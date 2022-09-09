After opening their football season in Arkansas, the Texas College Steers make their open debut on Saturday in Texas.
The Steers (0-1) take on Langston (1-0) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 2 p.m.
This is also the Sooner Athletic Conference opener for the Steers.
TC began its season last week in Little Rock, Arkansas, falling to Arkansas Baptist College, 31-12, in a non-conference game, while Langston started SAC play with a 48-13 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State at W.E. Anderson Stadium in Langston, Oklahoma.
Steers Coach Jarrail Jackson, the former Oklahoma star, makes his home debut. After graduating from Oklahoma, he played for the Buffalo Bills.
He comes to TC after serving as Tyler Junior College's offensive coordinator. Among the other teams he has coached with include the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Dartmouth, Washington State and Mississippi State.
After Saturday's home game, the Steers hit the road for four straight weeks — vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Goodwell, Oklahoma; vs. Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Plainview; vs. Ottawa-Arizona, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Surprise, Arizona; and vs. Lyon, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Batesville, Arkansas.
TC then plays Arizona Christian on Oct. 22 at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
On Oct. 29, the Steers meet Texas Wesleyan at Mewbourne Field on the campus of All Saints Episcopal School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Texas College plays Southwestern Assemblies of God on Nov. 5 in Waxahachie. Kickoff is 2 p.m. The Steers will meet their old coach Greg Ellis, who is now head coach of the Lions.
The Steers conclude the regular season by taking on Louisiana Christian College on Nov. 12. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Mewbourne Field. It will be homecoming.
NOTES: The Lady Steers volleyball team is at home on Saturday, hosting Huston-Tillotson at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium. The match has a noon start. ... The Lady Steers soccer team is home as well, taking on Central Christian College at 5:30 p.m. ... The Steers soccer team is on the road, traveling to McPherson, Kansas to meet Central Christian College at 5 p.m.