealy 14-3
17. La Vernia 13-3
18. Gatesville 13-3
19. Splendora 15-4
20. Celina 10-3
21. Pleasanton 12-4
22. Van Alstyne 11-4
23. Argyle 13-5
24. Gilmer 10-4
25. Boerne 10-2
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 0-0
2. Canyon Randall 2-0
3. Friendswood 3-0
4. New Braunfels Canyon 3-0
5. Brenham 4-0
6. Aledo 3-0
7. Magnolia West 4-0
8. Liberty Hill 4-0
9. Dripping Springs 3-1
10. Manvel 3-1
Class 6A
1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3-0
2. The Woodlands 3-0
3. Fort Bend Ridge Point 0-0
4. Klein 2-0
5. Austin 3-0
6. Richmond George Ranch 4-0
7. Duncanville 5-0
8. Pearland Dawson 2-0
9. Austin Lake Travis 1-0
10. Richardson 4-0