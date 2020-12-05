FORT WORTH (AP) — TCU receiver Derius Davis was working to come back for the ball when he saw Max Duggan under pressure. The quarterback had a different idea.
"I saw him throw it," Davis said. "So I just turned around and ran as fast as I could and there was the ball."
Darius caught the pass in stride near the 25 and finished off the go-ahead 71-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter before the Horned Frogs held on for a 29-22 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Duggan accounted for 369 total yards and three touchdowns, including two scores on the ground while running for 104 yards. The Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12) wrapped up conference play with a winning record after starting the season 1-3.
TCU overcame five turnovers (four fumbles and an interception), the last when Duggan got stripped for a fumble after the go-ahead touchdown. The Horned Frogs defense had an interception and a fourth-down stop when Oklahoma State twice was in the red zone in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3) was driving for a tying touchdown when when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU's fourth-down stop after Duggan's fumble came with 2:18 left.
Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3), with a makeup game remaining at Baylor, wasn't necessarily eliminated from making the Big 12 championship game in two weeks, but would need a lot of help to get there after a 4-0 start to the season.
Moehrig's interception in the back of the end zone came when Spencer Sanders' high pass deflected off the hands of 6-foot-7 Jelani Woods. Duggan then fumbled when Amen Ogbongbemiga stripped the ball from him at the TCU 26, but Sanders was under extreme pressure and threw an incompletion on fourth down.
Oklahoma State still had another shot after TCU failed to get a first down to run out the clock, but Sanders' desperation pass on the final play of the game fell incomplete in a crowd near the goal line. Sanders finished 16-of-34 passing for 248 yards.
After a 1-yard TD keeper in the first half, Duggan got his second rushing score when he faked a handoff and went 42 yards on a fourth-and-1 play, shedding a defender near the 25 on the opening drove of the second half.
Tylan Wallace, the Oklahoma State senior playing in his hometown, had a 55-yard TD catch at the end of the third quarter to put the Cowboys up 22-21. He finished with seven catches for 92 yards.
Rice 20, Marshall 0
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Rice was offended when Marshall's offense stayed on the field on fourth down inside the Owls' 30-yard line on the first series of the game.
The Rice defense held — and took its frustrations out on the Thundering Herd the rest of the game.
Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd 20-0 on Saturday for their first loss.
The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2, 2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1, No. 21 CFP) saw the end of its bid to keep a perfect season going.
Rice was missing quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell, who did not play due to undisclosed injuries unrelated to COVID-19.
Backup quarterback JoVoni Johnson had not attempted a pass in two previous games this season. The Owls didn't need his arm much, using its ground game behind freshman Khalan Griffin to eat up clock time against the nation's top rushing defense.
Redshirt freshman Grant Wells had by far his worst game of the season. Coming off a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, Wells went 18 of 35 for 165 yards. His five interceptions Saturday surpassed his total of four from the previous seven games combined.
Wells threw directly to Smith midway through the third quarter. Smith took the interception 36 yards for a touchdown to put the Owls up 20-0.
After Wells' fifth interception put Rice at the Marshall 23, Owls receiver Jake Bailey caught a pass from Johnson but fumbled as he was crossing the goal line for a touchback.
Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13
LUBBOCK (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler says the "next man up" approach in this COVID-19 college football season applies to coaches as much as players.
The Red Raiders overcame four turnovers to prove it.
Receiver Myles Price took a reverse 70 yards for Texas Tech's only touchdown and Jonathan Garibay kicked a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of a 16-13 victory over winless Kansas on Saturday with coach Matt Wells watching from home after testing positive for the virus.
Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson filled in, and his defense stopped Kansas (0-9, 0-8 Big 12) on fourth down four times, including twice in the final five minutes to preserve the victory.
Wells tested positive Thursday but wasn't officially ruled out until testing positive again Friday. He was in touch with Patterson as late as an hour before the game going over scenarios.
Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving for Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6), and Garibay kicked three field goals. The decisive kick went through from 36 yards with 5:36 remaining despite Caleb Sampson getting a hand on it.
Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes — for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 — but managed just eight plays in two drives.
The first stop came from defensive back Eric Monroe, who stuffed Daniel Hishaw Jr. on fourth-and-1. After Garibay missed a 45-yarder that would have pushed the lead to six, Kansas went four-and-out again, with Miles Kendrick throwing incomplete on fourth-and-4 from the Kansas 34.
Alan Bowman was 15 of 26 for Texas Tech while Kendrick completed 17 of 29 as the pair combined for just 219 yards passing.
Hishaw had 87 yards rushing, including a 12-yarder for Kansas' only TD to pull the Jayhawks even at 13 early in the fourth quarter.
Kansas scored 10 points off Texas Tech turnovers after entering with just 10 points in that category all season.