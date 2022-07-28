The local chapter of the Texas Exes gave out scholarships, honored members and heard about the prospects of the Longhorn football team on Thursday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
It was a sea of burnt orange at the Texas Exes Tyler-Smith County Chapter Scholarship Dinner.
Area students were awarded scholarships and Inside Texas managing editor Justin Wells gave the Hook'em fans an update on Arch Madness, recruiting and basketball prospects.
It may have not had the excitement of last year's meeting that was held the same day as the Southeastern Conference held a vote to accept UT and Oklahoma into the league, but there was certainly a lot of buzz.
Wells, who attended with his 5-year son Alexander, said the commitment of quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit for the 2023 class has been a game-changer. He said the Longhorns were already set for an outstanding class, but Manning's commit got the momentum going with nine highly rated prospects picking Texas within weeks of the New Orleans QB decision.
Wells added Texas is rated either No. 3 or 4 on the recruiting race. This after the No. 5 rating of the 2022 class. He said that UT coach Steve Sarkisian recruits all players, not just the top 10 or so like most head coaches. He noted the Longhorns have made a priority of recruiting "large human beings." The offensive line recruits have been huge, he said and that offensive line coach Kyle Flood had this task and "he is delivering."
"This team will be a lot better than people expect," Wells said.
He expects Arp product DeMarion Overshown will have a great year. "He is playing for a contract," Wells said. "DeMarvion is going to the NFL; It just depends if he will be drafted or by free agent."
As far as basketball, Wells said the new Moody Center will be something special for the Longhorns.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Dr. Jerry Schwarzbach, president of the chapter, and George Churchill, scholarship chair, presented the Texas Exes Scholarships to area students — 2019: Annie Thompson; 2021: Saide Bernal and Tori Burnette; and 2022: Gavin James, Emma Areaga, Sophie Orji and Anna Nowlin.
Marla David was honored with the Tyler-Smith Texas Ex Scholar Award.
HONORS
James C. Wynne III was named the 2022 Outstanding Texas Ex. Earning the honors in the past include — 2012: Noni and Jimmy Smith; 2013: Linda and Dan Toney; 2014: Bruce Bloch; 2015: John C. Oberg III; 2016: Chesley and Ted W. Walters; 2017: Margaret and James I. Perkins; 2018: Kay and Dr. Paul Latta; 2019: Angie and Mike Russell; and 2021: Kevin Eltife.
The 2022 Most Valuable Longhorn was George Michael Churchill. Past MVPs are Billy Perdue (2019) and Bill and Marie Landry (2021).
OFFICERS
Dr. Jerry Schwarzbach, president; Jimmy Smith, treasurer; Clifton Henry, secretary; and Noni Smith, membership chair.
ADVISORY BOARD
George Churchill, scholarship chair; Clifton Henry, board member at large; Marie and Bill Landry, student send-off hosts and chairs; Tim Miller, board member at large; and Noni and Jimmy Smith, philanthropy and scholarship dinner chairs.
SPONSORS
Tower: Margaret and James Perkins, Citizens 1st Bank, Dr. Jerry Schwarzbach, Dr. Mike Russell, Dr. Patrick Wupperman, Azalea Orthopedics, Chris Molina, Austin Bank, Tim Miller, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Nick Pesina, Pesina Law Firm.
Player: Sharon and James Wynne III, Dee and Greg Hendrickson.
Bevo: Jimmy and Noni Smith, Bill and Marie Landry, Kay and Dr. Paul Latta, Beth and Andy Guinn, Sherry and Ken Dunn.
Spurs: George Churchill, J. Chad Parker, Noteware Law Firm, PC.
For more information on the Texas Exes email: SmithCtyTexasExes@gmail.com.
The 2023 Scholarship Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2023.