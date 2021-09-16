It will be breakfast with the Steers on Saturday.
Or maybe call it brunch as Texas College plays its football home opener.
Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis, first year coach at TC, and his Steers take on Oklahoma Panhandle State in a Sooner Athletic Conference football game in Tyler.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Steers' first two games were on the road, losses of 73-0 to West Texas A&M, an NCAA Division II school, in Canyon on Sept. 2, and a 44-6 decision against Langston University, an SAC opponent, in Langston, Oklahoma on Sept. 11.
Texas College's lone score against the Langston Lions came after Keith Delahoussaye returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. The Steers are 0-16 against the Lions.
The Aggies of Oklahoma Panhandle State are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference. The squad is coming off a 49-20 loss to Texas Wesleyan on Sept. 11 in Goodwell, Oklahoma. The Aggies first three games were at home, including a 10-7 loss to Langston on Sept. 4.
This will be the 13th meeting between the Steers and Aggies with OPSU holding an 11-1 advantage.
After Saturday's game, the Steers have another home game on Sept. 25, hosting Wayland Baptist.
TC NOTES: The Lady Steers volleyball team is at home on Saturday as well, hosting Jarvis Christian College in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium. The match has a 1 p.m. start.