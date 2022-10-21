NEW CHAPEL HILL — After four games on the road that saw trips to Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle, Arizona and Arkansas, the Texas College Steers football team gets to play at home.
Well, sorta.
Although not playing on their home field, the Steers are playing nearer to home as TC will play on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium on the Chapel Hill High School campus.
Texas College (1-5, 1-4 Sooner Athletic Conference) will tangle with Arizona Christian (4-2, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium was booked with Tyler Junior College playing its homecoming game against Cisco as the Steers elected to play in New Chapel Hill instead of beginning at 10 a.m. at Rose.
The Steers are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 38-34 win over Lyon College last week in Batesville, Arkansas. TC rallied for 22 points in the fourth quarter to snap a 19-game losing streak.
It was the first win for head coach Jarrail Jackson who is in his first year at the helm of the Steers. The last win by TC was on Oct. 26, 2019, a 24-17 victory in Tyler over Southwestern Assemblies of God. The last road win for the Steers was on Nov. 10, 2018, a 38-37 win at Lyon.
TC quarterback Isiah Saddler hit on 34 of 53 passing attempts for 545 yards and five TDs. Terrell Hookfin had 13 receptions for 217 yards and three TDs with Derek Cooper hauling in three receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Trailing 34-16 entering the final period, Texas College erupted for 22 points to capture the win at Pioneer Stadium.
With 14:49 on the clock, Saddler hit Anthony Holder for a 51-yard TD pass. The try for two failed as TC pulled within 34-22.
The Scots had a drive stall out at the Texas College 15 and turned the ball over on downs. Two plays later, Hookfin hauled in a 75-yard TD pass from Saddler. Cooper caught the 2-point conversion and the Steers were within 34-30 with 7:45 on the clock.
TC’s defense halted Lyon on its next drive, but Jacob Ramirez booted a 58-yard punt, pinning the Steers on their own 1-yard line.
One play later, Saddler connected with Cooper for a 99-yard TD pass. Hookfin caught the 2-point conversion pass and suddenly the Steers were on top 38-34 with 5:39 showing.
On the ensuing drive for the Scots, Brady Miller completed a nine-yard pass to Xavier Long, Emerson Price rushed for 10 yards and Ramirez ran for a 14-yard gain to the Texas College 25 with 3:50 showing.
Three plays later and only two yards gained, the Steers stopped the Scots and took over on downs. TC gained a first down and then it was time for the victory formation.
The remainder of the Steers’ schedule includes: vs. Texas Wesleyan, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, All Saints’ Mewbourne Field; at Southwestern Assemblies of God, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Waxahachie; and vs. Louisiana College, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.