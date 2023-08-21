Texas College will open the 2023 volleyball season on Friday.
The Lady Steers will take on LeTourneau at 6 p.m. in Longview.
Texas College will be under the direction of a new head coach as Sonora Armstrong takes over.
“I think my expectation is for us to grow, be a team, be a family and be successful,” Armstrong said. “I think it’s been tough on the girls, going into something new and doing things they’ve never done before. They’ve handled it well.”
Armstrong was recently a coach for Infinity Volleyball Club. She has also coached at Grace Community School and East Texas Christian Academy.
Armstrong graduated from Chapel Hill High School and played volleyball at Grambling State University.
Armstrong was joined by juniors Kristen Stewart, Katherine Salas and Kendria Burleson at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“We want to push to win and to prove anybody that doubted us wrong,” Stewart said.
“I’m very privileged to be playing Texas College in not just one but two sports,” said Salas, who also plays soccer for Texas College. “We want to have a great team and push to our limits.”
“I want to win and have a great time,” Burleson said.
Texas College’s home opener will be against John Melvin University at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.