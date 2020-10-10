FORT WORTH — AJ Parker returned an interception 37 yards to give Kansas State another non-offensive touchdown, true freshman quarterback Will Howard ran for a score and the Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the Big 12 with a 21-14 win at TCU on Saturday.
The interception return by Parker in the third quarter that made it 21-7 was the 119th non-offensive TD since 1999 for Kansas State (3-1, 3-0 Big 12). That is the most by any FBS team in that stretch — going into Saturday, Alabama and Virginia Tech were tied for the second-most with 108.
TCU (1-2, 1-2) had one last chance, an untimed play when the Wildcats were penalized for roughing the passer after a desperation pass by Max Duggan came up well short as time expired. The penalty put the ball at the K-State 39, and Duggan’s heave into a crowd in the end zone was knocked to the ground.
K-State had only 289 total yards, with Howard 8-of-19 passing for 117 yards with an interception and 86 yards rushing, though 80 came on one carry. With a chance to seal the game on a third-and-1 with just over a minute left, Howard tripped while by himself for no gain near midfield, leading to a punt that set up TCU’s final drive.
Howard started in place of senior Skylar Thompson, who didn’t even make the trip to Fort Worth a week after getting injured in the first half against Texas Tech. Howard played the second half of that game while Thompson was on the sideline out of uniform and with his arm in a sling.
Duggan was 19-of-31 passing for 154 yards, and also had a 3-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal with 3:39 left. Darwin Barlow, one of TCU’s freshmen running backs, had a 7-yard TD.
Blake Lynch kicked field goals of 25 and 53 yards, the shorter kick coming after the 80-yard run on the opening drive by Howard, whose 4-yard TD run gave the Wildcats a 14-7 halftime lead after the 2-point conversion.
NO. 24 IOWA STATE 31, TEXAS TECH 15
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech 31-15 on Saturday.
The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950.
Purdy was 32 of 43 with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.
The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of total offense and held Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.
It added up to Iowa State’s most dominant performance this season and gave the Cyclones 12 wins in 13 October games since 2017, most among Power Five programs.
The Red Raiders finished 0 for 10 on third downs and couldn’t move the ball until the Cyclones had built a 31-7 lead.
Texas Tech celebrated early when Eli Howard blocked Connor Assalley’s 20-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, and Zech McPhearson scooped up the ball and ran 90 yards for a touchdown.
Iowa State mounted another 60-plus yard drive on its next possession and tied it at 7 on Hall’s 11-yard run.
By the end of the first quarter, Iowa State already had outgained the Red Raiders 208-14.
Backup quarterback Henry Colombi took over for Alan Bowman for the last two series of the game and completed 10 of 12 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Wells said he and his staff would make a decision on starting quarterback over the next couple of days.
TROY 37, TEXAS STATE 17
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw three touchdowns in three straight drives in the first half and Troy peeled away from Texas State for a 37-17 win on Saturday.
Watson finished with four touchdown and 338 yards passing — 260 yards of which came in the first half. He threw scores of 30 and 19 yards to Reggie Todd, and 38 yards to Kaylon Geiger, and Troy (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) led 23-3 at halftime.
NO. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier ran for 116 yards and another score to lead BYU past UTSA, which is coached by East Texan Jeff Traylor.
The Cougars (4-0) equaled their best start since 2014 while rolling up 472 yards. Allgeier posted his second 100-yard game of his career to help rescue an inconsistent BYU offense.
Lowell Narcisse threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns – all after halftime – on 17-of-20 passing to lead the Roadrunners. UTSA (3-2) became the first opponent to give BYU a four-quarter test, but fell short of earning the upset, despite averaging 7.6 yards per play in the second half.