North Texas 27, Rice 17
DENTON (AP) — Jason Bean accounted for two touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 27-17 victory against Rice on Saturday.
Bean broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden in the second quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-10 halftime lead. DeAndre Torrey had 102 yards rushing on 19 carries, and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for North Texas (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) midway through the fourth quarter.
Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing. Ethan Mooney made field goals from 27 and 30 yards for North Texas.
Mike Collins was 23 of 34 for 327 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rice (1-2, 1-2). He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter, and a 17-yarder to Jake Bailey with eight seconds left in the game. Trammell had six catches for 116 yards.
Memphis 56, SFA 14
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14 on Saturday.
White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-2004). White threw for 269 yards with one interception.
Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter. Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis (5-2), which has won 14 straight home games. Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards.
The Lumberjacks (6-4) scored on Trae Self’s 7-yard pass to Xavier Gipson in the final minute of the half to get within 20-14.
The Lumberjacks were outgained 574-224 with Self being intercepted twice. Their other touchdown came on Brevin Randle’s 30-yard interception return.
This was Stephen F. Austin’s finale of a 10-game fall schedule. There is a possibility of playing one spring game for the FCS team.
Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian 55-15 on Saturday night.
Armstrong completed just 16 passes, but the scoring throws covered 28 yards to Tony Poljan, 90 yards to Lavel Davis Jr., 56 yards to Keytaon Thompson and 52 yards to Ra’Shaun Henry as the Cavaliers made quick work of their Southland Conference foe.
The Wildcats (1-5), who have had two games canceled because their scheduled opponents had coronavirus-related issues, were a late addition to Virginia’s schedule when other nonconference options fell through, and they were clearly overmatched.
The Cavaliers (4-4) started slowly, but a 33-yard run by Armstrong got their offense untracked, and his 28-yard pass to Poljan got them on the board late in the first quarter. They ended the quarter with Armstrong hitting Davis over the middle, and the 6-foot-7 freshman outran cornerback Christopher Satterfield for the 90-yard score.
Shane Simpson scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the second quarter, the second to cap a 64-yard drive that used the last 30 seconds of the half. It came after the Wildcats drove for their first points of the night on Stone Earle’s 2-yard pass to Kobe Clark.
UTSA 23, Southern Miss 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Sincere McCormick ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 23-20 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
It was the first win for the Roadrunners (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) at Southern Miss (2-7, 1-4).
Tate Whatley threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Frank Gore Jr. for Southern Miss that capped the scoring with 10 minutes to play. The Golden Eagles had one more possession, but couldn’t cross midfield after 11 plays and four minutes remaining.
Trailing 10-9 after halftime, McCormick broke loose on a 69-yard touchdown run and scored from the 1 that gave the Roadrunners a 23-10 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
McCormick entered second in the nation in yards rushing and set the program’s single-season rushing record at 1,044 yards with a game remaining. He surpassed Jarveon Williams’ 1,042 mark set in 2015-16. It was McCormick’s eighth career 100-yard rushing game, matching Williams’ record.
UTSA’s Zakhari Franklin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Frank Harris in the second quarter. Franklin, a sophomore, finished with 22 yards receiving and has over 1,000 yards for the season.
Whatley was 22-of-39 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns. Gore finished with 70 yards rushing to go along with his scoring catch.
Texas State 47, Arkansas State 45
SAN MARCOS (AP) — Brady McBride threw for five touchdowns, and Calvin Hill’s six-yard run with 34 seconds left sent Texas State past Arkansas State 47-45 on Saturday.
McBride threw for 443 yards, and Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher combined to throw for 462 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves in a game that saw a total of six lead changes.
McBride threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Trevis Graham Jr. to put Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) ahead 24-10 with 9:56 left before halftime.
Arkansas State (3-6, 1-5) rallied with four touchdowns — a pair before halftime — and led 38-27 with 13:50 left in the game.
But McBride led the Texas State comeback, throwing a 5-yard scoring pass to Marcell Barbee a little more than two minutes later. He connected with Graham again, this time on a 15-yard scoring pass, and the Bobcats led 41-38.
Arkansas State then used a 12-play, 65-yard drive that took more than five minutes that ended with Jamal Jones scoring from a yard out for the Red Wolves’ last lead of the game.
Jeremiah Haydel helped give Texas State a shorter field to work with returning the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to the Texas State 43-yard line.